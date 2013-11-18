‘Sleepy Hollow’ recap: ‘Necromancer’ is a fist bumping good time

“Sleepy Hollow” is officially on a roll. Two weeks in a row of first-rate episodes and everything’s coming together. I’d say “Necromancer” is as close to a perfect episode as the show has delivered so far. (Though some may consider it a misstep that we now have a backstory for Headless… more on that in a bit.)
Not a second feels wasted and there’s a striking confidence on display throughout — in the performances, the writing, the directing — that could be the result of any number of factors. The episode arrives deep enough into the season that we can safely assume everyone involved already knew the show was a hit when they were in production. It’s also possible the writers had been informed Fox was planning a 13 episode season and began to shape their arcs accordingly. Writers Phillip Iscove and Mark Goffman are the show’s co-creator and showrunner, respectively, and director Paul Edwards is a returning helmer (previously responsible for “The Lesser Key of Solomon”), and it’s possible this is an episode they’d been planning for some time. Or maybe they simply hit the groove that all good shows find somewhere in their run.
While the show is rarely slow or directionless, it’s never been quite this self-assured either. Whatever the reasons behind it, the feeling was palpable. For some people, “Necromancer” could be the episode where “Sleepy Hollow” graduates from guilty pleasure to flat-out pleasure.
One big difference that sets the episode apart: Every character mattered. The show may have finally solved its Captain Irving problem by turning Orlando Jones into a surprisingly badass action hero. He and Abbie’s sister Jenny made a formidable team heading up the episode’s B-story and tracking down the Hessian spies planning to blow up the power plant. They weren’t quite successful but landed a few great action hero moments anyway: Irving snapped a neck and Jenny got her (two) guns!
John Cho’s recently deceased Andy Brooks is always a welcome addition to any episode and here benefited from his meatiest material since episode two, serving as the vessel for Ichabod’s interrogation of Headless and reminding us that Brooks isn’t an entirely bad guy even if he’s a helpless slave to Moloch.
Even the flashbacks worked better than ever, revealing a heretofore unknown love triangle between Ichabod, Katrina and Ichabod’s best friend, Abraham Van Brunt. The Van Brunt character is a direct nod to Washington Irving’s original short story, but he pretty much comes out of nowhere on the show, which less forgiving viewers may find a little too convenient. However, making Van Brunt the Horseman (with a little help from Moloch’s demonic powers) is a playfully clever twist that both connects the show back to the source material (Irving’s story hints Abraham, nicknamed Brom, might have donned a Horseman disguise to frighten Ichabod and win Katrina’s hand) and deepens the series’ own mythology.
Anchoring all the stellar action, as always, is Tom Mison, whose performance as Ichabod has now fully blossomed into one of the season’s richest treats. He brings complete conviction to lines as goofy as “The Horseman’s not going anywhere Leftenant. Not whilst I’m still alive!” And “Necromancer” is the perfect showcase for his range of skills*. Ichabod shows off a darker side of himself here — taunting Headless with a mix of glee and rage — while the flashbacks convey the inner conflict he feels about betraying his friend over his feelings for Katrina. Plus, he proves mighty capable with a sword.
* – [I don’t think people are really talking about “Sleepy Hollow” as an awards player yet, and given the show’s inherent silliness and awards voters’ typical aversion to fantasy/horror genres that’s no surprise. But I wonder if Mison could at least be a darkhorse for a Golden Globe nomination, since the Hollywood Foreign Press love to embrace newcomers and are historically more open to genre shows. He has stiff competition, but it’s not impossible.]
Even if Nicole Beharie has more of a supporting role this week, the Ichabod/Abbie relationship still provides the bulk of the show’s heart and humor, whether it’s Abbie teaching Ichabod to fist bump (“It makes no sense,” he says) or Abbie talking Ichabod through the guilt he feels after he’s discovered the truth about Abraham/Headless.
“Sleepy Hollow” is definitely on a roll, and the closing line is a promising sign next week might address, and hopefully solve, another of the show’s problem areas: “Now more than ever we need Katrina.”
Odds and ends:
– It’s kind of adorable that Brooks was reading Kafka’s “Metamorphosis,” poor guy.
– Katrina suggests one of the reasons for the American Revolution was so that couples could marry for love, which is an interesting thought.
– More lessons in history: Apparently the “Declaration of Resolve” was a precursor to the Declaration of Independence.
– Moloch’s hench-demons were creepy enough I can forgive how easily they were defeated. (They’re beasts from hell but shatter when hit by a bullet? Not so menacing, are they?)
– If you recognized the actor playing Abraham it might be from actor Neil Jackson’s previous roles in the UK revival of “Upstairs, Downstairs,” ABC Family’s “Make It Or Break It” or the short-lived “FlashForward” (also starring John Cho).
– Irving: “A dead guy, a mental patient and a time traveler from the Revolution.”
Abbie: “That’s our team.”
Haven’t seen this one yet, but it’s been a couple of weeks since it went from “guilty” to “actual” pleasure.
Necromancer – an eye-opener of an episode. Tom Mison’s is just incredible, showing his close to out of control/anger filled side, his fears and his love, desire and need for Katrina. Cannot wait for next weeks episode. 5 stars to the writers, actors, producers etc etc etc.
So bummed that there are only 5 episodes left! Yeah, I’m going to have withdrawals for this one.
Just some rambling thoughts —
The interrogation came off rather sophisticated. Somewhat sympathetic (un)dead dude speaks as/for Death. It worked! While Headless had some great physicality whilst chained, and the bluish lighting was visually striking. And it all served to spark background fluidly.
The show is grounding itself more in the human world, minions all around and you never know who… Evil is more internal, not external. It centers and narrows the mythology more than I’d like, but it may also boost its integrity? I guess I’m ok with Death being a petty jealous vengeful more uh, mortal sort, on the rogue…but not thrilled. And c’mon Crane, your taste in friends really sucked there.
Not sure Mison’s outrage was award worthy (would he be drama category??) – but he’s rapidly becoming my favorite character on tv. My favorite tidbit this week is when he showed the (wrong) way. He’s got great timing! I also love his utterly charming indignation, and how he is (appropriately) stodgy but in the most lovable way. What a terrific casting with some great material to play with. No guilt needed here at all… ;)
One thing really bothered me about this episode.
They know they can’t destroy/kill Headless, but they can cause the body damage. Ichabod removed his head with a sword stroke, and bullets penetrate his body. So, question.
You have Death chained and bound, weakened by UV light and a binding circle. WHY DON’T YOU REMOVE HIS LIMBS?! Seriously, cut his arms and legs off, chop them into little pieces, boil/burn the flesh off, and scatter the bones all over the world. Buried deep in a cave in China, down at the bottom of the Marianas Trench, dropped from a helicopter into the nuclear fun at Fukushima, etc.
Death won’t be dead, but he sure as hell won’t be doing anything until someone puts his ass back together. Which might take a while, if you can get someone to stick his head on the next rocket to/past near-Earth orbit.
Or something. Just the fact that they didn’t even try to dismember him when they had him bound bothered me.