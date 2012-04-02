‘Smash’ soundtrack will crash into stores on May 1

Music from the first season of “Smash” will come out May 1. Columbia Records, the same label that handles “Glee”s” audio output and has been putting the songs from each “Smash”episode on iTunes, will put out “The Music of ‘Smash:” Season 1.”

The soundtrack, track listing below, will include many of the originals, penned for the show by Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and “Touch Me,” which OneRepublic”s Ryan Tedder wrote specifically for Katharine McPhee”s character, Karen Cartwright. There are also covers of Christina Aguilera”s “Beautiful,” Colbie Caillat”s “Brighter Than The Sun,” and Florence + the Machine”s “Shake It Out.”

The songs are fairly evenly distributed between former “American Idol” contestant McPhee, and Megan Hilty, who plays her rival Ivy Lynn. Additionally, Nick Jonas”s cover of Michael Buble”s “Haven”t Met You Yet” is included.

“Smash” track listing

1) “Touch Me” featuring Katharine McPhee

2) “Stand” featuring Katharine McPhee and Leslie Odom

3) “Who You Are” featuring Megan Hilty

4) “Crazy Dreams” featuring Megan Hilty

5) “Beautiful” featuring Katharine McPhee

6) “Haven’t Met You Yet” featuring Nick Jonas

7) “Shake It Out” featuring Katharine McPhee

8) “Brighter Than the Sun” featuring Katharine McPhee

9) “Let Me Be Your Star” featuring Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty

10) “20th Century Fox Mambo” featuring Katharine McPhee

11) “Mr & Mrs Smith” featuring Megan Hilty and Will Chase

12) “Let”s Be Bad” featuring Megan Hilty

13) “History Is Made At Night” featuring Megan Hilty & Will Chase