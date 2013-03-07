Song Of The Day: FIDLAR’S ‘Max Can’t Surf’ music video

03.07.13 5 years ago

Remember around the turn of the century, when everybody was building their web pages with a starscape background and low-contrast colored fonts (and lime green hyperlinks) with flaming skulls in the margins and everything in 48-point type?

The music video for FIDLAR’s snot-rock anthem “Max Can’t Surf,” which is a perfectly produced piece of garage, is sort of like that webpage, as much in execution as it is in mood.

“Max Can’t Surf” is from FIDLAR’s self-titled debut, out now. They’re on tour with Wavves in the coming months and are SXSW-bound.

