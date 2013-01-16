Sofia Coppola’s Emma Watson-starrer ‘The Bling Ring’ nabs U.S. distributor

Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring” has been busted by A24.

The latest film from the “Lost in Translation” director – based on a group of real-life Valley teenagers who burglarized the homes of several high-profile Los Angeles celebrities between October 2008 and August 2009 – has been acquired by the indie distributor for U.S. release. This marks the second title helmed by a member of the famous Coppola family to be picked up by the upstart company as of late; brother Roman Coppola’s “A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III” starring Charlie Sheen, Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray was acquired by the distributor back in August.

Starring “Harry Potter” actress Emma Watson alongside Israel Broussard, Katie Chang, Claire Julie, Taissa Farmiga (“American Horror Story”), Leslie Mann and Gavin Rossdale, “The Bling Ring” is Coppola’s first big-screen effort since 2010’s “Somewhere” starring Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanning. Coppola’s screenplay was adapted from the 2010 Vanity Fair article “The Suspects Wore Loubotins” by Nancy Jo Sales.

“I”m really excited to work with A24 as they begin their company with so much energy and creativity,” said Coppola in a statement. “I can”t wait for audiences to see our young cast and for people to see Emma Watson in a whole new way.”

There is no release date set at this time.

Also known as the Hollywood Hills Burglar Bunch, the Bling Ring stole over $3 million in goods from the homes of celebrities including Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan, Audrina Patridge and Paris Hilton (the latter of whom is slated appear as herself in the film). A total of seven perpetrators were apprehended by police in October of 2009.

Official synopsis:

From Oscar award winning writer and director Sofia Coppola, The Bling Ring tells the story of a group of teenagers obsessed with fashion and celebrity that burglarize celebrities” homes in Los Angeles. Tracking their targets’ whereabouts online, they break-in and steal their designer clothes and possessions. Reflecting on the naiveté of youth and the mistakes we all make when young, amplified by today’s culture of celebrity and luxury brand obsession, we see through the members of the Bling Ring temptations that almost any teenager would feel. What starts out as teenage fun spins out of control and leaves us with a sobering view of our culture today.