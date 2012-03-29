‘Smash’s’ Megan Hilty signs with Sony’s Masterworks

We don”t know yet if Megan Hilty”s “Smash” alter ego Ivy Lynn will get to play Marilyn Monroe on the show, but the real-life Broadway star has won a recording contract.

Hilty, who has starred on Broadway in such shows as “Wicked” and “9 to 5,” has signed with Sony”s Masterworks label through Columbia Records, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As with “Glee,” Columbia has a deal to release any songs from “Smash,” as well as first rights to the various singers on the show. Her co-star, “American Idol” album Katherine McPhee, signed with Masterworks last June. The label is also home to Kristen Chenoweth.

No word on when her Masterworks debut will appear, but she is already working on demos.