Song Of The Day: It’s ‘Always Spring’ in I’m From Barcelona’s new video

I’m going to get my favorite part of this announcement out of the way first. I’m From Barcelona, who are not from Barcelona, have their own Etsy shop. I love these goods, I love the new take on merch, I feel as twee as a Flintstone vitamin.

OK: Now for the meat in this good news sandwich. The Swedish indie-pop crew has released its new album “Forever Today,” well, today, and in celebration have unleashed a very sunny music video to the set’s second single. “Always Spring” reminds you that it’s always happy hour summer somewhere, and that it doesn’t take a good singer to be a great frontman. Emanuel Lundgren takes us by the hand on a countryside jaunt and bike ride.

The thing appears to be made from an iPhone video, while Lundgren’s mustache may be the worst (read: best) photo-bomber ever. It’s sweet.

“Forever Today” is the follow-up to 2008’s “Who Killed Harry Houdini?”.

