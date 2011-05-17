Song Of The Day: It’s ‘Always Spring’ in I’m From Barcelona’s new video

05.17.11 7 years ago

I’m going to get my favorite part of this announcement out of the way first. I’m From Barcelona, who are not from Barcelona, have their own Etsy shop. I love these goods, I love the new take on merch, I feel as twee as a Flintstone vitamin.

OK: Now for the meat in this good news sandwich. The Swedish indie-pop crew has released its new album “Forever Today,” well, today, and in celebration have unleashed a very sunny music video to the set’s second single. “Always Spring” reminds you that it’s always happy hour summer somewhere, and that it doesn’t take a good singer to be a great frontman. Emanuel Lundgren takes us by the hand on a countryside jaunt and bike ride.

The thing appears to be made from an iPhone video, while Lundgren’s mustache may be the worst (read: best) photo-bomber ever. It’s sweet.

“Forever Today” is the follow-up to 2008’s “Who Killed Harry Houdini?”.

[Video after the jump…]

