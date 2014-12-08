‘SNL’ Cut a Sketch About Ferguson’s Morning News

“SNL” cut a sketch concerning Ferguson, MO last Saturday, and its concept had some funny stuff going for it. The execution? Shaky, but there was potential there.

The skit features Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson as reluctant anchors on a perky news program called “Rise & Smile,” and it reminds me a lot of a skit that aired around the time of 9/11. In that sketch, small business owners complained of losing clients because the news tarnished the names of their companies. Will Ferrell played the grizzled president of a scoop manufacturing firm called “Ol' Sammy's Bin Ladles.” You get the picture.

