‘Smash’s’ Megan Hilty signs with Sony’s Masterworks

03.29.12 6 years ago

We don”t know yet if Megan Hilty”s “Smash” alter ego Ivy Lynn will get to play Marilyn Monroe on the show, but the real-life Broadway star has won a recording contract.

Hilty, who has starred on Broadway in such shows as “Wicked” and “9 to 5,” has signed with Sony”s Masterworks label through Columbia Records, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As with “Glee,” Columbia has a deal to release any songs from “Smash,” as well as first rights to the various singers on the show.  Her co-star, “American Idol” album Katherine McPhee, signed with Masterworks last June. The label is also home to Kristen Chenoweth.

No word on when her Masterworks debut will appear, but she is already working on demos.

 

Around The Web

TAGSCOLUMBIAGleeKATHERINE MCPHEEKRISTEN CHENOWETHMARILYN MONROEMegan HiltySony MasterworksWICKED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP