Song Of The Summer? Walk The Moon, ‘Shut Up and Dance’

Need a song of the day? How about a Song Of The Summer? Keep up with HitFix daily for your music fix.

It's insane that this song has not been in pop vernacular for a billion years. It's intuitive. It's catchy and quirky. And there are no dancing skills required.

Walk the Moon has actually been around for a minute, releasing their first album in 2010, and working their lunars off until brilliantly solar single “Anna Sun” caught some minor traction.

Then came 2014's “Talking Is Hard” via RCA and eight months it's taken for “Shut Up and Dance” to reach its current climax, at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and into several formats of radio.

Meanwhile, Rick Springfield is holding his head somewhere.