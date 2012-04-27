‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ sequel already in the works

It doesn’t open for another month, but Universal is already moving ahead with a sequel to the fantasy epic “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

The studio is in talks with veteran screenwriter David Koepp (“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” “Spider-Man”) to pen the sequel. “Huntsman” was written by Evan Daugherty, John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side”) and Hossein Amini (“Drive”).

According to Deadline, the studio wants to fast-track the sequel with Rupert Sanders returning as director. Stars Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth (“The Avengers”) and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron (“Monster,” “Prometheus”) are also likely to reprise their roles.

The urgency to set everything in order for a sequel may seem premature, but buzz for “Huntsman” is building. The action-fantasy-romance has a broad appeal and is tracking well with females (having “Twilight” star Stewart in the lead can’t hurt). A big box office is distinct possibility, even though this year’s other Snow White tale, Relativity’s “Mirror Mirror” didn’t make much of an impact.

“Huntsman” is an edgy reviosionist take on the Snow White legend in which Snow (Stewart) is a powerful warrior trying to overthrow the evil queen (Theron). The prospect of a sequel means that the first one likely won’t end with a “They lived happily ever after…” tagline.

“Snow White and the Huntsman” opens nationwide June 1.