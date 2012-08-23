Smashing Pumpkins set U.S. tour dates

As singer Billy Corgan has emphatically stated since reconfiguring his flagship band with an all-new lineup several years back, The Smashing Pumpkins will “never, ever, ever be an oldies act.”



To that end, Corgan and co. are hitting the road this fall and hoping fans will want to hear their new album “Oceania” performed live before they’re treated to such ’90s classics as “Cherub Rock,” “1979,” “Tonight, Tonight” and “Today.”

At each tour stop, the Pumpkins — including guitarist Jeff Schroeder, drummer Mike Byrne and bassist Nicole Fiorentino — will play “Oceania” in full, followed by a second set comprised of the band’s classic hits and deep cuts. Got any special requests?

The shows’ elaborate stage visuals will be handled by Sean Evans, who worked with Roger Waters on the recent re-staging of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” spectacle.

Here are the cities they’ll be playing (venues, dates and more cities to be announced):



Seattle, WA

San Francisco, CA

San Diego, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Denver, CO

St Louis, MO

Chicago, IL

Minneapolis, MN

Detroit, MI

Boston, MA

Brooklyn, NY

Camden, NJ

Fairfax, VA

Uncasville, CT

The band will also appear on tonight’s episode of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”