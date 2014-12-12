Tech Support: 79 tunes compete for Oscar’s Best Original Song race

This year's Best Original Song Oscar race hasn't really achieved much lift-off. Of course, the contenders have been obvious. “Lost Stars” from “Begin Again” may well be the best of them, though “Everything is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie” certainly has its punch-drunk fans.
Elsewhere, though, there are a few popular artists in the mix. John Legend and Common put together a hell of a track for “Selma” called “Glory.” Lana Del Rey is back in the mix with the title track from “Big Eyes.” Coldplay even wants to, uh, play, with “Miracles” from “Unbroken.”
The Academy announced the list of 79 eligible contenders Friday afternoon, and many of them you've seen outlined clearly in our dedicated Contenders section for the category all season. Let's take a closer look…
Animated players “The Book of Life” and “The Boxtrolls” each have a pair of ditties and “Big Hero 6” has one as well. There are three, even, from “Rio 2” and another each from “Paddington” (Pharrell is back!) and “Planes: Fire and Rescue.”
Elsewhere, six-time nominee Diane Warren is back in the hunt with the song “Grateful” from “Beyond the Lights,” the only original tune from the movie that was apparently submitted.
Golden Globe recognition, of course, came for “Big Eyes” and “Glory,” joined on the list by fellow nominees “Mercy Is” from “Noah” (Patti Smith, ladies and gentlemen), “Opportunity” from “Annie” and “Yellow Flicker Beat” from “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.”
And Alex Ebert's “America For Me” from “A Most Violent Year” really, really deserves to be nominated. And I'd love to see “Hal” from “Only Lovers Left Alive” in there. And “Split the Difference” from “Boyhood” would be a fabulous choice. But we won't hold our breath knowing this branch…
…oh yeah. Lest we forget last year's drama surrounding “Alone Yet Not Alone.” This category has never seen so much excitement OMG!
Anyway, click on over to the next page to see the full list of contenders. What do you see making the cut?
“It's On Again” from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”
“Opportunity” from “Annie”
“Lost Stars” from “Begin Again”
“Grateful” from “Beyond the Lights”
“Big Eyes” from “Big Eyes”
“Immortals” from “Big Hero 6”
“The Apology Song” from “The Book of Life”
“I Love You Too Much” from “The Book of Life”
“The Boxtrolls Song” from “The Boxtrolls”
“Quattro Sabatino” from “The Boxtrolls”
“Ryan's Song” from “Boyhood”
“Split The Difference” from “Boyhood”
“No Fate Awaits Me” from “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Them”
“Brave Souls” from “Dolphin Tale 2”
“You Got Me” from “Dolphin Tale 2”
“All Our Endless Love” from “Endless Love”
“Let Me In” from “The Fault in Our Stars”
“Not About Angels” from “The Fault in Our Stars”
“Until The End” from “Garnet's Gold”
“It Just Takes A Moment” from “Girl on a Bicycle”
“Last Stop Paris” from “Girl on a Bicycle”
“Ordinary Human” from “The Giver”
“I'm Not Gonna Miss You” from “Glen Campbell…I'll Be Me”
“Find A Way” from “The Good Lie”
“Color The World” from “The Hero of Color City”
“The Last Goodbye” from “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”
“Chariots” from “The Hornet's Nest”
“Follow Me” from “The Hornet's Nest”
“Something To Shoot For” from “Hot Guys with Guns”
“For The Dancing And The Dreaming” from “How to Train Your Dragon 2”
“Afreen” from “The Hundred-Foot Journey”
“Yellow Flicker Beat” from “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”
“Heart Like Yours” from “If I Stay”
“I Never Wanted To Go” from “If I Stay”
“Mind” from “If I Stay”
“Everything Is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie”
“Call Me When You Find Yourself” from “Life Inside Out”
“Coming Back To You” from “Life of an Actress The Musical”
“The Life Of An Actress” from “Life of an Actress The Musical”
“Sister Rust” from “Lucy”
“You Fooled Me” from “Merchants of Doubt”
“Million Dollar Dream” from “Million Dollar Arm”
“Spreading The Word/Makhna” from “Million Dollar Arm”
“We Could Be Kings” from “Million Dollar Arm”
“A Million Ways To Die” from “A Million Ways to Die in the West”
“Way Back When” from “Mr. Peabody & Sherman”
“America For Me” from “A Most Violent Year”
“I'll Get You What You Want (Cockatoo In Malibu)” from “Muppets Most Wanted”
“Something So Right” from “Muppets Most Wanted”
“We're Doing A Sequel” from “Muppets Most Wanted”
“Mercy Is” from “Noah”
“Seeds” from “Occupy the Farm”
“Grant My Freedom” from “The One I Wrote for You”
“The One I Wrote For You” from “The One I Wrote for You”
“Hal” from “Only Lovers Left Alive”
“Shine” from “Paddington”
“Still I Fly” from “Planes: Fire & Rescue”
“Batucada Familia” from “Rio 2”
“Beautiful Creatures” from “Rio 2”
“Poisonous Love” from “Rio 2”
“What Is Love” from “Rio 2”
“Over Your Shoulder” from “Rudderless”
“Sing Along” from “Rudderless”
“Stay With You” from “Rudderless”
“Everyone Hides” from “St. Vincent”
“Why Why Why” from “St. Vincent”
“Glory” from “Selma”
“The Morning” from “A Small Section of the World”
“Special” from “Special”
“Gimme Some” from “#Stuck”
“The Only Thing” from “Third Person”
“Battle Cry” from “Transformers: Age of Extinction”
“Miracles” from “Unbroken”
“Summer Nights” from “Under the Electric Sky”
“We Will Not Go” from “Virunga”
“Heavenly Father” from “Wish I Was Here”
“So Now What” from “Wish I Was Here”
“Long Braid” from “Work Weather Wife”
“Moon” from “Work Weather Wife”
It’ll never win, and probably won’t get nominated, but still… “Poisonous Love” for the win!
Begin Again could have submitted ‘a step you can’t take back.’ How this movie failed at the golden globes is beyond me.
Begin Again could have submitted several songs. I’m guessing, like Frozen last year, they’re putting all their eggs in one basket to avoid vote-splitting.
I was hoping “The Hanging Tree” from The Hunger Games would be eligible, but I couldn’t remember if the song’s lyrics appeared in the book, or if just the song itself is mentioned. I think it’s credited to Suzanne Collins and the Lumineers. It’s a haunting little tune, sung beautifully by Jennifer Lawrence.
It’s also been hear by the general public. Which is better than 75-ish of these songs.
I love you all – Frank, should have been there.
Where’s “I Love You All” from Frank? Nooooooo!
That really irritates me. I understand that Magnolia only has so much cash available to scrape together for submissions, but they decided to lay their chips on The Hero of Color City? What were they thinking?
Hmmm, I found “America for Me” overly on-the-nose despite my great admiration for “A Most Violent Year.” I preferred Ebert’s original song from “All is Lost” last year. That should have been nominated.
And strangely, the only eligible Billboard Top 10 single of which I’m aware – Boom Clap by Charli XCX, from The Fault in our Stars – doesn’t even make the list.
I don’t think that song was created specifically for the movie (it was offered to Hilary Duff first). The Oscars are pretty strict about stuff like that.
Yeah, Boom Clap was not written for the film.
Well then, technically neither was White Christmas. ;)
I know. Different era.
I was always under the impression that “White Christmas” was written by Irving Berlin expressly for “Holiday Inn” — a film for which he devised the story around which to build a holiday-themed song score. “Easter Parade” was repurposed, but “White Christmas” was an original. Is this incorrect?
Coldplay’s Miracles for Unbroken is a standout!
Lost Stars will hopefully be performed live on stage by both Keira and Adam Levine. That would be just magnificent.
Everything is awesome… I can imagine Neil Patrick Harris intervening there. Which, I have no idea if its good or bad.
Could Lana del Rey and Lorde both become Oscar nominees? It would be soooo odd. The HFPA tends to love pop stars more than AMPAS but, then again, U2, Adele and Sting, among many others, have been nominated.
With all the songs from Begin Again, “Lost Stars” is actually one of my least favorites, but the obvious choice from the film. It’s a little disappointing they only chose to submit only one song from the film (would’ve rather seen “Like a Fool” be there), but they’re seemingly going the Disney route as of late by submitting only one song in the hopes for a win with a lack of split voting.
My Oscar nomination morning would be made, however, if “I’ll Get You What You Want (Cockatoo in Malibu)” made the cut — the best part of the weak Muppets Most Wanted sequel. In terms of story/fitting in with the film’s plot, it would be a satisfying entry.
I really want Lana nominated because she was snubbed last year, even if Big Eyes is no where near what Young and Beautiful was.
I’m grumpy that Beyond the Lights is putting all their eggs into the Diane Warren basket. It’s one of my least favorite songs from the film.
I also miss “Land Ho!” :-/
Bummed there’s nothing submitted from “Frank” or from “We Are the Best!” two of my favorite films of the year and both with great music. They’re not really the kind of songs that get nominated anyway, but it would have been nice to have them in the conversation.
“Where No One Goes” from How To Train Your Dragon 2 didn’t make the cut?
“Battle Cry” from Transformers: Age of Extinction. #HatersGonnaHate
Sing Along from Rudderless is excellent, though has virtually no chance of a nod sadly.
kind of off-topic, but I’m still mad Golden Globes skipped “Lost Stars” for that awful Lorde song from MOCKINGJAY.
Do you think that means “Lost Stars” has no shot at winning, and is only in it for a nomination now?
Seven of the last ten Oscar winners in this category weren’t nominated for Globes. There’s no relevant precursor here.
good to hear. thanks.
an unrelated question: is the “Opportunity” submission Quevanzhanie Wallis’s or Sia’s?