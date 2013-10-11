‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘127 Hours’ team reuniting for FX series ‘Telemark’

The Oscar-winning director-writer-producer team of Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson are reuniting for a 10-part FX miniseries called “Telemark.”

The trio — who collaborated on “Slumdog Millionaire” and “127 Hours” — will join forces for their first project for American TV. 

Written by Beaufoy, “Telemark” will recount the story of the Norwegian resistance to the Nazi occupation during WWII. The British-trained warriors helped sabotage Hitler’s nuclear development.  

“We”re incredibly honored to be working with Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson who are three of the best filmmakers in the world,” said FX exec Eric Schrier in a release. “‘Telemark’ is a compelling, powerful and important story, and we know Danny, Simon and Christian will do a masterful job producing it.”

Cloud Eight/Decibel Films will co-produce the miniseries for FX, but no release date has yet been set. 
 
“As we all know, some of the very best narrative fiction ever told is currently being created as episodic television,” said Beaufoy. “This incredible story is ideally suited to the slower burn and added complexity that the longer format allows and I cant’ wait to get my teeth into this.”
Boyle added, “This is one of the world’s greatest stories and we want to tell it on an epic scale.”

