Sneak peek: ‘Transformers: Dark Of The Moon’ offers craziest robot action yet

I think it’s safe to say that there are many people who openly dislike “Transformers 2: Revenge Of The Fallen.” And, after sitting with him for a half-hour yesterday to talk about the third chapter in the giant robots franchise, I’d say Michael Bay is one of those people.
And just wait till you see his apology.
There will be a new trailer for “Transformers: Dark Of The Moon” that appears in front of “Fast Five” next weekend, and Thursday morning, a small group of us met at Paramount to see the trailer, a chunk of scenes from the movie, and a 3D sizzle reel. And the trailer is, in a word, outrageous. The scale of this film is so different than what I thought it was that I’m almost at a loss to describe it. It’s not even the same genre as the first two “Transformers” films. This time out, Bay is making a full-blown alien invasion movie that just happens to use Autobots and Decepticons, and the result looks like the craziest action movie ride this summer.
And, yes, I’m prepared to say that after just one presentation. I’ve certainly had my problem with some of Bay’s films over the years, but he is as in love with pure action for the sake of action as any filmmaker working right now, and it looks to me like he’s gone out of his way here to build scenes that no one’s ever done before. It also looks like he’s embraced the idea of 3D as a tool to enhance those action scenes, and like he’s having fun with the pure little-boy-game of imagining giant robot mayhem this time.
There was certainly an emphasis on introducing Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to us through a number of clips that played up the relationship between Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) and Carly (Huntington-Whiteley). When she ends up trapped in Chicago after it’s been taken over by Decepticons, Sam has to go into the city to find her, setting off what looks like one of the wildest series of scenes that Bay’s ever orchestrated, and he was given unprecedented access to the city’s resources to help stage his invasion. The result is a sense of urban chaos that I’ve never seen staged on this scale.
And “scale” seems to be a big word for this film. We saw battle sequences set on the home planet of the Transformers. We saw a crazy accident on the moon, and we saw what happens when all the robots scattered there by that accident finally wake up. We saw a jaw-dropping sequence involving soldiers jumping out of a transport over the city and using cutting-edge flight suits to glide down to the ground, racing between buildings as they do. We saw a piece of a scene involving an attack on a skyscraper where the Decepticons appear to saw an entire building in half using a giant sandworm-looking robot that burrows deep into the building while the human heroes struggle to find a way to ride it out in the upper half of the building.
We’ve been asked not to go through all the footage beat-for-beat, but honestly, I don’t think I could even if I tried. The footage was that overstuffed with imagery. What I can tell you is that if you hate the sense of humor from the first two films, you’ll probably hate the sense of humor in this one as well. One of the major themes of this film is the stress of finding your first real job, something that Bay sees as a major rite of passage akin to getting your first car, which was the sort of emotional heart of the first film for Bay. In the footage we saw, Sam interviews for a position at a high-tech company, and John Malkovich is positively chewing scenery as the guy interviewing him. We saw another scene involving Ken Jeong and a men’s room that was positively manic, ending with a “Three’s Company” style joke about what Jeon and Sam were up to in a stall.
But the emphasis was on action in the majority of the footage, and it looks like things get very personal for Sam in this one, and like he’s learned some new tricks that help even the odds when he has to face the Decepticons. We saw a chunk of an alley fight between Starscream and Sam in which Sam reveals that he’s been given some new weaponry, including a grapping gun glove of sorts that seems fairly effective.
For me, the imagery I can’t get over is the stuff involving the jump suits. To give you an idea what I’m talking about, check this out:
Now imagine you launched eight of those guys off the top of the Trump Tower and then dropped a cameraman after them who was wearing a 3D camera as a helmet.
Yeah, that’s happening. This summer. At a theater near you.
The tone of the film seems to be fairly brutal, and the first encounter we saw between Autobots and Decepticons ended “Day Of The Dead” style for the bad guy, with the Autobots literally pulling him apart. Optimus Prime in particular seems ready to kick ass and take names, and this new banner image, provided for us today by Paramount, shows off that new attitude of his, as well as the state of Chicago in the film:
I’m not telling you right now that “Transformers: Dark Of The Moon” will be a great action movie, but I will tell you that Bay seems to have set some big goals for himself, and that he seems as hungry as I’ve ever seen him. It feels like he has something to prove, if only to himself, and I’m excited to see what his finished film looks like.
“Transformers: Dark Of The Moon” arrives in theaters, ready to take over the world, on July 1, 2011.
Looking forward to it Mr. Bay … Loved all of your films =)
Not looking Forward to it Mr. Bay … Hated all of your films >=(
Seriously, at most I’ll give the man a few flicks as guilty pleasures, but these Transformers movies have been HORRIBLE.
I am finding it impossible to get excited for this movie…I just don’t care about action if there’s no story backing it up. And Bay hasn’t grasped the concept of what “story” means.
I liked the first one fine. There are nits to pick with it but the level of seriousness in its takedowns swing me in the movie’s favor. The 2nd one is a hot mess I cannot deny.
I trust your impressions from stuff like this more than anyone though. Nice report.
I am an unapologetic fan of Bay’s work. And if he’s upped the ante as Drew says…we are in for some sweet eye candy.
This is not a sneak peek. This us an announcement that Drew got a sneak peek, and he is giving Bay a reacharound as a way of saying “thank you.”
When the first little bits of action were shown in teaser trailers and ads, I remarked that it looked like they actually spent some money on this one as opposed to the duct tape and paper mache indie flicks the first two were. This article makes it sound like my suspicions were correct.
I think Devin Faraci is upset he didn’t get an invite.
I can’t wait to see the another one… I hope OPTIMUS will be much stronger than MEGETONE.. I would like to see more battle the 2 of them..
You suck, and no matter what this article says, this movie is gonna blow. Im gonna wait it out till a new director eventually comes in and does what chris nolan did for Batman. This article was probably written by a Bay fan boy or someone paid to write a good review. I don’t buy it. Screw u
Wow. I dont think I’ve ever read such a cynical comment. I mean seriously? Why even post anything if your gonna be so utterly negative. And then to accuse this article of being written by a Bay fan boy? Just stop. You complete lack of optimism and abundance of mean-spiritedness is ridiculous.
Haha, what a ridiculous comment, George Vounasis. Are you 12? Well done for spelling most of your words correctly though.
Go back to AICN talkbacks you douche bag
Wow…you just proved that time travel is possible, since you obviously must have gone into the future to see this film.
And Drew is no Bay fan boy. Far from it.
Like Dagobah said–go back to the AICN talkbacks. It’s more your style–the endless adolescent babble and behavior on the level of a baby showing his pee-pee.
It never fails no matter what the topic some fanboy with Nolan’s dick up his ass makes his prescence felt. This has nothing to do with Batman or Nolan and once and for all The Dark Knight was good but not great. What it is quickly becoming is the most overrated movie of the last 10 years if Heath Ledger and Aaron Eckhart had’nt totally killed their roles that movie would’ve sucked too!!!
Hey RDE, you’re opinion of TDK is %^@&ing pathetic. “If Heath Ledger and Aaron Eckhart hadn’t totally killed their roles that movie would have sucked too” REALLY tard? Really?
You’re obviously a douche with zero taste in film, otherwise why defend a Bay movie and dump on Nolan, who is so much a superior film maker to that mongoloid Bay it’s not even fair.
Bay doesn’t make “films”, he makes shiny noisemakers to distract the mouth breathers from the very fact that they are in fact retarded. SO enjoy your noise maker you $^@%$ing tard.
One question… during the presentation, did Bay once again pull his “power move” and sport tight jeans while standing over you with his crotch to your faces?
That description of yours from way back when still makes me laugh.
Why all the hate? It’s a movie about giant fighting robots! Last time a checked the last two movies had both. What more do you want? Who cares if there is no story..here let me break it down for you. There are these giant robots and they fight and it looks pretty damn cool. Get of your high horses and try enjoying yourself for once you gripey little panzies.
“Get of your high horses and try enjoying yourself for once you gripey little panzies.”
Too bad that it’s easier said than done. I swear that some of these jokers, for all the screaming that they do about how they’re film geeks, care not one jot about movies. They sure as hell have forgotten how to simply enjoy a film. They’re too busy running through the “I could do better than that!!” checklist in their heads.
Hey, either they accept the TF films for what they are, or they don’t. They obviously want to ascribe some higher meaning to the movies–and there’s no need for it.
Now, if it were a live-action GUNDAM film…well, I’d understand.
I loved the first two films! This movie is going to kick ass. It is all about giant robots kicking the crap out of each others. Transformers has never been an deep meditation on the human condition. The G1 cartoon had terrible plots. It was all about the robots and the action. Period. Anyone who says otherwise is being intellectually dishonest.
true dat
Drew, do you have any reservations about taking part in this type of “show the web guys the sizzle reel and ask them not to write too much about it” marketing gimmick? I don’t question your enthusiasm for the footage and of course I’d probly get more out of reading this if I wasn’t long past the point of believing Michael Bay could some day direct a movie I’d like. But you had a very thoughtful piece questioning the idea of set visits not too long ago and this strikes me as a similar type of “make them feel like insiders so they’ll write something nice” technique.
And maybe kind of effective too since you come across as trying to be very open-minded toward a type of spectacle and “ride” that you sometimes resent. For example your TRON LEGACY review was subtitled “Is it enough to just look and sound great?” and your answer to that question seemed to be “no.” Would you regret if they’d brought you in earlier to show a bunch of clips and write about what a “fun ride” TRON was gonna be? Do you think describing this footage provides as much of a service to people curious what the movie is gonna be like as it does for the studio trying to get across the talking point “Michael Bay agrees that TRANSFORMERS 2 was a piece of shit, but now he’s trying real hard to make it up to you”?
I hope you don’t mind me asking this. I’m not trying to call you out. I believe I teased Mr. Beaks when he did a write-up on one of these a while back. You and him are smart guys I see as dedicated to raising the intelligence level of film writing on the internet, so I’d be interested to hear your thoughts on the reasons for covering these presentations.
Also were there any 3-D butt shots?
I’ve got no problem with these “events”, Vern. I’ll tell you why:
A) The studios show what they consider a “sizzle reel” and get a conversation about their product going. Yes, its free advertising.
B) The online movie journalists get to see it and comment about most of it. Since its just a sizzle reel, chances are the responses are going to be mostly positive since its mostly the good stuff the studio chooses to show.
C) We, the audience, get to hear about it ahead of time and think “oh it sounds cool!” or “Oh it sounds more of the same!”, which depends on our individual reactions to the previous films.
I don’t see how this is a bad thing for anyone. Its not exploitative since the readership get what they want (tantalizing hints of a movie they’re looking forward to), and the don’t show the possible bad parts (dialogue, inane plot points without context), so they avoid any real criticism. After all, how can someone really criticize the entirety of a movie after only a few minutes of various scenes are shown without context?
So really, I’ve got ZERO problem with this type of event (though its obvious Devin Faraci has loads of problems with it). It seems rather symbiotic in nature to me, and I enjoy hearing about things like this.
When Mr. Beaks was writing about one of these things a while back I had a nightmare vision of Pauline Kael existing in a time when she’s expected to cover a “3-D sizzle reel.” I guess she wouldn’t be big on exclusive poster reveals either.
I appreciate your answer, Drew, and D. Vader’s comments. He got something out of it as a fan so that’s a good reason for you to write it. But I feel you are deliberately dodging my question about the butts.
Hey Vern,
You ever going to grace AICN with one of your reviews again? On that subject, I agree wholeheartedly with your take on TRON: Legacy.
Fuck Michael Bay.
Honestly…FUCK. HIM.
Jesus…you got anything better to say than that?
Christ…a twelve-year old could write a better comment than you.
How was the camera-work was it super-shaky like most of Bay’s films? Not that I minded, but for 3D I really don’t see shaky-cam really working at all, it has to be a steadier camera and slower editing to actually appreciate it.
I am a 22 year vet of the U.S. military and I find it offensive when a civilian wears pieces of our uniform like especially if he did not serve in that uniform I still wear Army field jackets and my goretex all the time because I am proud of my service.
not to worry approx 90% or more of us in the film are current or prior service members that have also proudly served or are still serving. This was done for authenticity…James Weston II
IÂ´m a 3487 year old Autobot and also find it offensive when they use cgi instead of real robots.
ItÂ´s a movie. You also do not have to be an asshole to play a bad guy. ItÂ´s called acting.
If you donÂ´t like people playing make believe you need to stick to documentaries.
Kurtzman and Orci aren’t writing this one, so it might turn out ok.
Ehren Kruger wrote it instead, so…I don’t think so. Even Kurtzman and Orci’s scripts for HERCULES and XENA were much better than everything Kruger has written (except ARLINGTON ROAD and maybe THE RING, which I haven’t seen, but I constantly hear it’s pretty good.)
I heard there was a lot of fallout after Kruger was brought on to do a rewrite on Scream 4.
The only good script Ehren Kruger ever wrote was Arlington Road. He co-wrote The Ring, but I give Gore Verbinski (and the strength of the original) most of the credit for that movie working so well. Everything else he’s ever been a part of has been a disaster. Call it a “lesser of two evils” situation, but I would much rather see Kurtzman & Orci’s names on the poster.
All Michael Bay he is the king. And i’m his digister fan so with to see the 3 movie for all the transformers
Transformers 2 was one of the worst movies I have ever seen. I actually walked out of the theater.
But I’m a sucker and a geek. I’m going to see Transformers 3 because I want to see how all the Chicago filming turned out. I’m not expecting brilliance, just something comparable to the first movie. Please?
Mr. Bay certainly has no reason to change his methods. His films keep making money, which worries me on several levels. Still, no one wants to hold a record for winning the most Razzies. So I am blindly and perhaps ignorantly hopeful for an improvment over Revenge of the Fallen.
Or maybe I’m just part of the problem.
No, Robby, you’re not part of the problem–and for that matter, neither is Bay (nor are you being blindly hopeful for an improvement over TF2). He makes a certain type of film, and yes it makes money. But always remember–you have the choice whether you should see it or not.
And don’t forget, Bay did try to change his methods–and it failed (THE ISLAND).
I was no fan of TF2 (didn’t walk out of the theater though), but I know people who liked it. And I’m willing to see this one. It’s my choice (and yours) and I’d rather see it for myself.
Good news . . . “Yessss!” [www.youtube.com]
Can’t wait.
u know u guys are dum that don’t like the what bay has done with transformers the first two were good and now the third will be awsome
you know…it’s not really that cool to go by stereotypes, but it’s literally like clockwork: if someone has ridiculous grammar and writing skills like the poster up here…they love everything that michael bay has ever done, including the amazingly shitty transformers 2. i mean, again, not cool to stereotype but its DAMN hard not to notice this.
i loved Transformers. its a great film with a few minor flaws. TF2 was the most dissapointing movie i have ever seen. i wanted to like it. but i just cudnt. its entertaining if ur lookin for 2 1/2hs of hot chicks, giant explosions, and bad jokes with no story than u’ll like it. Now Bay says TF3 will be more like the 1st one. if this is true it will be one of the best movies of 2011. i’m looking forward to it but im not setting my eapectations too high this time.
Revenge of the Fallen pretty much sucked out loud. Final sequence was way confusing (We’re in Cairo, whoops no we’re in Luxor, nope we’re in Jordan, Back to Cairo, then back to Luxor, then back to Jordan). I really resented being treated by Bay like a dumbarse that had never been anywhere in my life.
But I must say when I saw trailer for Dark Side of the Moon, I just about came in my knickers.
Freya, I also was no fan of ROTF, but I’ve seen a lot worse. And I don’t think Bay was treating you like a dumbarse–he just probably didn’t expect to notice all of the location shifts (at least, that’s just my POV).
I do admit that the trailer for DOTM did grab my attention…damn you, Michael Bay!
Transformers2 was very good despite its flaws. If you watched pirated divx copies or you went in a bad cinema with ancient analog projectors then obviously you had found scenes rather confusing. Watch the original BluRay edition playing with a PS3 at least on no less than a 46″ 1080p LCD or Plasma screen (Sony,Samsung,Pioneer the best options) and watch on a 80″ to 150″ with a 1080p projector for best quality. Then you would be able to follow everything as it was designed to be watched.
yESS!!@! FINALY the noews i been waiting 4! MORE TOILET HUMOR in the hilerious movies sumtimes about boring, not funny alien robot wars. the transformer who pee-pees all ocver the man in the 1st 1 is a komedy klassic, and dont evenm get even me started on the old robot with the cane WHO FARTS in THE 2ND! LOL!!! real laff riot! of course though, the most great moement of a giant warbot that exhibits amazingly stupid human body traits was the huge SUPER BADASS SCARY transformer that had wrecking ball testicles!@#!! hahHAHA! i mean, it’s just NOT A REAL action movie without super advanced fighting machines with giant, clanging beanbags! i rly cant wait 2 see what goes on in that bathroom!! ppl r always speculates about plot points for that STUPID AND UNFUNNY new batman movie (i cant remember even a single toot or boner joke in batman 1, and the dark night i culdnt even finish becuz it was BORING!) so ill speculate on a movie that MATTER. heres what im thinking: sam puts those guys’ coffee with ex-lax with ex-lax and they have a super funny diarhea poo-off!! *sighs, goes and gets self a STIFF drink and some fucking valiums.*
I don’t see how people say they want a pliot for the Transformers movies i go to these movies for the Transformers i even watch the cartoon for the Transformers if i wan’t a movie that has a pliot ill watch any of numberious movies that have won best picture.
Great article Drew. I’ll take it for what it is – a preview. Definitely got me interested in this if only as a good 3D spectacle.
Did you say 3D BUTT SHOT?
I’m so there.
1) Linkin Park is not being paid to create a new unique song but only a lame remix of one of their worst songs to date; 2) CGI on teaser trailers has been worse than the first two movies so far, CGI on pictures of the upcoming first full trailer looks cartoonish, very bad indeed; 3) The disgusting 3D causing eye-strain it’s bad and wasn’t needed at all, the lame Avatar was enough already; 4) Firing Megan Fox is the dumbest thing ever done by Michael Bay to date; 5) But even dumber is the topmodel Rosie that Michael Bay cast to replace Megan Fox, she is not hot at all, she is rather ugly looking, barely average at best; 6) This isn’t the 3rd movie of a trilogy anymore, main characters plot continuity and consistency is completely lost; 7) Giving Sam Witwicky a new girlfriend Carly is just plain retarded, the best way to ruin the franchise; 8) Shockwave really the main villain and no Unicron? No Superion, no Menasor combiners? No nothing? Just a bunch of Decepticons aliens ships attacking Earth? Battle Los Angeles did that already, too little too late Michael Bay…