‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator brings ‘Kurt Sutter’s Outlaw Empires’ to Discovery

Kurt Sutter is bringing his love of outlaw subcultures to Discovery for the appropriately titled series “Kurt Sutter’s Outlaw Empires.”

Discovery announced on Tuesday (April 24) that “Kurt Sutter’s Outlaw Empires” will premiere on Monday, May 14 at 10 p.m. The six-part series looks at a slew of high profile criminal enterprises including the Crips, the Irish mob, the Nuestra family, the Italian Mafia, the Aryan Brotherhood and outlaw bikers. [No word yet on whether subsequent seasons will focus on Sutter’s most reviled of outlaw groups, “bloggers.”]

Not surprisingly several of those groups have made extended appearances in the fictional context of Sutter’s FX hit “Sons of Anarchy.”

“I”ve made a career writing about fictitious anti-heroes,” Sutter blurbs. “To create these worlds, I”ve spent a lot of time with active members on both sides of the law. And if I had to pick the most interesting of the two, the choice is obvious – we all love the guys in black. This isn”t about making a judgment call on who”s good or bad. As a storyteller, I”m drawn to these personal, intimate accounts of why these men made the choices they made, and what it”s like to be a member of an outlaw organization.”

The May 14 premiere will be the Crips installment.

“Kurt Sutter’s Outlaw Empires” is produced by Studio Lambert and Sutterink.

Discovery offered this promo: