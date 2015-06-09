Skip Or Repeat? New albums from Muse, Of Monsters And Men, FFS

Skip Or Repeat is a recurring feature of capsule album reviews.

This week, we take a listen to Muse's dystopic nightmare “Drones,” Sharon Van Etten's gentle heartbreaking EP “I Don't Want to Let You Down,” Of Monster And Men's hyperbolic “Beneath the Skin,” the cheeky combo of Franz Ferdinand and Sparks for “FFS” and the tighter sophomore set from PINS (“Wild Nights”).

Which albums have you been listening to this week? Any of these sets below pick you up or let you down?