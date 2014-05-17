‘SNL’ Digital Short: HUGS With Pharrell and Lonely Island

05.18.14 4 years ago

Pharrell Williams and the Lonely Island (Yes, host Andy Samberg brought the old group back together) are apparently pretty liberal with their hugging. In this digital short, learn about how these bad boys will hug just about anyone. Hug life: It's 24/7.

