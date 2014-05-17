Pharrell Williams and the Lonely Island (Yes, host Andy Samberg brought the old group back together) are apparently pretty liberal with their hugging. In this digital short, learn about how these bad boys will hug just about anyone. Hug life: It's 24/7.
‘SNL’ Digital Short: HUGS With Pharrell and Lonely Island
Louis VIrtel 05.18.14 4 years ago
