‘So You Think You Can Dance’ to return May 14 with new guest judges

True dance fans, rejoice. You no longer have to slog through amateur hour on “Dancing with the Stars,” as Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” is set to return for its tenth season with a two-night premiere on Tues. May 14 at 8:00 p.m. and Wed. May 15 at 9:00 p.m.

The audition episodes will feature usual suspects host Cat Deeley and resident judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy, as well as guest judges including Minnie Driver, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Wayne Brady, All-Star Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Adam Shankman. Auditions took place in Austin, Boston, Detroit, Memphis and Los Angeles.

In other news, Fox has also added the “unscripted workplace experiment” “Toxic Office: Does Someone Have to Go?” to the schedule, airing Thurs. May 23 at 9:00 p.m. In the six-episode series, frustrated bosses will hand over the reins of their companies to the employees, offering their respective staffs a chance to make changes in the workplace – even if it means letting co-workers go. Each participating office will have its own set of issues, which will force them to take a hard look at what”s plaguing their workplace and answer the toughest question of all: Does someone have to go?