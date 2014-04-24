Slayer returns with new song ‘Implode’

Last night (April 23), Slayer showed up at Revolver magazine's Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles for a surprise three-song set. Listen to new song “Implode” below and head to the band”s website for a free download.

“Implode” is a four-minute romp through Slayer”s various influences, including doom, speed-metal and apocalyptic themes. Guitarist Kerry King told ArtistDirect that the song was intended for a 2012 EP, which was never released: “It's not directly connected to the Mayan Calendar, but everybody always talks about the world ending. Whether it's with war or disease, that's where I went with it.” The new song is Slayer”s first since 2009.

The legendary thrash metal band has been quiet since founding member and guitarist Jeff Hanneman died last year. A new album is in the works, according to Rolling Stone, and will be released on the band”s own imprint, in association with Nuclear Blast. Slayer was previously on Rick Rubin”s American Recordings label.