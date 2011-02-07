‘Smallville’ sets its two-hour series finale for May

After 10 seasons across two networks, “Smallville” will conclude its super-powered run this May with a two-hour finale.
The CW announced on Monday (Feb. 7) that “Smallville” will wrap up on Friday, May 13 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. That gives you only three months to catch up on the Tom Welling-centric drama’s 200+ episodes.
“Paying homage to 10 seasons is no small task, and wrapping up each character and story arc has been extremely important to everyone involved in the show,” state executive producers Brian Peterson and Kelly Souders. “We’re excited to be able to make the final moments of ‘Smallville’ a television event, as the character we”ve grown up with makes his legendary transformation.”
Of the finale, The CW release teases, “Taking on Darkseid and battling the darkest of his demons, this two-hour event will send Clark soaring towards his birthright to secure his place in history as the world”s greatest protector.”
That, of course, means that “Supernatural” will be pre-empted on May 13. That drama will get its own two-hour season finale on Friday, May 20.
The show feels like it’s been on for twenty years. And really only should have been for five. It’s getting waaaaay long in the tooth.
Coming from someone who’d an actual fan of the show and Superman in general, I am looking forward to the payoff of 10 seasons full of some miss, but mostly hit television
Oh, I am a fan of Superman and Smallville. I’ve seen them all but for the past few years I’ve been watching with less interest.
I stand by what I said. I think the show could have been better if it had been tightened up with less seasons and more focus. In my opinion the show has been meandering for the past 4 or 5 years. Especially since Michael Rosenbaum left.
Smallville here in the UK, is always a bit behind the US broadcast, but I look forward to the finale, and to finally seeing Tom in the costume-he’s earned it.
Gonna be strange seeing Superman fly without John Williams magnificent score.