‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘Laying Pipe’ forces Jax to make an impossible choice

Right when the networks are in the midst of launching and returning their big guns, “Sons of Anarchy” unleashes an episode designed to dominate TV chatter. Whether you loved, hated or were simply heartbroken by “Laying Pipe,” it’s not an episode you’re going to forget. Or stop talking about for weeks to come.
If the amount of times someone says “Did you see ‘Sons of Anarchy’ last night?! Holy crap!” is one valid way to judge a showrunner’s success, Sutter should be feeling pretty damn accomplished tomorrow.
Sutter has taken his knocks for not letting us properly feel the life and death stakes of SAMCRO’s criminal activity. We’ve had a few casualties here and there (last season’s murder of Piney the most significant), but for the most part the club has always managed to keep on ticking even when their rivals on both sides of the law aren’t so lucky. Last season felt like a 14-episode arc inevitably building to the death of Clay Morrow until that deus ex CIA in the finale saved his skin.
Tonight, SAMCRO wasn’t so lucky.
If you went into the episode blissfully unaware of the Twitter declarations that something seriously majorly crazy big was gonna go down, I don’t know how you ever would’ve seen it coming. Even when Damon Pope told Jax that one of the Sons needed to die as payback for the dead cop and One-Niner, anyone familiar with how “Sons” works would probably expect Jax to find some clever way out of the situation. Sure, Pope had the solitary guard on his side (and what a marvelously sleazy portrayal of soulless corruption character actor Jack Conley brought to that role), but there had to be another twist coming. Right?
By having the courage to actually make good on Pope’s power play, there were two ways for the writers to go. (For the record, the script was credited to Kem Nunn, Liz Sagal and Sutter). They understandably take Tig off the table, even though he clearly would’ve sacrificed himself for the club and Jax clearly wouldn’t have minded if he did. That would’ve made the death too easy. Not painful enough. And obviously Jax isn’t going to put himself up to appease Pope. That wouldn’t fly. So it came down to Opie or Chibs.
The safe choice was good old expendable Chibs. It would still be shocking to see “Sons” kill off a core cast member, and personally I’d miss the role I expect he’ll play in the follow-up to last season’s lingering subplot about Juice’s African-American father. But the show could knock off Chibs and just keep rolling along. I’d guess most viewers would’ve pegged him as the sacrificial lamb, if there had to be one.
The ballsy choice was Opie. Jax’s best friend and in some ways the soul of the show. The man who willingly went to jail to protect SAMCRO, forgave Clay and Tig for the murder of his wife, and ultimately reached his breaking point when Clay killed his father. Opie is a key player in the show’s central drama, about as important as you can be without being named Jax, Clay, Gemma or Tara.
Sutter picked the ballsy choice. And I’m sure some fans are going to be really pissed off.
Opie’s death scene itself was a brutal, captivatingly staged highlight for episode director Adam Arkin. From Ryan Hurst’s delivery of the morbid “I got this” as false reassurance to the reactions of Charlie Hunnam and Tommy Flanagan as they watched (and Kim Coates’ back as he couldn’t bring himself to watch) to that artful, sickening gush of blood after the death blow, Arkin milked the sequence for maximum impact.
My own feelings about Opie made watching it even more uneasy. I borderline hated the character for awhile after his wife, Donna, died, because I held him partially responsible for letting his devotion to the club take precedence over her demands for a better life. Donna wasn’t a very complex character and was frequently written as a shrew, but I still considered her death one of the most emotionally affecting moments of the first season. Opie later forgiving Tig and Clay, staying with the club and striking up a romance with irritating porn star Lyla did nothing to endear the character to me. But last season, as the show began to resurrect Opie’s grief and inability to completely move on after Donna’s death, and then really brought down the hammer with his discovery that Clay killed his father, Opie suddenly became a vital, compelling character to me again. So yes, his death hurts. As it should.
But it’s possible the show also wrote him into a corner. After the deaths of both Donna and Piney, there’s just no way Opie could credibly function in the club. Even his friendship with Jax was looking more and more untenable with the number of secrets Jax was keeping, and his refusal to let Opie avenge Piney’s death. Jax came totally clean to Opie shortly before he died — spilling everything from the truth about JT’s death to Romeo’s role with CIA — but some wounds are too deep.
Just how burnt out Opie had become was spelled out in one of the episode’s early scenes: “Aren’t you getting tired of this?” he asked Jax in the prison courtyard. “It just ain’t fun anymore. Chasing cash we don’t need, and spending every dime trying to stay alive.” The writers have enough of a challenge trying to explain why Jax isn’t tired, but now they don’t have to worry about Opie.
There’s also real dramatic justification for this death beyond avoiding coming up with creative ways to keep Opie and Clay apart, and proving the writers have the guts to kill someone the audience wouldn’t expect. Opie’s sudden act of self-sacrifice should be another important turning point on Jax’s journey. When Jax tried to explain his reasoning for protecting Clay, he told Opie: “I had to make a choice. Kill Clay or save the club.” I have a feeling Opie’s answer — “You made the wrong choice.” — is going to resonate in Jax for the rest of his life.
We know Jax will hunt down and probably destroy that solitary guard. And we know that Jax has already marked Clay for death as soon as possible. But is there anything left for him to cling to now in the club? Has he finally realized there’s no way to cut the cancer out of the club, the club itself is a cancer?
“There’s a new plan,” Jax told Pope after Opie’s death. “I just watched my best friend get beaten to death for you. Now I’m gonna get the club to sign off on your cash, but I need Trager outside. Him knowing I saved his life gives me an internal advantage I’m gonna need. When I’m done you can send him out the same way you did his kid, cause I really don’t give a shit.” Is he really just talking about Tig? Or do those feelings extend to SAMCRO?
Odds and ends:
– While the episode was primarily focused on the prison story, there was also a significant chunk of time devoted to a new war brewing between Gemma, Tara and Jax’s ex Wendy (Drea de Matteo). We knew this was coming when Wendy popped back up at the tail end of last season. It won’t be pretty.
– I’ll be looking forward to Conley’s return as the solitary guard when Jax takes his inevitable revenge. Any bets Jax throws the taunt “This is my hell, bitch. I make the rules,” back in his face?
– In one of the evening’s lighter moments, Nero’s “whore Friday” Carla (Wanda de Jesus) grabs Juice and heads for a room. Carla teases Nero: “You think you’re the only one who gets to play with white trash?” Juice yells out: “Actually I’m Puerto Rican!”
– Is that really all we’re going to see of “High School Musical” graduate Ashley Tisdale as Nero’s Southern import? It seems she’s a bit too big of a name to sign on for just one catfight with Gemma.
– Just as Jax comes out of jail, Gemma goes in. She was caught up in the raid on Nero’s place. We’ll see what that stirs up next week.
In the clip for next season, we see Ashley Tisdale ridiing on the back of Jax’s bike.
That was too much. I’m so upset and angry. I had to fast forward as soon as opie picked up the pipe and unfortunately I stopped too soon and saw him get his head badges in. I honestly don’t think I can watch anymore, too much violence. I’ve defended the show from the beginning but this finally put me over the edge. Ryan hurst us so great, what a waste.
“Too much violence” ….
Its a show about an outlaw MC club. What did you honestly expect? Dance offs?
There are different levels of violence and tig’s daughter getting burned alive and opie getting beaten to death are just to brutal for me. Sorry for having an opinion.
I don’t disagree with them killing opie off the show, I think it was to early in the season I mean killing him off on show 3 that’s what made me mad! That should have been the season finally. Opie was do good of a character to kill off that early!
It’s episode’s like this that tick me off even more that Sutter doesn’t see his show as meant to be on par with the best dramas on TV but rather a pulpy thrill ride.
What a great episode. Initially, I thought for sure Jax would find a way out but as the episode went on I knew there would be no way Jax could pick someone and he obviously can’t die. The plot took Tig out of play and Chibs wouldn’t be a big enough pay off. That left Opie. He seemed like a beaten man and I expected him to fall on the sword. As much as I loved the character and Ryan Hurst it was time. This time Sutter had the balls to follow through unlike with Clay last year.
I think this episode will be the key turning point for Jax and how the rest of the show goes. Jax had a different look about him after Opie died. No way he lays it down to Tig like that before. Jax was a hard dude and a tough guy before, but this has elevated things and made him much, much harder. He’s lost whatever innocence he had left.
I hated the Sutter for how last season ended, but damn if I’m not hooked again now.
Not sure if I buy Opie sacrificing himself and totally forgetting about his kids. Although I do feel that his time with the club was over.
Thanks for mentioning this. I meant to include something about how weird it was that Opie never once mentioned his kids in his downward spiral. I don’t believe he considered himself to be a very good father, but he definitely had something left to live for when he made the decision in tonight’s episode.
Those kids are the worst victims in all of this. The club has cost them their mother, their grandfather, and now their father all within what, two years? And they all died abruptly and violently. How would you emerge from that childhood without being all kinds of broken?
Opie was broken by Donna’s murder, his guilt over it and his powerlessness in having to swallow it. I think he’s thought since then that his kids would be better off without him. He’s actually said it a few times. He couldn’t save his father or avenge him — more powerlessness, more self-loathing. Finally, he had the power to do something – to protect Jax and end his own misery. I think that’s all he saw really and I think he made the decision in the last moment … not much time to talk about the kids, and before that few seconds of no return, I don’t think he believed it was all going to really happen. I think like all of us they all thought there had to be some way out, that there would be some kind of reprieve, that time would bend or stand still, that somehow it just wouldn’t come to that. You know, kind of magical thinking, that unreality of unfolding horror that kind of muffles things and slows them down. When it was clear it was going down and that it would be Jax, he threw himself on the grenade.
Would that it had been a grenade; it would have been merciful – for him and me. Kurt Sutter has a truly disturbing, utterly organic understanding of the darkest levels of brutality. It’s not just the violence, which is brutal enough, it’s the psychological, or pathological, inhumanity of it that he seems to genuinely know and know how to convey. Such a dark place to go to. It’s hard to watch; no breathing room. I couldn’t really, had to mute it and avert my eyes. I did catch a glimpse or two of Jax’s agony … horrific, transformative.
This is the turning point for Jax … he has the honed focus and do or die determination that comes from consuming pain, rage and hatred. The emergence of kings ….
I hated this episode because of the horror and pain that came with it, but it was well-done and game changing.
I saw this a bit differently. Yeah Opie offered up himself for the club but it seemed that Jax was manipulating him a bit. Oh , here’s the story of how your dad died & why. Here’s why nothing will be done to avenge it. Did I mention a son has to die? I can’t choose, what do I do? Of course Opie stepped in once Jax made a move toward the guard. Was he counting on that? Is Jax becoming Clay? It kind of looks that way to me.
I was completely blind to that possibility, very interesting theory
Are you actually suggesting that Jax purposely set up Opie to get throw in? That’s idiotic. Opie was everything to Jax.
I’m not sure. I think it is possible. It just seemed very manipulative on his end. It didn’t go over well with me how it unfolded. I don’t know if it was intedned that way. Jax found himself in a no win position & Opie had given indications he had given up on life. He might have thought it to be a way out of making the choice himself.
I thought Jax was clearly offering himself up and Opie surprised Jax by hitting the guard thus guaranteeing his being taken and not Jax. I think the loyalty, friendship and love between Jax and Opie has been constant throughout.
Leo- I thought that too at first. After several viewings(it was repeated on fx a bunch tonight) there was a moment where jax & Opie were staring at each other when the guards came in where it looked like jax was letting Opie know he was going to offer himself. Perhaps it just wasn’t clear on his intentions. Jax has gotten to the point where he may be looking at a bigger picture where he saw Opie as the one who was expendable/willing to sacrifice himself and took advantage of that. I may be way way wrong but that was my reading of he situation.
Right now I’m guessing that the series ending is jax sets fire to teller-morrow/the clubhouse and driving away in a Winnebago w/Tara & the kids ending the club or with jax getting killed and whovever takes over the club continues on its self destructive path with him not making any difference at all.
@PST2
Interesting points. I didn’t watch it as closely as you did, but I read the scene where Jax came clean as a way for Opie to die more honorably. Just imagine how people would have reacted had Opie sacrificed himself not knowing the truth. As soon as everything came out, I knew it was going to be Opie because why pick that time to come clean. Sure, he could’ve been manipulating him the entire time, but I don’t quite buy that. I might be wrong, but this show still needs a moral center.
I didn’t see it as Jax manipulating Opie, but I can see where it’s possible. I saw Jax about to give himself up, and Opie stepped up as a way to make all the pain stop and save his friend. Opie didn’t have anything to live for anymore (“I don’t think I love anything anymore”, or something like that, including his kids), except for the club, and he couldn’t live in the SAMCRO world anymore. But I don’t think Jax was manipulating Opie. He seemed truly at a loss at how to keep everyone alive, and he confided in the only person aside from Tara he truly trusted.
Have you considered that Opie’s defense of Jax might have been in his kids’ best interest? Despite all his mistakes in his dealings with the club, Jax (and Tara) have taken good care of their kids. With Piney and Donna dead, Opie’s kids would go into the system if he died, and he knew Jax wouldn’t let that happen & would raise the kids themselves, or if it did, he’d watch their foster home VERY carefully.
Love this theory, Jax moving to the dark side would be really interesting.
Love this theory, Jax moving to the dark side would be really interesting.
It might be good for his kids if they get away from club life & live w/opie’s mom.
I’m not sure what you guys mean -you mean Jax told Opie all the secrets so that Opie would opt to be the one to die? That Jax somehow consciously manipulated Opie to save his own skin? I completely disagree not only based on Jax’s reaction to Opie dying, but also because that would make Jax a moral coward and as dark as he might be going, I’m pretty sure he’s not going there.
If anything I disagree with the title of this review about Jax making a choice – I don’t think he made any choice at all. He’s been all about reacting to changes instead of making them and this was the case now as well. I do think at the last moment he opted to sacrifice himself because he *couldn’t* make the choice – but it will be interesting to see if he becomes more decisive in the future.
I think jax had the intention of offering himself. He told op all that so he could die with a clear conscience. If jax couldn’t offer up tig,which I bet he wishes he could’ve, the only other option was give himself up. He said himself ” I’m treading water here” and has always wanted his boys and Tara away from that life. In no way shape or form do I think jax set op up. He loved him waaaay too much. GREAT episode
No way. Jax would never knowingly set Opie up emotionally or otherwise. I think Jax thought the 4 of them could beat themselves out of the situation. If it came down to actually choosing someone Jax would have gave up Chibs without hesitation to save Opie.
So, I was wrong. Kurt Sutter explained it all in a conference call w/journalists today.
@PST2 – You’re not alone. this theory crossed my mind as well. I could not understand why he chose that moment to tell Opie everything. Either he knew Opie would protect Jax/the club (as Clay must have known when he told Opie that the guys were going in and I have a whole my theories about his motive for doing that), or Jax planned on sacrificing himself and wanted someone other than Tara, Gemma and Clay to know the truth and there must have been some guilt there as well. Either way (as Sutter confirmed) something of this magnitued had to happen to push Jax to that next level.
Correction to BluAngel @PST2 : I meant”…I have my theories about his motive….”
So, we buy that the guy who swallowed his rage after Clay put a hit on his wife…then shot Clay for shooting Piney…and who threw himself into jail with Jax to help protect him…was suddenly manipulated to give up his life? Opie had stopped believing anything Jax said. I didn’t even buy that he’d have punched the sheriff to get thrown in jail for Jax. So…I can’t believe he’d have been manipulated to give his life in 3 minutes alone in a cell with Jax.
Jax has turned a corner that’s for sure -but he did not sacrifice Opie……..
Opie was the heart of SAMCRO, he was unbelievably loyal to his best friend jax and was my favorite character on the show. I agree with the article and have a feeling the club will meet its demise and the series probably ends with jax realizing he can’t save it. He’ll probably figure out an exit strategy and get to ride off into the sunset with his family…… gotta have a happy ending; right?
Opie’s death made me think of Lem dying on the shield and it made even more mad at kurt sutter. They were two of the most heart breaking characters on either show. Good thing Kurt doesn’t work in breaking bad because Jesse pinkman would be dead by now.
This was a total make-up call by Sutter since he blew last season’s deaths (Clay and Tara) and then got called out by critics for taking the easy way out again. Sutter is narcissistic as hell so Opie died more for Sutter’s ego than he did for the story.
You think he cares THAT much about the critics? He doesn’t. No showrunner would listen to critics that much to influence a decision such as this. Trust me on this one.
Agreed. This was Sutter trying to prove to the critics that he was capable of killing off a beloved character. But its a liitle late for it. Feels like a do over.
You’re both wrong. Ryan wanted to leave the show last year. Kurt killed him off this year cause the actor was done. Not to please critics. Sorry, they’re not Gods and no one gives a shit about them.
LOL Ya know…I think you might be right. I have no idea about Sutter’s ego or the sway critics have, but there is something desperate about killing a major character 3 episodes into the season–and it’s a controversial death for a reason. So yeah, the writers may very well have been trying for the realism that cost them an Emmy nomination.
This is the first show where I thought Gemma was bringing down the show. She’s just so “one season ago.”
Opie was my favorite character so I was sorry to see him die, but it made sense. The whole series arc with Opie so far has been kind of nonsensical with him not getting revenge for Donna, etc. and this sort of cleans the slate. There was no way for the writers to fix the inconsistency of his character but the show was always better for Ryan Hurst being in it.
What I liked best was Jax telling Opie the truth about everything (which was when I knew that Opie was going to be the one to die) and it felt like a big THAT’S ABOUT TIME. Coming clean with these secrets so that these characters can work together instead of against each other in this artificial murkiness just felt great. Unfortunately those particular truths died with Opie but I hope this means that just maybe the soapiness of the show will change.
Yeah I’m getting pretty tired of Gemma vs. Tara…..I think it’s supposed to be compelling because “we don’t let outsiders take care of our own” or whatever, but most of us aren’t in outlaw biker gangs and don’t give a crap that Tara has the kids in daycare.
Meant to add, is anybody else bothered by the way they’ve portrayed Pope? At first I thought the actor was all wrong for the part, but now I just think it’s the characterization and they’ve made him into this bizarre all-knowing super-villain. His dialogue always sounds so stilted to me.
I’ve been surprised by the Pope character in that he seems to be a corrupt community organizer, maybe an old time Black Panther-type given that he’s from Oakland. He’s not a drug kingpin, I don’t think, or a gang leader. A bold choice given the politics of having such a character as the bad guy. Overall, I don’t see him as a super villain but more of a big fish in a local pond. It’s a wonder the CIA guys couldn’t quash him, if they’re really all that connected. Of course, the Sons are also basically big fish in a small pond, too, so it fits.
I kinda dig it, because this show is so macho that it’s great to have an “untouchable” villain that can be in the same room w/ the Sons, but they can’t touch him. I can actually feel the frustration.
Damon Pope is a drug kingpin. He’s just taken steps to insulate himself from the criminal enterprise, which is why he got so mad at his own people when they declared war on the Sons.
Wouldn’t the drug dealers, the cartel even, need the help of paper-pushers in the port of Oakland to keep things working smoothly? If Romeo just stomped Pope…as the CIA…it would wreck the Oakland connection all of the crime organizations need.
Gotta give Sutter credit because he did what everybody complained he never does, kill off a main character. I appreciated that he did it in the 3rd episode too and not one of the last 2 episodes of the season like most showrunners would do.
I do fear that Opie was the Jimmy Darmondy of the show and his absence will hurt the show going forward but for now I’m satisfied.
I know a few commenters have already alluded to the question of Opie’s kids and whether it was plausible that he would sacrifice himself knowing that his kids would now have lost everyone close to them, violently and within a very short timespan.
Even knowing what we know about Opie’s character and the fact that he didn’t think of himself as much of a father, I think it is at the very boundary of credulity, but that’s another discussion.
What I’m wondering is if Opie’s kids’ fates won’t precipitate new plot turns. Obviously no one in SAMCRO wants to see Kenny and Ellie end up in foster care, and you can bet that Jax would consider it an unforgivable betrayal of his best friend, who died to protect him.
Mary, Opie’s mom, was by all accounts a bad one and showed little enthusiasm for grandchild-rearing after Donna’s death. Lyla is in no way capable of raising three children on a porn salary, provided she would even want to take on the burden of Opie’s two kids, which I think unlikely.
What are the possibilities, then? One is that Donna’s family may somehow neatly and conveniently step in, probably with an assurance from Jax that the kids’ financial needs would be met by the club. This would be the simplest and easiest solution.
Another is that Jax makes the same deal with Lyla, thus linking the club back to the pornography game. The third is that Mary comes out of the woodwork and possibly fills a moral void left in the club by Piney and Opie’s deaths.
One other possibility comes to mind and it is a pretty farfetched one: Jax insists that he and Tara adopt Kenny and Ellie out of loyalty to Opie and in return for his ultimate sacrifice. This could lead to all sorts of tensions between Jax and Tara that we haven’t seen before, a carbon copy of the situation between Donna and Opie, when Donna yelled at Opie that “[she is] the one who gets $%!# on if [he gets] caught again!”
Any other theories, SoA fans?
Don’t they pay porn stars a lot of money? It’s definitely better than waitress money.
@ nancypie – some porn stars do make a lot of money, but Lyla’s small-time, and raising three kids as a single mom would be a stretch for her in other ways as well. As Opie once bluntly pointed out, “she’s not Donna.”
Gemma’s big on “taking care of our own”…….any chance that she bails on the fight w/ Tara and adopts (officially or unofficially) Opie’s kids instead?
I tell ya, I’d rather see that than more staredowns between Gemma and Tara.
@hislocal – I agree; the standoff between Tara and Gemma seems somewhat overblown and therefore painful to watch.
It did occur to me that Gemma might step in for Opie’s kids – it would be in keeping with her character. On the other hand, even she has to know that her life is not stable enough at the moment to take on the burden of caring for two heartbroken kids – I just don’t see it.
I can see her bullying Mary into taking them, though! ;)
I did not care for Gemma’s plot at all. For me she was often one of the shows strongest characters, but she has become unpredictable, and erased much of the progress he character has made.
I felt like generally she used to be a Lawful Evil force. Enforcing the order of things. Keeping to the rules of the club. Protecting those she loves. Now she has transitioned into Chaotic Evil. Striking out at people randomly, hurting those she loves, and with no clear long-game in mind.
She was a schemer, now she is just a bezerker, and I don’t feel like this transition is true to my understanding of the character.
I think this is how they’re putting her in a similar place as Clay. Clay has to scheme his way back to power, and Gemma has to work her way back to glory, if not as queen, then as some sort of anti-heroine. Given that she’s played by the showrunner’s wife, for whom the character was created, she’s probably got some glorious or (anti)heroic ending planned for her, and her “redemption” is going to be a part of that. Also, this arc so far could be setting Jax up for another cold leadership call, like making his mom rot in jail for the good of the club or something else.
“Schemer to berserker” – love it! And I totally agree with you – Gemma’s behavior this season is like nails down a chalkboard. It’s almost harder to watch her go off the rails than it is to watch Tara turning into her.
Just had one of those “How dumb am I” moments. All this talk about Opie dying, etc., Love SOA and Remember the Titans is one of my favorite movies of all time. I NEVER connected the dots that Opie was Gary Bertier.
and Avon Barksdale was Julius.
The difference between Jax and Clay is most clearly shown as Jax was about to punch the guard and take the fight himself. Clay sacrificed his best friend (JT).
I think watching his best friend die, for secrets he is keeping, is the beginning of Jax becoming Clay. We are already seeing Tara becoming Gemma; rather quickly.
As much as Jax wants to be he and Tara to be the new “JT and Gemma” he is almost certain to become the new “Clay and Gemma” and finish the job that Clay started. Destroying the club. That is the true tragedy, for all his noble intentions, he will kill the thing he loves.
PS I am glad Sutter didn’t kill my favourite character who I thought would be the sacrificial lamb until Pope declared him safe (Tig)
I think Jax has an elaborate and extremely unexpected plan somewhere deep inside which will unfold as the episodes roll. I agree with you that if the club stays then he will turn into Clay. I’m sure he is smart enough to realize that so the ending has to be that he either ends up turning the club into his fathers vision, or lets the club fall and makes his exit before he turns into Clay. He wasn’t going to do it in season 4, but now he really is on his own, everything changes with Opie’s death. Even though Opie was my favorite character; I’m very excited to see the new Jax and i hope to hell that he will be ruthless but smart and not conniving with his decisions.
For me it’s all about Clay.
He kills Piney,tells the club that it was the Niners,Tig believes him and kills Pope’s daughter.
Now Opie dies as the payback to Pope for the cop that Tig killed.
Clay killing Piney now has the body count at three and climbing.
But how does Sutter terminate Clay..
Geoff, didn’t they pretty much squash the Tara/Gemma/Wendy feud with Tara’s conversations with both women? I suppose Gemma could kill Tara to keep her secrets, but I don’t think that would happen. Outside of that, I don’t know what else they can really do. Gemma threw a fit, got Wendy involved, and Tara called both of them on it. Resolved (-ish). Sure, they have to have something for Gemma to do, but her arc (or better, lack of arc) is tired. She needs to change, and quickly.
As for the rest of the episode, and specifically the prison scenes, it was satisfying television. I was one of the ones who didn’t hear (via Twitter) about somebody getting offed, so it was hard watching it unfold. But I thought it fit, despite my affection for Ryan Hurst’s depiction of Opie. He’ll be missed, but it was a bold, formative move, and I think it will be good for the show. It’s Jax’s story, so furthering his story can only be a good thing. This isn’t going to end happily.
Good review. Thanks again for the thoughtfulness you bring to these recaps.
A revealing line came when Gemma felt Tara was threatening her and said, ‘What’re ya gonna do? Kill me?” And, Tara said, “No. But my husband might.” Tara has Jax. Jax is with Tara. Gemma can only rattle cages. Tara’s in control in dealing with Gemma and Wendy.
I only started watching SOA last Thursday. Managed to catch up before this episode. I have really enjoyed it. Hurst was great. And Opie really was a favourite. But I agree that the Opie well must of been running dry and glad that he left on a high, rather than become boring or underused. I don’t know how long the series will run for but i think Jax finishing his current business and getting out would make a satisfying ending. I hope this show boosts Hurst career and I can see him in something else soon.
SOA the best TV show for a very long time. The role-reversals the character plots and depth are second to none. While reading these blogs it seem’s to me that nobody has really figured out the direction the NOMADS are playing, I believe Clay doesn’t know anything about the NOMADS because Piney brought them in the to investigate the mother club, think about it perfect stategy Mr. Sutter you are the master story teller. If this show doesn’t get awards that it is due I will never watch another awards show as long as I live.
the second best show watch breaking bad
I feel like this was the easiest choice, in many regards, for exactly the reasons that are being used to justify it as the gutsiest. I’m not sure who would’ve been the best candidate to die; I’m positive that getting rid of the most dynamic character arc with the least predictable end (as you pointed out–how does the Opie/Clay conflict get resolved, etc) is going to make this a very typical Godfather/Sopranos story for Jax. Yawn.
I guess it’s just me or what but it has become a predictable show. Let me guess now jax wants vengeance an he’s gonna kill everyone who gets on his way. Woohoo.
some of you people really make me laugh. it’s a character on a show about criminal gangs, and we get all huffy puffy when one big hearted sweetie gets blasted with a pipe? I liked Opie just as much as the next guy, but all you people saying “i’ll never watch again, Opie was the most bestest TV biker guy ever” are completely delusional and retarded. Who really gives a rats hairy ass why Sutter killed him off. For all we know, Obama told him to do it (after all, it is legal to assassinate American citezens ya know).
If you don’t care about the characters, why do you watch?
So a thought just occurred to me. When Gemma and Nero were having their little pillow talk moment towards the beginning of the episode, Nero asked Gemma if she’d heard from Jax. When Gemma said no, he gave her an interesting little smile and reassured her that the boys would be alright.
So the boys are walking into the prison gen pop, and are immediately protected by a group of Latino inmates. The implication is that they are with Galindo (and hence, the CIA), but what if they’re Nero’s crew instead? How could that change the dynamics of the scenario Jax faces if/when he finds out that Romeo didn’t have his back in lockup?
Romeo would still have the sword of Damocles hanging over the Sons’ heads in the form of RICO, so it’s not like Jax can just quit doing his bidding. (And btw, one of the things I find most irritating from last season’s finale and in this season is the way Jax keeps justifying his choice to not kill Clay as “not letting the club die.” Umm….is that REALLY the prime motivation that kept him from leaving Charming with Tara and the kids, or was it the fact that he – and everyone else in the club, plus possibly Gemma and maybe even Tara – would have been prosecuted and served lengthy jail time for RICO violations if he split??)
But if it is Nero’s crew protecting him and Jax figures out that Romeo was willing to throw him to the wolves, it would definitely upset the balance of trust between the two parties. Jax’s hands are tied to an extent, but he would have to find some way of outsmarting Romeo, if only to keep up appearances (especially where Pope is concerned).
Still playing out the chess game in my mind with this new possibility…..
Zelda, I totally agree about the “can’t let my club die” thing. It feels lame and lacks an intensity of purpose. The imperative to stay out of prison is so much more credible. Even though they haven’t spelled out exactly what the RICO case would entail, as the club’s VP there’s no way he wouldn’t be looking as a hefty prison sentence — guns, murder, coke — that’s the kind of stuff that gets people decades if not life. Keeping the man who killed your father, tried to kill and did maim your wife alive and part of the club because of some poetic notion of biker brotherhood just doesn’t ring true. Doing it to stay out of prison and save everyone and everything you love is definitely a much more believable and compelling reason.
Pope had some kind of separate intell that it was Galindo protecting the Sons, but there’s nothing to say he was receiving accurate info.
I’m really enjoying Nero … there’s just always been something so appealing about Jimmy Smits. I loved the interior truck scene with Jax. It was just a pleasure to watch. I like him with Gemma, but it’s kind of hard to believe he’d be so willing to take on the heavy baggage of harboring three fugitives and be so understanding of her penchant for brawling and destruction based on a couple of nights of “fun”
Jax saw the club and all the scheming cost Piney’s life, Opie’s wife’s life and now Opie’s life. Jax knows after that experience in jail Jax knows Pope DOES decide who dies and when. So, Jax would be realizing … Tara’s not safe and his sons aren’t safe. If he’s reacting like a bad-ass whose sole goal is to beat down the guard, then the writers recreated Jax Teller last week. The whole Jax arc is about him wanting out…him wanting to protect his family and…the guy couldn’t protect the ONE guy in the club he would’ve done anything to protect. … The only way the writers can turn Jax into the cold, hard bad-ass who doesn’t care is if Tara leaves him…which is always possible.
The ballsy choice would hav been to kill off Jax, ala George Martin.