‘SNL’: Aidy Bryant And Chris Pratt Teach You How To Booty-Rap For Dates

#Chris Pratt #SNL
09.28.14 4 years ago

I initially assumed Aidy Bryant was quoting actual lyrics from “Anaconda” in this deliriously dirty sketch, but it turns out we have the “SNL” writers themselves to thank for the important new phrase “flirt and slurp.” In this sketch Bryant and Chris Pratt play two nervous clubgoers who break out into spontaneous drrrty raps while attempting to flirt with one another, and while there are a lot of great lines here, Pratt's “plowed through your panties like I'm running on diesel” is definitely a highlight.

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#SNL
TAGSAidy BryantANACONDACHRIS PRATTRIOTsaturday night liveSNL

