“So You Think You Can Dance” renewed with a Street Dancers vs. Stage Dancers twist

Season 12 of “SYTYCD” will debut with a new format. As producers describe it, “Throughout the auditions, the dancers who advance will be placed into two teams – the stage dancers, featuring those trained in styles such as contemporary, ballet, jazz or tap; and the street dancers, hopefuls skilled in hip-hop, animation or breaking.”

“Today”s” new boss fired after just 3 months on the job

Jamie Horowitz, a former ESPN rising star who was poached by NBC News a few months ago, has been fired. According to Page Six, Horowitz rubbed “Today” staffers the wrong way, especially by pitting anchors and producers against each other. Page Six also reports that Horowitz”s friendship with Josh Elliott was seen as a problem.

“Dance Moms” lawsuit thrown out by court

Kelly Hyland and her daughters had sued the Lifetime show and host Abby Lee Miller for defamation and allegedly causing emotional distress.