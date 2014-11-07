Some Clay Aiken donors feel “duped” by his Esquire TV docu-series

Several L.A. donors said they were asked to sign a release form at an L.A. fundraiser, but they were told that a documentary was being filmed for the BBC and that it wouldn”t be shown in the U.S. “I can speak for myself and many of your Los Angeles supporters when I say we feel duped, taken advantage of and lied to,” says the organizer of the L.A. fundraiser.

BBC America teases “Orphan Black” Season 3

The official synopsis reads: “Just when they thought they knew their enemies and allies, season three reveals our clones are more vulnerable than ever before…”

Lego is coming out with a “Big Bang Theory” set

The set is due to be released in 2015.

Jerry Seinfeld writes a “Dear Mark Zuckerberg” note to Facebook”s founder

“I think you might really have something here,” wrote Seinfeld, who attributed Facebook for getting “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” its best numbers yet with the Kevin Hart Season 5 premiere. Meanwhile, Seinfeld didn't use Twitter to promote the season premiere.

Oleg from “The Americans” joining “Agent Carter”

Costa Ronin will play Anton Vanko, “the father of one of Tony Stark”s deadliest foes.”

ESPN3 to show the “World Twinkie Eating Championships”

Check out all the Twinkies provided by Hostess for Saturday”s event.

Watch the trailer for “Wrestling with Death” – the wrestling morticians reality show

WGN America”s is stepping into the reality world with a show about a family of morticians who are pro wrestlers at night.

“Parenthood”s” Sam Jaeger to star in TNT”s “Lumen”

He”ll play the head of a family who is searching for an author who suddenly disappears.

See “SNL”s” Jim Carrey episode time-lapsed from The Page”s Desk

An entire episode condensed into two minutes.