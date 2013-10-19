‘SNL’: 10 observations about the new season after three shows

We”re only three episodes into the thirty-ninth season of “Saturday Night Live.” But that”s not stopping us from making ten observations about the current season as a whole. Who has shined? Who has faded into the background? What trends can we already detect?
“I’m sure Edward Norton’s a swell guy, but why is he hosting next week?”
I’ve actually heard he’s a bit of a dick to work with.
SNL’s abandoning of political humor will end around Jan. 20, 2017. They clearly want no part of making fun of Obama, for ideological reasons or out of fear of being branded racists, which rather limits their options. Even the sketches featuring Obama don’t go after him, but use him as a prop. It’s both pathetic and detrimental to the show.
I don’t think it’s a question of not going after him intentionally. For one thing, they’ve also been weak in their satire of the GOP. There’s nothing particularly insightful or witty about what they say about the House.
For another, Obama’s not a particularly funny guy. He doesn’t have a W or Clinton’s accent, and nobody has come up with the equivalent of Dana Carvey’s Bush for Obama. He does have that weird cadence to his speech, but there’s only so much you can do with that. There is plenty worth criticizing about Obama but most of his characteristics don’t lend themselves to humor the way, for example, Clinton’s chronic pattern of workplace affairs did, or W’s tendency toward malapropism. You need to find an angle to mock the president with. I don’t think anyone’s come up with a clever angle for Obama besides maybe Key and Peele. It doesn’t help that neither Fred Armisen nor Jay Pharoah has been very good at their Obama impression.
Remember also that SNL wasn’t particularly good with Reagan either. The one memorable Reagan sketch is that time Phil Hartman did Iran-Contra. Otherwise, while there was plenty to criticize about his policies, they never figured out an angle for mocking him in a funny way.
I totally agree. They had no issue finding ways to take jabs at Palin and Romney. They can’t make fun of Obama because they’re worried about their lib friends calling them racist. My God, he’s a Kenyan born, communist, homosexual, Muslim, nerd who wears mom jeans. There’s plenty to make fun of.
Look, Jonathan, they took jabs at Romney that almost never landed. Palin has been their most recent effective political impression, but that’s just because they found a good angle. You’ve got to find an angle. It always seems like simple luck when they hit on that angle.
They never found a good angle on Reagan. As I said, there was one good Reagan sketch in eight years of his administration, and that was the essentially unrepeatable “Reagan is actually a criminal mastermind” sketch.
They also never really found a good angle on McCain, and after Ferrell left there was never another memorable George W. Bush sketch. More recently, they haven’t done a funny Ted Cruz impression or done anything funny with John Boehner. It’s all a matter of matching the talent with finding a good angle.
The great political impressions were Carvey’s Bush and Perot, Hartman and Hammond’s Clintons, Ferrell’s Bush and Fey’s Palin. In each case, there was a specific angle that worked as a caricature.
With Obama, they’re limited because they only have two black men in the cast and having Kenan Thompson play Obama would be like having Chris Farley play George H. W. Bush. So then we’re left with the question of does Jay Pharoah have a funny angle on Obama, and while he does do a good job matching Obama’s “uhhh. . . . let me be clear . . .uh” cadence, he’s got nothing else.
I think McGee is right that SNL has simply given up on trying to be effective political satire. The writing hasn’t been very good in most other areas anyway, but in politics, they’ve ceded the political jokes to The Colbert Report and The Daily Show. Note that both those shows have been much more effective at skewering Republicans than SNL has. It’s not pro-Obama bias, it’s bad writing. Period.
I think they found an interesting angle with Biden as the petulant teenager, but they never really followed through with it after the Will Ferrell episode. And now Sudeikis is gone, so we probably won’t see anything until else until the primaries start in 2016.
Jonathan, making fun of Obama over theories racist conservatives have about about him is neither funny nor effective.
It’s really not that hard to make fun of the president. He’s the president. Have him do something silly and almost anything you have him do can be funny. Do a sketch about how he’s obsessed with Star Wars Episode I or something.
Odd, it seemed the only way this feature would work is if all 10 observations were “why is this show on the air and why is anyone watching it?”. A once great show periodically being good isn’t a reason to keep it on the air and to keep talking about it as if it’s relevant popular culture. See: The Simpsons. Just die already.
Being periodically good is fine by me. I’ll never watch an entire episode of SNL, but I’m happy to catch one or two of the better sketches on youtube each week. Also, I’m not convinced that there ever was a golden era of SNL, but even if there was, I don’t see what harm is being done by the show’s continuation.
It’s the same old tired formula and old rehashed unfunny skits. We will never see a truly funny show until SNL dictator Lorne Michaels retires and we get a producer who has creativity and a sense of humor.