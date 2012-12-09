‘Skyfall’ blows past ‘Spider-Man 3’ to become Sony’s top-grossing film

12.09.12 6 years ago

Move over, Spidey – there’s a new box-office hero on the Sony lot.

Director Sam Mendes’ “Skyfall,” the latest installment in the long-running James Bond series, has officially surpassed Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3” as the highest-grossing film in Sony Pictures history.

The Daniel Craig actioner grossed an estimated $31.3 million worldwide this past weekend, bringing its global box-office take to over $918 million (vs. “Spider-Man 3″‘s $890 million). The film is in its fifth week of release Stateside and its seventh in the U.K., where it recently succeeded “Avatar” as the top-grossing film of all time with over $150 million USD.

“Skyfall” easily surpassed all other Bond films at the box-office, both domestically ($261 million vs. “Quantum of Solace”‘s $168 million) and worldwide ($918 million vs. “Casino Royale”‘s $599 million). The totals are particularly impressive given the lack of 3D surcharges – a claim other recent record-breakers like “Avatar” and “The Avengers” can’t boast. So can “Skyfall” hit the $1 billion mark before it leaves theaters?

Around The Web

TAGSbox officeSKYFALLSkyfall box officeSONY PICTURESSpiderman 3

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP