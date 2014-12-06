‘SNL’s’ ‘Peter Pan Live’ sketch hilariously skewers Christopher Walken’s Captain Hook

12.07.14 4 years ago

“Peter Pan Live” was, by all accounts, not only mediocre-to-terrible but also mind-numbingly boring. Here we get “SNL's” take on the NBC debacle, and thankfully their version has Aidy Bryant's “Tonkerbell,” a straight-talking fairy who's less likely to sprinkle pixie dust than to pull a “reverse Tooth Fairy” on some poor innocent children. Cecily Strong's Alison Williams-as-Peter Pan (“I'm a gorgeous, womanly boy!”) and James Franco's lethargic Christopher Walken-as-Captain Hook were both strong elements, but perhaps nothing was appreciated as much as that out-of-nowhere “Fern Gully” reference.

