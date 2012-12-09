‘Skyfall’ blows past ‘Spider-Man 3’ to become Sony’s top-grossing film

Move over, Spidey – there’s a new box-office hero on the Sony lot.

Director Sam Mendes’ “Skyfall,” the latest installment in the long-running James Bond series, has officially surpassed Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3” as the highest-grossing film in Sony Pictures history.

The Daniel Craig actioner grossed an estimated $31.3 million worldwide this past weekend, bringing its global box-office take to over $918 million (vs. “Spider-Man 3″‘s $890 million). The film is in its fifth week of release Stateside and its seventh in the U.K., where it recently succeeded “Avatar” as the top-grossing film of all time with over $150 million USD.

“Skyfall” easily surpassed all other Bond films at the box-office, both domestically ($261 million vs. “Quantum of Solace”‘s $168 million) and worldwide ($918 million vs. “Casino Royale”‘s $599 million). The totals are particularly impressive given the lack of 3D surcharges – a claim other recent record-breakers like “Avatar” and “The Avengers” can’t boast. So can “Skyfall” hit the $1 billion mark before it leaves theaters?