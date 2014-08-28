Six rebel warriors join the fight in new ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ posters

08.28.14 4 years ago

Yes, Jennifer Lawrence is quite the badass as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” films, but she'll need some help in toppling President Snow's ruthless authoritarian government. That's where the rebel leaders camped out in District 13 come in.
 
We've already met Gale (Liam Hemsworth), but “Mockingjay Part 1” will also introduce us to Cressida (“Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer), Castor and Pollux (Wes Chatham and Eldon Henson), Messalla (Evan Ross) and Boggs (Mahershala Ali). They're in league with the rebel leader President Coin (newcomer Julianne Moore) in an effort to overthrow President Snow (Donald Sutherland) and his media-savvy minions. 

Josh Hutcherson, Jena Malone, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Sam Claflin, Jeffrey Wright, Stanley Tucci and the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman also return for “Mockingjay Part 1.”

Take a look at the rebels here:

