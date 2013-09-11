‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ writer tapped to pen ‘G.I. Joe 3’

(CBR) Paramount Pictures has enlisted “Snow White and the Huntsman” screenwriter Evan Daugherty for the third installment of its G.I. Joe franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jon M. Chu, who directed this year”s “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”, is already on board for the sequel. The $130 million film, which premiered in March following a nine-month delay attributed to 3D conversion, grossed almost $372 million worldwide.

Daugherty, who penned his first feature “Snow White and the Huntsman” as a spec script, also pitched in on a last-minute rewrite on Paramount”s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.