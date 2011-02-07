‘Smallville’ sets its two-hour series finale for May

After 10 seasons across two networks, “Smallville” will conclude its super-powered run this May with a two-hour finale.

The CW announced on Monday (Feb. 7) that “Smallville” will wrap up on Friday, May 13 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. That gives you only three months to catch up on the Tom Welling-centric drama’s 200+ episodes.

“Paying homage to 10 seasons is no small task, and wrapping up each character and story arc has been extremely important to everyone involved in the show,” state executive producers Brian Peterson and Kelly Souders. “We’re excited to be able to make the final moments of ‘Smallville’ a television event, as the character we”ve grown up with makes his legendary transformation.”

Of the finale, The CW release teases, “Taking on Darkseid and battling the darkest of his demons, this two-hour event will send Clark soaring towards his birthright to secure his place in history as the world”s greatest protector.”

That, of course, means that “Supernatural” will be pre-empted on May 13. That drama will get its own two-hour season finale on Friday, May 20.