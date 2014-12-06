Kate McKinnon's Justin Bieber. My god! It's perfection. Everyone's favorite egg-throwing delinquent is brilliantly brought to life by one of “SNL's” current shining stars, who joins Nicki Minaj's Beyonce for “Jingle Ballerz'” Hip Hop Nativity. Also along for the ride are Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Taran Killam's dead-on Eminem as the most cartoonish Three Wise Men you're ever likely to see. This was one of the strongest sketches of the night, mostly thanks to McKinnon and Killam's killer impersonations.
‘SNL’s’ ‘Jingle Ballerz’: Nicki Minaj does Beyonce and McKinnon’s Bieber is a scream
Chris Eggertsen 12.07.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With