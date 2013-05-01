Soderbergh on the state of the industry, and why ‘cinema is shrinking’

I’m hardly alone in this, but I continue to resist the notion that Steven Soderbergh’s professed retirement from feature filmmaking is permanent — not least because he’s been on such vigorous creative form lately. “Magic Mike,” of course, cracked my Top 10 of 2012 list, while his lithely nasty Hitchcockian thriller “Side Effects” is on course to be one of my favorite mainstream genre entertainments of this year — it would be an enormous pity for him to bow out just as he seems to have perfected the rarely performed trick of the counter-intuitive audience movie.
Still, after reading the lucid, witty but subtly angry keynote speech he delivered yesterday at the San Francisco Film Festival, his retirement doesn’t seem quite so rash or ill-thought. He may not address his decision directly in the speech, but it’s not hard to read between the lines: stepping away from cinema is his weary response to an industry he finds increasingly stifling and exasperating at a practical level.
The grievances raised by Soderbergh are hardly unusual: money men shy away from the unconventional, studios are over-reliant on tracking and focus-grouping, too much is spent on promoting already expensive films and too little on the small ones, and so on and so forth. They take on extra piquancy, however, coming from someone who’s been working both within and around Hollywood’s limitations for nearly a quarter of a century.
Here, for example, is his explanation of why his latest film “Behind the Candelabra” — which the Cannes Film Festival, for one, is treating as a theatrical feature — was in fact made for television:
“So then there”s the expense of putting a movie out, which is a big problem. Point of entry for a mainstream, wide-release movie: $30 million. That”s where you start. Now you add another 30 for overseas. Now you”ve got to remember, the exhibitors pay half of the gross, so to make that 60 back you need to gross 120. So you don”t even know what your movie is yet, and you”re already looking at 120. That ended up being part of the reason why the Liberace movie didn”t happen at a studio. We only needed $5 million from a domestic partner, but when you add the cost of putting a movie out, now you”ve got to gross $75 million to get that 35 back, and the feeling amongst the studios was that this material was too “special” to gross $70 million. So the obstacle here isn”t just that special subject matter, but that nobody has figured out how to reduce the cost of putting a movie out.”
He later tosses in a casual shout-out to Kickstarter — a pointed aside given the recent controversy over Zach Braff’s recent decision to turn down studio funding in favor of a Kickstarter campaign. Soderbergh’s description of the targets and obligations attached even to modest studio funding gives some idea of why it may no longer seem like the ideal resource to filmmakers with other options (Braff’s apparent unwillingness to dip into his personal fortune is, of course, a separate issue for many.)
Soderbergh also bemoans the fact that studios rarely nurture individual talents across a developmental series of films, instead assigning funding on a project-by-project basis; “Upstream Color” director Shane Carruth, he says, is the type of filmmaker studios should “find and sort of let them do their thing within certain economic parameters.” Carruth’s an interesting example to pick, given that he — as he explained in our recent interview — decided to forgo traditional distribution models, instead marketing and releasing “Upstream Color” himself. It’s a process that relieves some pressures and creates others, but Soderbergh believes that bringing such talents into the studio fold could be mutually beneficial:
“I”d bring them in and go, ok, what do you want to do? What are the things you”re interested in doing? What do we have here that you might be interested in doing? If there was some sort of point of intersection I”d go: Okay, look, I”m going to let you make three movies over five years, I”m going to give you this much money in production costs, I”m going to dedicate this much money on marketing. You can sort of proportion it how you want, you can spend it all on one and none on the other two, but go make something.”
He would know, after all. Round about the time Soderbergh was winning the Palme d’Or for an against-the-grain work like “sex, lies and the videotape,” you wouldn’t have guessed that he’d eventually be persuaded to bring his stylistic verve to an all-star studio jaunt like “Ocean’s Eleven.” But some of Soderbergh’s best films — “Erin Brockovich,” say, or “Magic Mike” — have proved that not only can a filmmaker prosper when forced to mesh his sensibility with those of a reasonably constructive studio (and, in some cases, a powerful star), but that audiences can respond in kind. Soderbergh closes his speech by reminding us of another filmmaker, now firmly — though by no means anonymously — embedded in the Hollywood system, who was once very much on the outside looking in:
“A few years back, I got a call from an agent and he said, “Will you come see this film? It”s a small, independent film a client made. It”s been making the festival circuit and it”s getting a really good response but no distributor will pick it up” … The film was called “Memento.” So the lights come up and I think, It”s over. It”s over. Nobody will buy this film? This is just insane. The movie business is over … So whenever I despair I think, OK, somebody out there somewhere, while we”re sitting right here, somebody out there somewhere is making something cool that we”re going to love, and that keeps me going.”
So do Soderbergh’s films, for my money. May his retirement be a restful and temporary one. In the meantime, check out the full transcript of his speech over at Deadline — it’s a must.
“Braff’s apparent unwillingness to dip into his personal fortune”
How much does the guy have anyway? I know, by the end of SCRUBS he earned around 1 Million per episode, but that was years ago and he has to pay bills like every other guy too, maybe even more, because he is rich.
Just because someone is a TV star, it doesn’t mean he has an Uncle Scrooge-esque amount of money. And most of all, everybody knows that only idiots or still working A-List music video and commercial directors (aka guys who can pay their rent for the next quarter by shooting 2 Will I Am videos and 1 sportscar commercial) finance their own movies.
I agree with you — I think there’s a reason it’s called a *personal* fortune. I was merely citing it as something that seems to be of concern to others.
I’ve said it before: Hollywood budgets are out of control, and it’s got to stop somewhere. Don’t be fooled by those articles that come out at the end of every summer, saying that grosses hit a new record high–audience attendance has been slowly eroding for years, and 3D and IMAX surcharges were being used to close the gap for the studios’ PR spin. But that’s not going to work for much longer. Sorry to sound like a complete pessimist, but audiences aren’t coming back to movie theaters; the entertainment industry is too fractured (cable, Netflix, Hulu, etc.), and the narrowing window between theatrical and home video release is encouraging people to stay home. International grosses will continue to help, but what happens when studios are relying on several $300 million-plus tentpoles to get them through each year, and audiences reject at least one of them?
Studios need to start focusing on solid, mid-budget entertainment that can easily turn a profit but still attract quality actors and directors. Think of Argo, Flight, Looper, Lincoln, Silver Linings Playbook, etc. I’m sure Soderbergh would agree, having had a good measure of success in this area himself: Ocean’s Eleven, Erin Brockovich, Traffic, and Magic Mike.
I agree with every thing you write. I would add that the movie-going experience simply isn’t that compelling. I have deliberately made the decision to not go to the theater at least two dozen times this year because I am going to wait for the home video release. I have a projector that I have set up as a 14′ diagonal screen. That isn’t much smaller than some of the smaller screens where I live. To deal with the general discourteous behavior of many movie goers is very, very unappealing when I can wait a few months. Add in to the mix that the theaters have an annoying tendency to play soundtracks too loud (especially the commercials and trailers) and that makes it even more unappealing. Speaking of the commercials/trailers…I hate, hate, hate having to see TV commercials before a feature film; especially when they show more than five minutes worth like my local theater. And the trailers are too long and there are too many of them. I play a game with myself where I try to remember all the movies shown in the trailers after they are done. I can never get them all. Last movie I saw had TEN trailers before. That’s about 25 minutes of trailers. I came very close to getting up and walking out. Anyway, the business has lots of problems. But when a great movie is made, it’s still magic.
By far the key statement: “nobody has figured out how to reduce the cost of putting a movie out.”
Until that happens, we’ll see more of what we are getting now.