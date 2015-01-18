‘SNL’ spoofed Justin Bieber’s Calvin Klein commercials and it was glorious

01.18.15 4 years ago

Did you have a big laugh when Justin Bieber's Calvin Klein ads and commercials with Lara Stone? Or maybe when there was a subsequent controversy over the definition of his abs and his… member?

“Saturday Night Live” was there with you. Cast member Kate McKinnon donned some tattoos, those signature white skivvies and a codpiece for the comedy show's spoofs of the bad-boy's spots.

Grab your scooter and join the fun.

If you need more context, watch one of the original Bieber Calvin ads below.

