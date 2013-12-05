Something in these Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’ stills seems… off

Paramount has released a handful of photos showcasing this film, based on the graphic novel “Noah” by Darren Aronofsky, based on the Biblical story of Noah,
based on the epic of Gilgamesh. But something about this re-telling of the fall of the cradle of civilization – aka Mesopotamia aka the Middle East – seems amiss. But what could it be?!
Could it be the copious amounts of deciduous trees in what should be an arid, almost desert-like climate?
No that’s not it. After all, maybe Noah cutting down every tree in the known world is what turned the region into a agricultural marshland. Then what is it?!
ENHANCE.
Man, Noah’s fair skin sure is looking burnt. If only he were genetically predisposed to have more melanin. But I digress. What is it about these photos that seems so historically inaccurate? Is it the idea that two of every animal species would fit in that wooden monstrosity?
Ugh no that’s not it either. Who knows, maybe Noah had perfected the science of climate controlled rooms and a way to keep 7.7 million species from devolving into chaos. IT’S POSSIBLE. So what. Is. It?
NEXT IMAGE!
Awwww look at Noah hugging his distraught wife, flowing golden locks blowing in the Persian Gulf breeze as his green eyes stare intently out of his pale Caucasian face.
Nope, nothing weird here. Moving on.
ENOUGH RUSSELL CROWE. WE MUST LOOK AWAY FROM YOUR CHISELED GRACE.
Wow, Emma Watson looks stunning. Just sitting on a mossy rock overlooking a river that definitely doesn’t look like an Icelandic pasture. If you didn’t know any better, you wouldn’t even know she was British thanks to her tan* – way to ruin the illusion Harry Potter!
*You can get tan from moonbeams right?
THIS MYSTERY REFUSES TO BE ILLUMINATED.
I can’t put my finger on what’s not right here. I’m blinded by Noah and Naameh’s love…
…and the light shining off their bright European skin.
I GIVE UP.
I know Noah. This unsolved mystery is driving me to blind rage too! You know what will make you feel better?
Manifest Destiny and colonization. There, there. It’ll be okay.
I’m supposed to hate this embarassing, snarky yet humorless and entirely misguided story right? RIGHT?
Never write anything this patronizing again, it’s pretty off-putting and makes hitfix, a typically very classy site, look like a bunch of amateurs.
Yeah, and as for the cast, Jennifer Connelly’s mother is Jewish and Logan Lerman is 100% Jewish, so surely they can play Old Testament characters.
Jewish is not a race. The early Jews were from the Middle East. What the author shouldve said was why arent all the actors from the Middle East? Logan Lerman’s Jewish ancestors had a layover in Europe between the Middle East and America which is the biggest reason that some Jews have lighter features such as blue eyes.
When Noah supposedly occurred in history this genetic mixing had not yet occurred outside of maybe some traders visiting from Europe or European slaves being brought into the Middle East.
More fantasy courtesy of Will. The fact is, at one point, everyone in the world had brown eyes. Blue eyes are a genetic mutation. And where did these mutation originate? Around the Black Sea or the Near East… the latter location being where Jews originated from in the first place. So Logan Lerman has blue eyes because blue eyes originate in the same place as his ancestors… the Near East/Israel.
*this mutation
This is an absolute low. I can troll pictures too – can I get hired?
This article is a fucking disgrace.
I have a strong feeling that all of the posts below come from the same email account
I get your sarcasm and respect it, but you do almost the exact same thing with every historically based movie ever. And honestly, this shouldn’t qualify as anything with historical authenticity. Like your sense of humor and grit, but a bit pedantic.
meant to say, you could do almost the exact same thing*
Yeah this was uncalled for.
I’ll still watch it but I agree…all white actors? How about at least giving Noah a black wife or casting the daughters of his sons as women of different colors. But I guess none of my people were on that ark. I must have alien DNA or something.
Look, God is clearly a white man with a white beard wearing white robes. WHITE. ALL THE WHITES. Why should Noah be held to a lesser standard?
Also, this is “riot – Comedy for the Pop Culture Obsessed.” Clearly not meant to be hard-hitting film writing and analysis. I giggled as I read it.
can’t believe someone got paid for this lame ass article
So… it’s okay for Idris Elba to be a NORSE GOD (with which I have no issue, btw)…
… but it’s not okay for Crowe et al to be Noah and family?
Why is it that liberals tend to have this kind of hypocritical groupthink?
Anyone who suggested it wasn’t right for Elba to be cast as a NORSE God… NORSE, as in the palest of all pale white people ever… was immediately shot down for being RACIST. (I never thought they were racist… just stupid, btw)
Yet someone like Donna here can try and cloak her very real self-righteousness anger (not sure if anger is the correct word, but it’s what I’m going with for now) in “humor” and it’s okay? She’s not racist? This isn’t the exact same thing as all those comic book nerds complaining about Idris Elba or Michael B. Jordan playing characters who have always been white, no matter the incarnation?
Could it actually be, though, a very kind of disturbing racism? But that’s silly. Everyone knows liberals can’t be racist… right?
One wonders.
One of these characters exists as an alien in space. The other on Earth in an area with a distinct ethnic demographic.
Both films made by an industry with objectively racist casting policies.
Context is key.
Sigh. The difference between myself and people like you and Donna is for me, I only care about great actors playing parts. I don’t care about their ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation… I just don’t care. I’d rather have a great black actor play a traditional white part, or have a great white actor play a traditional black part, than have a lesser actor be given a part simply because he or she are the “right” ethnicity.
That’s… you know, what actual racism is. If the greatest actor on Earth wanted to be the Black Panther, but he was a white man, if you’re willing to make Johnny Storm black why can’t you make the Black Panther (which is the animal as opposed to a description of his ethnicity) South African and white?
It’s fiction. It’s a movie… so why not?
As for the area of the Earth with, as you say, a “distinct ethnic demographic,” well, I hate to let plausible facts get in the way of your ideological self-righteousness, but… no, actually, I don’t.
Your lack of knowledge in this case is unforgivable because you’re using it to fuel an idiotic self-righteousness that I find… appalling. For you to claim there’s a “distinct ethnic demographic” at ANY time in the Middle East has no basis in history or, you know, the present.
First of all, in the Middle East all those many years ago would be the ancestors of many DIFFERENT ethnicities, just as there are many DIFFERENT ethnicities in the Middle East now. Yes, there were ancestors of Arabs, but there were Hittites, ancestors of Armenians, Semites, etc, etc. It is plausible there could also be perhaps a kind of proto-Aryan people (where we get Iranians… tah-dah, see how that worked?) who would have looked, well, not all that different from us, to be honest. Yeah, Aryans came from the Indus Valley area, but they got there from somewhere else and would have blended with other tribes after leaving India for the Middle East where they eventually became Persians, as well as Europeans, for those tribes that kept walking. If you look at many Iranian and even some Afghani people today, they don’t look like Arabs because guess why? Because they’re NOT Arabs! Iranians are Persians, descendants of Aryans. Who else are descendants of Aryans? Caucasians! Europeans! When you paint everyone in the Middle East with a broad Arabic brush, saying all Middle Easterns should look Arabic, which is what you and Donna are doing, you’re actually being very ignorant… or uh-oh… perhaps a bit… RACIST.
And if you believe in Biblical stories, after the Flood came the Tower of Babel where people all gathered in Mesopotamia until God became angry with human hubris once again and separated the many tribes of humanity by giving them different languages, and all of those tribes dispersed across the Earth.
I do want to be clear: I don’t believe you’re racist… just stupid.
Anyway… it is very possible Noah is proto-Aryan. And thus… blue eyes.
But more importantly, when it comes to characters in a film, WHO CARES WHO PLAYS WHO???
Dr. Watson is being played by an Asian woman on television. No one bats an eye, and no one should. It’s a fictional character. And even more… it’s a TV show. We had a movie where Bob Dylan, who is a real person, was played by Cate Blanchet and a small black boy, for crying out loud. And it was great. But why doesn’t Donna go off in a tizzy about that? Why don’t you? Idris Elba can play a Norse God or alien who was the basis of a very pale-skinned Norse God, which makes absolutely no sense, but it’s fine and it’s great. Why? Because he’s a fantastic actor. And it’s… A MOVIE. If I played Mother Theresa in The Mother Theresa Story, if I were a good enough actor, shouldn’t that be the only thing that mattered, even if I am the wrong ethnicity (let alone the wrong gender)?
Just say what you really believe: it’s okay for characters in film who are based on white characters in another medium, particularly white male characters, to have their ethnicity, gender, or whatever changed, but boy, it’s not okay if it’s the other way around. That’s what you’re saying. You just don’t want to say it. You don’t want to be honest. You just want make it “fair,” which is to say, “fair” defined by your incredibly narrow world view.
I hate ideology and ideologues. That goes for liberals and social conservatives both. You people can’t think for yourselves. Such groupthink bullshit. And yeah, I’m rambling, because I’m a few beers in. Anyway… stop being ignorant. Middle Eastern doesn’t mean “Arab” or “looks Arabic.” It didn’t 10,000 years ago, and it especially doesn’t now. For you and Donna to think that it does shows either your own stupidity, or your prejudice. Your outrage isn’t only misplaced, it’s illogical.
Noah is obviously a member of some kind of proto-Aryan tribe before God split humanity by language and they left Mesopotamia for the Indus Valley only to migrate back into the Middle East 5000 years later.
Boom. Plausible explanation within the framework of either a fictional story or a historical account given to us by the Bible, which negates your and Donna’s bullshit self-righteousness.
You’ve been History-d with logic!
Okay, I will say what I really believe. Except I don’t have to say it, since you put it so succinctly for me. Mind if I quote you?
“It’s okay for characters in film who are based on white characters in another medium, particularly white male characters, to have their ethnicity, gender, or whatever changed, but boy, it’s not okay if it’s the other way around.”
On the off-chance you’re actually looking for the reasoning why myself – and many others – believe taking a character and changing them into a minority is a good thing while taking roles AWAY from minorities is bad, here’s a link explaining it.
[timemachineyeah.tumblr.com]
As for your comments about their being DIFFERENT ethnicities in the Middle East, you’re correct. But only one of them is being represented here.
According to a DNA study, “a pre-Islamic expansion Levant was more genetically similar to Europeans than to Middle Easterners”.
[www.plosgenetics.org]
So I’m not sure what you want them to look like? Especially since you’ve never seen them?
Plus, Jennifer Connelly’s mother is Jewish, and Logan Lerman is just Jewish, so at least they can play Old Testament characters.
The quote about pre-Islamic expansion Levant is in reference to “modern” genetics, with Islam becoming the prevalent religion about 635CE, according to your link. However, ANCIENT Levant people were the migrating to the area from Africa but then split off earlier in the genetic markers than the Europeans “Our estimates show that the Levantine and the Arabian Peninsula/East African components diverged ~23,700-15,500 y.a., while the Levantine and European components diverged ~15,900-9,100 y.a.” meaning modern people of the Levant area are more closely related to Europeans, not that the Levant people WERE European. Besides, even Mediterranean Europeans definitely have more melanin than, say, British Europeans.
So yes, if you’re taking the Biblical flood literally, that all peoples descend from the family on that boat, they were definitely not white Europeans.
Wait, you’re saying the time before the Islamic expansion was “modern”? 600AD? I suppose you could call it “modern”, but it seems a long time ago to me.
If you’re taking the Bible literally, then it doesn’t say anything about Noah being non-white, but there’s certainly reason to believe many of the people in the Bible were white (i.e. redheads like Essau and King David).
Ha, this is not the sort of discussion I expected when I clicked here…
The divergence is really all about reproductive isolation from certain groups. So a more literal translation of PLOS article is that the original peoples of Levant region had reproductive barriers to Middle Easterner peoples upwards to 10,000 years earlier than they did European kind. That speaks *directly* to greater European ancestry (and no doubt assoc phenotypes) for those people.
There’s a much more recent *influx* of Middle Easterners to the region circa 2000 yrs ago that is assoc w/ the spread of Islam, and those folk have a greater and prolonged history of admixture w/ Africans than ancient Levants and their European heritage. So in a way, it’s essentially, uh, black and white…
Now gee, wasn’t that fun? But see, *none* of this should really matter cuz basically *all* genetics conflict with the flood myth anyhow – which we know cannot be literally true. And there you go – it’s really a *fantasy* piece any way you cut it. And really? What’s the point of bashing that?? I really don’t buy the injected post-hoc PC diversity argument — cuz that’s tonally way off from the commentary re: pics.
“I don’t care about their ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation… I just don’t care. I’d rather have a great black actor play a traditional white part, or have a great white actor play a traditional black part, than have a lesser actor be given a part simply because he or she are the “right” ethnicity.”
This is just a variation on the old “I don’t see color” idea. A POC actor being cast as a traditionally white character (ex. Idris Elba as Heimdall) does not have the same negative connotations as a white actor being cast in a traditionally POC role (ex. Cumberbatch as Khan, basically any of the characters in “The Last Airbender” film adaption).
“If the greatest actor on Earth wanted to be the Black Panther, but he was a white man, if you’re willing to make Johnny Storm black why can’t you make the Black Panther (which is the animal as opposed to a description of his ethnicity) South African and white?”
Because they’re different. It’s the same reason a black man in whiteface makeup isn’t offensive, but a white man in blackface makeup is. There’s a great deal of history that informs perceptions of these things, and just “casting the best actor regardless of race” doesn’t just make racial politics go away. It would be nice to live in a world where that could happen, but that’s not the world in which we live. Context matters.
I don’t know – Logan Lerman actually is jewish, and he looks pretty pale. As a creationist may ask – where you there? (p.s. – there were once marshes and wetlands in what is now the middle east. the climate changed)
Many Ashkenazi Jews are pale. King David was a redhead. However, the characters in this movie aren’t actually supposed to be Jewish. Jews didn’t exist in the time of Noah.
@ Mardy-uh, so what if Jennifer Connelly’s other is Jewish and Logan Lerman is Jewish..Noah wasn’t a Jew. There were no Jews until AFTER the flood. The whole Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and 12 sons came AFTER the flood. AFter. Yeah, Jennifer and Logan are good to go for Exodus..but for Noah.. it not really. I don’t see how hard it could have been to put at least one person of color. Heck, put a mixed race person in the movie to at least make the white viewer comfortable. But it is not to be. Plus I am guessing Jennifer Connelly and Logan are Askenashi? Their ancestors had about a thousand years in Europe and then some after expulsion by Rome out of their homeland. There’s been plenty of admixture to get them to the color they are now. My son is one generation removed from me and he has blond hair and green eyes. I have medium brown skin,black hair and brown eyes. If he marries a caucasian…my phenotype will probably disappear..and that’s way less than a thousand years..
I don’t see what being Ashkenazi has to do with it. Ashkenazis are no less “Jewish” genetically than Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews. In fact, Ashkenazi are slightly more homogeneous (genetically similar to each other) than other Jewish groups and much more so than most ethnic groups, period.
Exodus has no Jewish actors in it (the upcoming Ridley Scott film), so I would love to see Connelly and Lerman in it!
I say bravo to you, Donna Dickens. Awesome, you are.
great article! laughed so hard because it’s all so true
Seriously now — what on earth? Have you never been to the movies before? This looks like it’s going to be terrific. As for expecting or, it would appear, demanding a historically accurate version of the fairy tale known as Noah and the Ark, I mean, really what can one possibly say? How about, uh, ridiculous?
All the best to Mr. Aronofsky.
C’mon its a movie (an artificial interpretation as they all are) not a documentary, enough of the boring fault finding. Get a life, just take in the story!
This article can be summarized as: “they are white. all the characters are white. everyone is white in this movie. look, they are all white.”. I EFFING GET IT.
Look at the Indo-aryan history of the region PRIOR TO every man, woman, and child except for Noah’s being wiped out by the flood.. SO as for their appearances, you can’t judge now can you?
As for the landscape, can you tell me what a worldwide flood would do to the landscape? I think it would take a land like the one in this movie,..and wipe it clear of all foliage, leaving a barren desert in it’s path after the water finally recedes.. So again, your entire article is one big Epic Failure..
If we believe that Noah repopulated the world, then he was not white. Whote people come from black africans, period..
There’s nothing that says white people came from blacks.. The only thing you’ve said that does hold water, is that whites came later on.. Science HAS mapped the gene responsible for Blue eyes, and that didn’t show up in mankinds’ genetic timeline til long after the first man and woman..
IN the end, no one knows what the geography, nor the appearances of the people of these lands, looked like in pre-deluvian (flood) times.. I mean for that matter, the appearances of Iranian and Afghanistan-people have changed so drastically from what they once looked like just 3,000 years ago,..and there’s the fact that the true history of the world, what is known about it, is suppressed.. What we’re taught in highschool history class, is for the most part, bullshit..
I get it. The actors are white. Oh. My. God! Are we supposed to be outraged?
Don’t listen to anyone here! This is the most awesome thing I’ve seen this week!! :D
Maybe they should have cast Jonah Hill and Sarah Silverman? Not even Jewish movie execs want to see Jewish actors.
They did cast Jews, they cast Logan Lerman and Jennifer Connelly, who are Jewish. And if the only Jews you know are annoying comedians, then you’re a racist prick.
lmao what a stupid article, this thot who wrote this article clearly didn’t understand aronofskys vision and got butthurt over a fantasy movie
The film portrayal is probably correct.
The Jews came out of Egypt, and they are not black.
And Josephus says the Jews were the Hyksos pharaohs.
And King David was supposed to be a redhead.
Modern Egyptians are not black African.
Ancient Egyptian mummies are not black African.
The Scottish chronicles say the Scots were exiles from Egypt, and they are not black.
The Greco-Egyptian chronicles say that Greece was settled by Pharaoh Dannus (hence the Greeks are called the Dannoi) and they are not black.
In short, the film is probably correct, in showing ‘Caucasian’ Egyptians. See: “Scota, Egyptian Queen of the Scots”.
R