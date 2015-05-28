Song Of The Summer? Walk The Moon, ‘Shut Up and Dance’

05.29.15 3 years ago

Need a song of the day? How about a Song Of The Summer? Keep up with HitFix daily for your music fix.

It's insane that this song has not been in pop vernacular for a billion years.  It's intuitive. It's catchy and quirky. And there are no dancing skills required.

Walk the Moon has actually been around for a minute, releasing their first album in 2010, and working their lunars off until brilliantly solar single “Anna Sun” caught some minor traction.

Then came 2014's “Talking Is Hard” via RCA and eight months it's taken for “Shut Up and Dance” to reach its current climax, at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and into several formats of radio.

Meanwhile, Rick Springfield is holding his head somewhere.

Around The Web

TAGSShut Up and Dancesong of the daySongs of the SummerSummer 2015summer musicsummer songswalk the moon

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP