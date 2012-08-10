Skrillex and Kanye West collaborate for first track on ‘new album’

Was it just earlier today we were talking about EDM and top 40 convergence? It’s like we willed a Skrillex and Kanye West collaboration into existence.

The DJ and producer confirmed that he and the rapper and producer cut a new track, to be at the top of Ye’s “new album.”

“I did some music with Kanye and from what I know, it’s actually going to be the first song on his new album,” the Grammy winner told the Daily Beast.

Now, you know that G.O.O.D. Music is on the way with the “Cruel Summer” compilation on Sept. 4. But Ye has also been threatening his sixth studio set, to be finished sooner rather than later if he has his druthers. Producer No I.D. told MTV last month that Yeezy wanted to put out a solo set after “Cruel Summer,” perhaps in Q4.

“I”m not working on that [‘Cruel Summer’] album, I”m working on his album. This is Kanye. You know what to expect from the family. He hasn”t missed yet, so don”t expect him to miss. It”s what you expect and everything you don”t expect.”

Skrillex is also gonna be at West’s Watch The Throne buddy’s Made In America festival. Maybe Jay-Z’s going to enlist Skrillex next?