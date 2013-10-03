Six Sandra Bullock performances that are better than you remember

By now, you’ve surely heard — or seen for yourself — that Sandra Bullock is excellent in “Gravity.” Critics who never much cared for the star in her signature romantic comedies, or her Oscar-winning dramatic turn in “The Blind Side,” are now hailing her work as an imperiled astronaut adrift in space as a revelatory breakthrough. “Who knew?” they ask.
Well, hold up a minute. Some of us knew, and not just the Academy members who checked off her name in the 2009 Best Actress race. “Gravity” may be a better, more ambitious film than the vast majority of Sandra Bullock’s output, but that doesn’t mean it magically transformed her overnight into a gifted actress. She’s always been this good, it’s just that you’ve sometimes had to look past the films to see it. Even then, not always; for every shoddy B-movie of which she’s been the saving grace, there’s another exemplary genre piece in which she has equally excelled. Nobody was calling her immaculately timed comic turn in this summer’s delightful action-comedy “The Heat” a revelation, for example, but I’d argue that it’s every bit as strong a showcase for her abilities as “Gravity.”
It may seem a stretch to apply the “underrated” label to an Oscar-winning megastar with large and devoted fanbase, but at the same time, there’s a large portion of her filmography that isn’t remembered as fondly as it should be, whether it’s because the films themselves were too commercial or too poorly received, or her own estimable skills were being taken for granted.
With that in mind, we thought this was the right moment to shine a light on a handful of her less celebrated — but nonetheless notable — performances, to prove that she’s had the goods all along. Some are dramatic, some are comedic. Some are in high-profile films; others have definitely fallen by the wayside. Some of them registered with her fanbase, others didn’t. All of them, however, are better than most of you probably remember them being — if, indeed, you remember them at all.
We’ve left out strong performances for which she received due credit: her superb Harper Lee in “Infamous,” for example, or her star-sealing sweetheart turn in “While You Were Sleeping.” A list of Sandra Bullock’s very best performances would look very different. (And, yes, would definitely include “Gravity.”) Consider this a tribute to the hard graft she puts in even when the chips — or the critics — are down.
Check out the gallery below, and share your own favorite Sandra Bullock performances — underrated or otherwise — in the comments.
I always thought she was great in Force of Nature.
Yes! I’m not crazy!
No Guy… you’re not. It’s a film that doesn’t quite work, but she does.
Doesn’t that describe half of Bullock’s films?
-I thought she was bitingly real in ‘Crash’ and I also loved her interpretation of Nell Harper Lee in ‘Infamous’ (friggin’ love that movie, too – I even find it superior to ‘Capote’ in many ways).
-She impressed me in ‘A Time to Kill’.
-And just as Guy mentioned about her comedic skills in ‘The Heat’ (being as good as her dramatic turn in ‘Gravity’ … just different) … I think her performance in ‘Miss Congeniality is inconic and comedy gold.
-While she was absolutely fine in ‘The Blind Side’ – perhaps more than fine – I don’t consider it one of her better performances.
I’ve always had a soft spot for Practical Magic. Not a great movie but fun and engaging performances by Bullock and the rest of the female cast.
I’d like to put a word in for “While You Were Sleeping,” a truly great modern romantic comedy that never gets the credit it deserves. Bullock is an absolute delight in it.
It’s wonderful, I agree — mentioned in the intro. I got the impression that it’s quite fondly regarded, but I guess it depends whom you speak to!
Yes. This movie has a place in my heart.
Guilty pleasure performances: The Net and 28 Days (hello, Viggo).
Yes, ’28 Days’!! I love that movie, and I love Bullock in it (and yummy Viggo). Also, I thought she was totally aces in ‘Infamous’ as well as ‘Crash’. Either or both could’ve (should’ve?) been her first Oscar nominations.
Nice tribute. I always feel Sandra Bullock is underrated even after, or maybe because of her Oscar win. I’d add “Wrestling Ernest Hemingway” and “Hope Float” to the list in addition to “Infamous.” And I think her turn in “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” is great.
I’m going to pretend that Miss Congeniality wasn’t included on this list because Guy assumed that we all remember how wonderful she was in that. ;-)
Seriously, it’s probably my favorite non-awards-bait movie of all time.
Yeah, surely EVERYONE knows she’s great in Miss Congeniality. If you don’t, get watching!
I got to see Gravity tonight, and it really is a phenomenal movie, and Bullock is incredible in it. It’s a really beautiful, spectacular performance, something that, as great as she’s been in the past, blows all that she’s done before out of the water. And I’m saying that as a fan of (most of) her work. She’s a bit like McConaughey, always a great actor, just not in movies that are worthy of her talent and definitely not movies that best showcase her talent.
Though I can admit to enjoying movies like Two Weeks’ Notice and the first Miss Congeniality. They are completely ridiculous, but Bullock is pretty enjoyable in them (Congeniality especially has a ton of great, weird comic turns from Michael Caine, William Shatner, and Candice Bergen).
Aside from Crash and speed her films are invariably either lightwieght or below par. Her Blind side oscar was one of the Academy’s glaring mistakes so I’m hoping with that in mind they don’t see fit to give her another this year. Having said that I am really looking forward to seeing Gravity. Director Alfonso Cueron rarely puts a foot wrong.
I think her best performance is Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. Her confrontations scene with her son was really devastating. She should have been nominated and not von Sydow.
We nearly put that on the list.
Any list of the greatest Sandy roles has to include Miss Congeniality — it’s easy to write her performance off, but she nails every scene.
I agree, but this isn’t a list of the greatest Sandy roles.
Thank God Kris brought up Demolition Man. And for the right reasons: she’s frakking HILARIOUS in the film.
The wide-eyed optimism and naivety she portrays so effortlessly could’ve been completely ruined by someone like, say, Julia Roberts, who would’ve found some way to let us know she was in on the joke.
Bullock freaking WENT for it in a film of little substance, in a film with Sly and Rob Schneider. We can’t say Diane Lane ever did that, can we fellow people tortured by Judge Dredd?
It’s weird, I’ve long thought Sandra Bullock was a much better actress than the roles she’s taken and the movies in which she’s acted.
I often look at some of the more high profile parts the aforementioned Julia Roberts had gotten, and I think Bullock could’ve done it better. Take Ocean’s 11, for instance. Or even Erin Brockavich.
Then what’s equally interesting, take some of crap films in which Bullock shined, like 28 Days, and imagine Roberts doing any better.
I can’t.
So I think we can very much say Sandra Bullock is underrated. It seems Hollywood only creates great roles for women and gives them to Meryl Streep. The rest of the high profile actresses have to slum it with Oceans 12 or Miss Congeniality 2. Although she isn’t quite up to Ms. Streep’s level, Bullock never fails to commit.
And she definitely deserves better from Hollywood than what she’s gotten in the last 20 years.
On the topic of “Why can’t Hollywood come up with more great roles for the great actresses working today”…
… anyone else want to see Sandra Bullock in a rom-com written by Joss Whedon?
Imagine what Joss could do with the trappings of the rom-com, giving it the “Cabin in the Woods,” treatment, turning everything upside down and inside out.
But he’s all being super-hero guy right now.
Sandra Bullock as Janet Van Dyne, perhaps?
She is very likable and funny and therefore well cast in those rom-coms. Just because someone makes entertaining movies not Oscar baits doesn’t mean he/she is a bad actor. She is good actress because she usually delivers.
Exactly.
This might be my favourite In Contention post of all time. And you’re right; even though she has an Oscar, this feels like the first time her acclaim for a performance has been deemed “legitimate” rather than bemoaned, when what she pulls off in Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice and The Proposal is much more rare than the kinds of dramatic performances that are routinely showered with awards. Thank you guys for that list, and for the celebration of her work full stop!
Have always thought she was a great actress. She’s in my 1995 best actress roster for SPEED.
Ok, I sort of like Bullock, too, but the fact that the post is about SIX performances (including ‘The Blind Side’) tells a lot about her career, too. Even when you try to vindicate her, you can only come up with six decent performances.
No, that wasn’t the point of the list. There are plenty of good Bullock performances we haven’t included, but it wasn’t simply about listing her best work.
Personally my favourite Sandra Bullock performance is in “Hope Floats”. What a wonderful performance. She was warm, she was touching, she was funny and she was just a wonderful human being and that is what you will never miss in a Sandra Bullock performance!
I just love how all of a sudden, Sandra Bullock is now this accomplishes thespian lol the power of a good agent and likability is not to be underestimated. One good performance does not erase the proof in the pudding. She’s a limited actress and that’s that.
Still have not seen “Forces of Nature”, though I will now have to make time for it. I agree completely with the other five choices as being splendid work, but I may simply remember them better than most folks. It is a pity that she has gotten to be as big a star as she has…Joss seldom works with above-the-fold female talent.
Carl