Song Of The Day: Luke Temple flexes his ‘Muscle’ on new single

07.12.11 7 years ago

Luke Temple has been on my radar for a long time; and before he was rocking and lulling out with his full band Here We Go Magic, he was already pumping out delightfully well-arranged pop-rock tunes under his own name. 

Temple’s back at the solo thing and is prepping the release of a new album, “Don’t Act Like You Don’t Care.” Trouble is, I can’t help but to care… when the lead single “More Than a Muscle” is this, well, strong.

Amazingly, the album was made in eight hours with only three microphones and a 4-tracker on hand.

The indie songwriter will drop “Care” on Aug. 30 via excellent Western Vinyl. And if you haven’t have enough after “Muscle,” give another free track “Ophelia” a whirl.

[Jump…]

More Than Muscle by Luke Temple by western.vinyl

TAGSHere We Go Magicluke templesong of the day

