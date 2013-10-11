‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘127 Hours’ team reuniting for FX series ‘Telemark’

The Oscar-winning director-writer-producer team of Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson are reuniting for a 10-part FX miniseries called “Telemark.”
The trio — who collaborated on “Slumdog Millionaire” and “127 Hours” — will join forces for their first project for American TV.
Written by Beaufoy, “Telemark” will recount the story of the Norwegian resistance to the Nazi occupation during WWII. The British-trained warriors helped sabotage Hitler’s nuclear development.
“We”re incredibly honored to be working with Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson who are three of the best filmmakers in the world,” said FX exec Eric Schrier in a release. “‘Telemark’ is a compelling, powerful and important story, and we know Danny, Simon and Christian will do a masterful job producing it.”
FX is amazing
This could be really good. Hopefully it tries to differentiate itself from Band of Brothers and The Pacific.
Wasn’t this just announced as a Michael Bay movie or something? I’m pretty sure, if both are made, I’ll prefer the FX version.