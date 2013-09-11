‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ writer tapped to pen ‘G.I. Joe 3’

and 09.11.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Paramount Pictures has enlisted “Snow White and the Huntsman” screenwriter Evan Daugherty for the third installment of its G.I. Joe franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jon M. Chu, who directed this year”s “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”, is already on board for the sequel. The $130 million film, which premiered in March following a nine-month delay attributed to 3D conversion, grossed almost $372 million worldwide.

Daugherty, who penned his first feature “Snow White and the Huntsman” as a spec script, also pitched in on a last-minute rewrite on Paramount”s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.

Around The Web

TAGSEVAN DAUGHERTYGI JOEJON M. CHUParamount Picturessnow white and the huntsman

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP