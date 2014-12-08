‘SNL’ Cut a Sketch About Ferguson’s Morning News

#Ferguson #James Franco #SNL
12.08.14 4 years ago

“SNL” cut a sketch concerning Ferguson, MO last Saturday, and its concept had some funny stuff going for it. The execution? Shaky, but there was potential there.

The skit features Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson as reluctant anchors on a perky news program called “Rise & Smile,” and it reminds me a lot of a skit that aired around the time of 9/11. In that sketch, small business owners complained of losing clients because the news tarnished the names of their companies. Will Ferrell played the grizzled president of a scoop manufacturing firm called “Ol' Sammy's Bin Ladles.” You get the picture. 

Watch as Strong and Thompson suffer through similarly awkward shenanigans here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ferguson#James Franco#SNL
TAGSCECILY STRONGFergusonjames francoKENAN THOMPSONSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP