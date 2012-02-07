Best Original Song performances scrapped again from Oscar telecast

At this point, one has to say to Oscar: if you’re that embarrassed by the Best Original Song category, just get rid of it. Yes, it’s recognized some great movie moments — and given us some great Oscarcast moments — over the last 77 years, involving everyone from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Springsteen to Sondheim to Eminem. But it’s clear the Academy feels the award has had its day, as evinced this year by the embarrassing all-time low of a two-nominee field, and now, the decision to drop performances of the nominated songs from the ceremony — for the second time in three years.
I wrote just yesterday that The Muppets had already been somewhat edged out of the show: with almost everyone predicting two song nominations for their latest screen outing, with the infectious group number “Life’s a Happy Song” favored to win, the Academy’s music branch wound up nominating only the lower-key ballad “Man or Muppet,” a showcase for new Muppet recruit Walter and his non-felt screen partner Jason Segel.
It’s not the lavish production opportunity for Kermit and the gang that the telecast producers were probably hoping for, but with the song in the film featuring a cameo from TV comic Jim Parsons, it still offers a number of fun staging options — as, indeed, does the second nominee, the upbeat, Sergio Mendes-penned Latin trifle “Real in Rio” from animated hit “Rio.” While the line two years ago was that the nominated songs — the best of which, Ryan Bingham’s alt-country weeper “The Weary Kind” from “Crazy Heart” won the Oscar — weren’t dynamic enough for the show, that’s hardly the case this year, even if they’re not exactly songs for the ages.
These days, the music branch and the telecast producers seem to be at loggerheads year after year. Where the latter want to court viewers with big pop names, the voters now steadfastly, even perversely, refuse to nominate the frontrunning songs that would allow them to do so: Bruce Springsteen in 2008, Cher last year, The Muppets and Mary J. Blige this year. If it means whittling the field down to two nominees through negative voting to keep the category defiantly anti-populist, it seems, that’s what they’ll do.
It is, of course, a dramatic change from the 1980s, when Billboard #1 hits ruled the category — an era the telecast producers must look back on with fond longing. As Joe Reid wrote recently, that speaks as much to a shift in cinema’s relationship to popular music as to anything specifically Academy-related, but the fact remains that the category, while still capable of honoring wonderful songs (recent winners “Falling Slowly” and “The Weary Kind” do the award proud), just isn’t working. The Academy decision to reduce its presence on the telecast this year seems a tacit acknowledgement of that sad truth.
So freakin’ sad (the whole thing concerning this category).
I agree! :,^( How did they let it get to this point? What a shame for songwriters who make music for films (and for the performers of the songs who don’t get the opportunity to sing to such a large television audience.) As Guy mentioned, some of the most iconic moments in Oscar history (such as Bjork wearing a swan dress) were from this category, so it is such a bummer to see it slowly being put to death. And I can’t figure out why they have chosen to kill off this category?
The music branch is to blame. Their voting system is so shady it completely undermines any integrity of the process. You have to rank songs on a scale of 6-10 and a song that gets an average of 8.25 gets in. Well guess what. If I have a song in contention guess what I am going to rank my competition? 6! It leaves open sabotage and that is clearly happening when only 2 songs get nominated and there are plenty of worthy one, and even BETTER ones, that get left off. Why not go back to a popular vote where the 5 songs receiving the most 1 votes gets in?
And the producers must be livid. Songs sung by some big namers like Cher, Mary J. Blige, and Elton John have all mysteriously failed to get sure fire nominations.
After this year the Academy should have forced the music branch to do a re vote and get their shit together. But I’ll take them scraping the category at this point all together after the shameful display this year.
As mentioned before by others, the best solution would be to just make a new category of Best Mixed Source Score Category. Include scores that are primarily original songs, adapted from other sources, and original scores that also incorporate non-original music.
Likely past winners could have been Mansell for Black Swan last year instead of that painful Randy Newman thing, AR Rahman would just get one Oscar instead of two for doing his job of a mixed song/music score, and worthy winners like the Once duo would still win.
This is probably one of the more reasonable solutions I’ve heard to the music category problems.
So, naturally, it will never be remotely considered by anyone with influence.
I know what you mean. The reason I love this category is because every year around this time I will download the nominated songs, put them together in a playlist and listen to them on a loop in my I-Pod (I’ve memorized so many of these songs, I love it). With only two nominees, it takes so much of the fun out of it (even though both songs make for a pretty good listen). I’ve also been doing it with line-ups of years past, they’ve nominated some beautiful songs that usually take me back to the experience of the movie, which is why it’s confusing to me why the Academy is so embarassed by this category.
Terrible. I hate that the are so obsessed with shortening the length of the show that they omit these performances. If it were up to me every ceremony would be 4+ hours.
You’re awesome.
yep
I have no problem with the song category. But they have to revise the rules to stop shutting out good songs. And since both songs this year would have been entertaining on the show, there is no reason to not have them performed. I think the producers are going to change their minds about this.
It is a shame what is happening to the songs, putting them out of the show is the last of many wrong things. I disagree with both nominees but I wouls still have liked to see them, music numbers used to be great at the oscars and if they are not anymore is because they are not allowed to.
Even if you are not a fan of the particular songs a show with Elton John and Lady Gaga, a participation of a respected musician as Sinnead O’Connor or Elvis Costello, a funny patriotic number for Captain America, a Muppets cast song and a homage to frnech movies with Hugo song could all have been great moments on this year ceremony, they killed all of that when they selected only two songs and they took all the fun from the category. The Original Song could be great as it used to be if they care for it.
Have to say that I’m not sad. If a performance by “Man or Muppet” (my least favorite song from the film, btw) had to be paired with another three-minute performance of “Real in Rio,” I’d rather do without either.
If the nominees they were short-changing were better (as they were in 2009), I’d be more upset.
I don’t know. To me, music is integral to the enhancement/enjoyment of any movie. I think there should be:
Best Original Score
Best Adapted and/or Soundtrack-infused Score
Best Original Song (5 nominees, end of story)
I agree with all of this. Dear Academy: make it happen!
While I’m firmly in the “it’s time to scrap the Original Song category” camp, I do think it’s such a huge mistake to scrap the performances in a year where the freaking Muppets are nominated. Music performances this year could—for once—actually be a draw rather than a bathroom break. Plus, with only two nominees it’s not like it’d eat up a whole lot of airtime to have the songs performed.
Bring back the adapted or Song Score category that allowed for nominations of multiple “Muppets” films and gave awards top Prince for “Purple Rain”. Imagine what this year’s contenders could be?
Still, the original song category isn’t what’s wrong it’s the voting. How something like “Star Spangled Man” – integral to the film, wonderfully written and staged, written by a legend of the field – missed a nomination is absolutely baffling and is in fact quite insulting. “The Living Proof”, “Pictures in My Head”, “Life is a Happy Song”, other songs from “Rio”, “Footloose” and several others were all on the level of “excellent” or “very good” and would have been perfectly acceptable nominees and winners. Cher’s omission last year was, quite frankly, unacceptable. Even musicals are seemingly off limits for this category.
Best Original Song nominee Lars von Trier must be going mad.