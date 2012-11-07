‘SNL’ thesps Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader to play twins in new comedy

Kristen Wiig will soon be seeing a lot more of her former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Bill Hader.

The “Bridesmaids” actress has signed on to appear opposite Hader in new indie comedy “The Skeleton Twins,” which will see the duo playing Maggie and Milo, estranged twins who reconvene after both narrowly cheat death on the same day. Their reunion ultimately makes them re-evaluate their lives and their relationship with one another.

Luke Wilson is also on board for the film, in which he’ll play the “nature frat boy” husband of Wiig’s character who may well be at the root of her troubles.

Produced by Jay and Mark Duplass (“Cyrus,” “Jeff, Who Lives at Home”), “The Skeleton Twins” is set to be directed by Craig Johnson (“True Adolescents”) from a script he co-wrote on with “Black Swan” scribe Mark Heyman. Production is slated to begin later this month in New York, according to story-breaker Variety.

Wiig was most recently seen in the Jennifer Westfeldt ensemble comedy “Friends with Kids.” Upcoming releases include “Imogene” opposite Annette Bening and director Ben Stiller’s “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” co-starring Stiller, Sean Penn, Adam Scott and Shirley MacLaine. In addition to his work on the current season of “SNL,” Hader can be seen in the forthcoming big-screen comedy “The To Do List” with Aubrey Plaza, Connie Britton and Andy Samberg.

Are you looking forward to seeing Wiig and Hader on the big-screen together? Let us know in the comments.