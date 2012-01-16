‘Skyfall’ gets an official synopsis on the day James Bond turns 50

Fifty years ago today, Terence Young stood on a set in Jamaica and rolled film for the very first time on a feature film about Ian Fleming’s creation, James Bond. It was the scene where Bond arrives at the Kingston airport and tries to avoid being photographed. It was a significant day at the end of a long search for the right man to play the part and even though Ian Fleming wasn’t convinced at first, Sean Connery not only turned out to be a nascent movie star, but he made Bond an icon that endures even now.
Fifty years later, EON Productions and Sony are in production on the latest film in the series, with Daniel Craig playing Bond for the third time. And today, Sony Pictures released a terse but interesting summary of what we can expect when “Skyfall” opens later in the year.
I’ve been a Bond fan since my first exposure to the character. I was seven years old when my dad took me to see “The Spy Who Loved Me” in the theater, and it was love at first sight. Sure, part of the kick was the idea that my dad was taking me to see a “grown-up” movie with him, just the two of us. And part of it was because I could tell how important the character was to him. Mostly, though, the whole thing was just so damn cool.
After all, he had a car that turned into a submarine. When you’re seven, that’s the most insanely mind-blowing idea possible.
I started reading the original Fleming novels not long after that. My dad had all of them stashed around the house, mixed in with the Travis McGees and the Destroyers and all of the other pulpy ass-kicking tomes that he loved. And in time, I started to fill in my knowledge of Bond by catching up with the other films. I’ve seen every one of them in the theater since 1977, including the ones released before that, and I’m excited by the direction the series has taken creatively in recent years. It’s almost impossible to believe how much life there’s been in the property, and this year seems like a perfectly logical time to look back at the entire series.
What I propose is a series of articles in which we’ll talk about the Fleming books, the films that were adapted from them, and the way the series has changed over the years to reflect the shifts we’ve experienced in society in the last 50 years. We’ll time them so we can wrap the series up right as “Skyfall” is about to open. I’ve seen all of the films numerous times, and while I once swore to avoid a few of them, I’m willing to even give “Moonraker” and “A View To A Kill” one more time around the block so we can have a fresh conversation about the movies.
I’m not surprised to read that Sam Mendes is a big Bond fan. I think it’s hard to be a film freak in general without having some affection for some part of the series, and growing up in England, I would imagine Bond is a national treasure, one of the key pieces of shared pop culture. I think Daniel Craig has done a nice job of redefining the character for the 21st century, and I sincerely hope he keeps making Bond films between his other jobs for as long as he is able.
For now, here’s the synopsis for “Skyfall”:
Daniel Craig is back as James Bond 007 in “Skyfall,” the 23rd adventure in the longest-running film franchise of all time. In “Skyfall,” Bond”s loyalty to M (Judi Dench) is tested as her past comes back to haunt her. As MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost.
I’m curious to see just how much screen time Judi Dench has in this one. I’ve liked her as “M” in the past few films, but she hasn’t had much to do overall. This time, she appears to be a key part of the story. The cast is impressive this time, maybe more impressive than any Bond film ever. In addition to Craig and Dench, both returning, we’ve also got Ralph Fiennes, Javier Bardem, and Albert Finney in major roles. Naomie Harris, Berenice Marlohe, and Helen McCrory are the first announce “Bond Girls” for the film. And, finally, it looks like they’re bringing Q back in the form of Ben Whishaw.
This far into the series, we’re not really dealing with what Fleming wrote anymore. The title and the story appear to be original, and while longtime Bond scribes Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are back, this time you’ve got Patrick Marber (“Closer,” “Notes On A Scandal”) and John Logan in the mix as well. There’s so much talent combined working on this one that I have my fingers crossed this is going to be a very special film in the series. And considering the milestone they’re celebrating this year, it should be.
“Skyfall” appears in theaters on November 9, 2012.
Not only is the the director, cinematographer and cast absurd, but Thomas Newman is providing the score. This film seems “Too Big to Fail”. I’m crossing my fingers.
Sadly, that synopsis doesn’t really expound upon what they revealed about the story months ago. It’s practically the same wording.
That said, I’m excited for this series of articles your proposing. I was considering a rewatch of all the films. Now I have an outside motivation. (And I’ll even suffer through ‘Moonraker’, too. *shiver*)
Yeesh. *You’re* proposing.
My first memories of the Bond movies is when they used to air them on ABC in the Eighties. Every two months they’d show a Bond movie on sunday night and I’d watch up until like ten when I had to go to bed and miss the last hour!
I gather you’re close to me in age, Fastbak; I was weaned on ABC’s reruns too. It was so exciting to hear Ernie Anderson declaim “Two weeks from tonight-THUNNNNDERBALLLL!”
Bryan, how awesome was it hearing Ernie Anderson announced “The Wrath of Khan!”
A significant day perhaps, but hardly the 50th anniversary. James Bond turned 50 in 2003. The movie series turns 50 in October. The first day of shooting does not an anniversary make. Carry on.
Captain Arbitrary Who?!!!
You shall not steal my name, unless you have an absolutely random reason to do so!
As a huge Bond fan, I look forward to the ensuing discussion of films, particularly since you also hold Moonraker and A View to a Kill in such low regard.
I’m actually kinda disappointed by that summary.
I was holding up hope that the hard nosed re-boot of casino royale would lead to a string of hard nosed film versions that would stick closely to the grit and the plots of the early novels.
These new Craig vehicles would be so different from the first round of films of the 60’s, you’d hardly be able to call the new versions “re-makes”…
does that make sense?
Fortunately or unfortunately, they’ve cut and pieced the large majority of the plots of Fleming’s books throughout the films. EON’s never had the intention of re-doing those, whether they were contained within the appropriate titles or hewed closer to the novels or not.
I’m interested to see more about Quantum, now that we’ve got a SPECTRE-like group again. But I also like that they’ve decided they’ve got the world they want to play in right now and are branching out to this separate territory with ‘Skyfall’ knowing they can (and will) come back to the Quantum thread down the road.
I wouldn’t necessarily discount some connection with Quantum just yet. I’m also glad SPECTRE has returned in some form.
Remains to be seen, but both Wilson and Mendes were adamant that this was a separate story from anything in ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘Quantum of Solace’.
Hooray! You’re my favourite film critic/writer, Drew, and Bond is my favourite cinematic series. Match made in heaven. However, I will pose the same question here that I put in one of your Film Geek 2.0 articles: when will you be introducing Tosh and Allan to Mr. Bond? It sounds like your experience with Spy Who Loved Me was much like mine with Goldfinger, and it would be amazing to read how your children react. 2.0 is a great feature, but definitely needs a little 007.
Sounds brilliant. You’re my favourite film critic/writer, Drew, and Bond is my favourite series. Any chance of a Film Geek 2.0 introducing Tosh and Allan to one of the Bonds? Sounds like your experience with TSWLM was similar to mine with Goldfinger, it would be fascinating to read how your children react to their first encounter with Mr. Bond.
Whoops, sorry to post twice. The first comment seemed to take a while to register and I didn’t think it had. Delete away!
When’s the second installment of the Travis McGee book club? :)
Although not much to go on, I like that synopsis better than the earlier one which sounded like a remake of Ice Station Zebra. Great idea for a series of posts. Looking forward to participating.
If this idea of a column makes it past the Travis McGee column’s single post I’ll be surprised.
With so much talent on board, I am a little afraid of “too many cooks in the kitchen.” But I am extremely hopeful.
On the plus side, John Barry’s score for Moonraker is one of the greatest ever recorded.
And… “I think he’s attempting re-entry sir!”
Mendes will be the ruination of this franchise with Broccoli. She is an arrogant and clueless producer and she has destroyed what made Bond films fun. Craig is by far the lamest excuse as Bond an his homeless act with a gun won’t work. Look for Skyfall to bomb after Twilight opens in the USA and that will be the death knell to Craig’s disgraceful career as Bond. Hugh Jackman for 3 or Henry Cavill for 7 Bond films will be the direction Sony and MGM go after this debacle.