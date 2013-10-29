‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘Los Fantasmas’ revisits the past

We’re into the second half of the season now and “Los Fantasmas” feels like an episode designed to put a lot of pieces into position for bigger plays to come. The school shooting returns in a major way, Gemma begins formulating her next steps in light of Tara’s betrayal, Nero makes a big decision with unexpected consequences and Jax bares his soul to Tara in a would-be heart-wrenching moment that’s arguably too little and unquestionably too late.
There was a lot of reacting here, combined with a lot of talking about what to do next, which made the whole installment oddly stagnant despite the requisite big (and very bloody) action moments. Those came courtesy of a vengeful father who runs over a Byz Lat and stabs himself in the throat. This, apparently, is the way “Sons” is bringing the school shooting back to the forefront (and gratuitously slip in some photos of dead kids, despite wisely opting not to show the actual shooting back in the season premiere).
Nero was ready to confess to everything (his Catholic guilt is all consuming, apparently; plus he would have found some security for his son in the process), but once Patterson realizes exactly what the father’s motivation was for both the murder and suicide, she feels some degree of guilt for leaking the story about the Byz Lats involvement in gun running (you can practically hear Kurt Sutter screaming off camera: “She’s got blood on her hands now too, see!”). She’ll no longer accept Nero’s bogus confession. She wants SAMCRO or bust.
Meanwhile, Tara’s bizarre plot against Gemma is already threatening to blow up in her face. Gemma remains surprisingly calm after the fact, but she’s quietly amassing a slew of supporters (Unser, Wendy, even Roosevelt) who realize that as awful as Gemma is, she’s not kick-her-pregnant-daughter-in-law-square-in-the-stomach awful. Both Unser and Lowen try to talk sense into Tara, who is clearly rattled by everything herself judging by her bathroom breakdown, but she’s chosen her path and she’s sticking to it. But that conversation with Bobby Elvis about how lost Jax would be without her had to be unsettling. Tara’s betrayal is going to hurt Jax, no doubt, but did she realize how much it would hurt the rest of SAMCRO too?
Then, like clockwork, Jax (no doubt motivated by what he assumes is the loss of his unborn daughter) begs for Tara to forgive his trespasses. “I sometimes wish you’d come back five years sooner. Or five years later. I’m lost here Tara. I’m trying to put it back together but I don’t know if I can,” he says in their closing conversation. The question looming large over the rest of the season is will Jax ever be able to forgive those who trespass against him?
Odds and ends:
– Jax asks Barosky what happened with Alice’s body and Barosky reports she was “chopped, burned and buried.” He also promises no one will find out, unless Jax gives him a reason. Given Jax’s inner turmoil and increased pressure from Patterson, it’s still possible Barosky will turn, but he proved himself a particularly loyal rat tonight.
– It’s disappointing to see Wendy fall back into old habits, although at least we were reminded that the last time she used was when Jax literally slammed a needle into her arm. Now her involvement with Tara’s scheme seems to have triggered this latest lapse. Do we need any more proof that SAMCRO and Charming are toxic to the core?
– No sight of Clay at all tonight. His diminished role this season has been both welcome and frustrating. It was time for the old troublemaker to take a step back, but the show also feels strangely out of balance without him. Maybe that’s the point. Instead of rolling our eyes about why no one’s killed him yet, we have a chance to actually miss his presence. It won’t be surprising if he roars back to life either in the remainder of this year or once we get to the final season.
– Juice didn’t even flinch when the car came barreling toward him. Dude is seriously messed up, but we’ve seen so little of him this season it’s easy to forget that’s a card the show is keeping in its back pocket.
– A lighter moment in an episode that needed one: Bobby Elvis stepping up as “manager of operations” to interview potential Cara Cara girls.
– Unser’s torch for Gemma will never die: “You’ve got a lot of love in you Gemma, sweet deep love. But it’s so wrapped around secrets and hate I don’t know if you can find it any more.”
– Next week’s episode brings a return to the dreaded 90 minute run time. Its title, “John 8:32,” is a rather famous Bible verse (“Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free”). Hmm…
Pretty sure the Fiasco Byz lat banger also played a banger for Gus Fring on Breaking Bad.
What I dislike the most about this whole Tara thing is that it paints Gemma as the wronged person. Oh sure Tara is going down for her actions, of that I have no doubt. But Gemma is poison pure and simple and somehow I didn’t have a problem with Tara framing her. It was taken straight from the Gemma play-book. She’s as bad as Clay and I guess we’re never going to see *her* secret revealed regarding her part in the death of John Teller. So, like Clay, she’ll slither out from the ‘awful’ thing that Tara’s done to her while Tara pays (I’m guessing) with her life.
Poor Unser. He certainly called it right with what he said to Gemma. She might love her grandkids, but that didn’t stop her from driving under the influence and almost killing the child that Tara was responsible for saving.
I can only hope this doesn’t end up as predictably as it appears – Gemma wins again.
The Tara character is starting to bother me. Do you want to be a well educated doctor married to the president of an outlaw biker club or not? And, it seems like her hand is taking longer to heal from beating up that girl in prison than it did when it was slammed in the van by the cartel guys.
Agree with you on her motivations don’t make sense.
If she wanted to be rid of Jax, the club, Gemma, etc, why wouldn’t she just testify against them? That way she keeps her kids, stays out of jail, and goes into witness protection.
Why does Tara believe she has take one for the club by going to jail for the Otto mess, give up her kids, then cut ties with the club via divorce from Jax? Then she’s in jail with no ties to anyone, no kids, no future. How is that a better end game for her?
The damage to the hand is probably cumulative, you know.
As for the Jax thing, it’s a package deal. It’s easy to sit back and say that someone should just dump a bad relationship and do whatever they have to to rid themselves of that person. Tara cares about Jax, the person, with or without the baggage of the MC president. She’d get rid of the latter if she could but for a person in that situation, it’s not so simple as a black and white, shit or get off the pot, binary set solution.
Regarding the verisimilitude of her hypothetical reluctance to turn, if women can stay in relationships with men who physically or mentally abuse them, it is perfectly plausible that she’d stay with a man who would never hurt her and whose harshest language directed at her on the show was aimed at protecting her from him. The closest Jax has come to turning on SAMCRO has been over her, and Gemma opposed their relationship because she saw Tara as the one thing that could divide Jax from her, Clay and the club. If a woman can write off actual physical assaults for the perception of love, it should not be disputed that another could tolerate an awful lot of damage to strangers, or even indirect harm to her family, on behalf of a man who is that devoted to her.
For Jax, turning on the club would be renouncing his ethnic & cultural background, quitting a profession he worked his whole life in and abandoning his religion all rolled into one. Value judgments aside, for Jax to quit the club is like Tara giving up being a doctor. Would any TV show get away with suggesting a female doctor give up her profession and patients and let the clinic where she works go under, just because her husband is wealthy enough to support her and their kids? Just because we disapprove of Jax’s lifestyle and living does not make it any less precious to him.
Very well said there Darkdoug!
The problem for me isn’t that Tara is conflicted because has decided to leave the relationship; it’s the hair-brained plan she’s made that has lots of us confused.
It’s hard to imagine *even if it worked the way she wanted it to*, that she would have any life with the boys or that they would get away from Charming and the club. Instead of going from step A to B she takes this convoluted route with about a thousand ways it can fail and with nothing accomplished other than fueling the soapy aspects of the show. I was interested early on in her big con because I thought it might be more clever, and it’s just not.
Unser speech to Roosevelt about how if SOA goes down, then Charming goes down with it, was pretty terrible and had no evidence to support it.
Charming is going down to tubes because of the recession, and SOA has actually been pretty flush with cash between the guns and the brothel, so how exactly are these two so very interwined? When has SOA actually done anything for productive for Charming? It’s not like they are the A-Team solving problems for everyone in Charming.
I don’t think they’ve done anything for Charming, specifically, since the fifth episode of the first season when Gemma had a fundraiser and they ended up de-tatting Kyle.
“There was a lot of reacting here, combined with a lot of talking about what to do next, which made the whole installment oddly stagnant.”
Don’t know if it was the episode or I’m really and truly burnt out on this show. I’ve always thought the show was absurd albeit fun, but I was sort of bored last night which is a first.
Adding to previous comments, its interesting (well, maybe) that we’ve met virtually zero Charming residents that aren’t part of the SAMCRO world. Its hard to show what effect the club has on the town if we never meet the law abiding citizens who live there.
Sutter is slowly inching in the right direction by having Nero (falsely, sorta) take responsibility for the school shooting. And Jax discovering the picture of the dead school boy seemed to rattle him a bit, even if he still feels that business is business. Even the DA feels some responsibility for haphazardly publicizing the club’s involvement in the shooting.
Unfortunately Sutter still thinks Gemma is a worthy martyr for Tara’s scheming. Someone as psychotic as Gemma belongs in a mental institution anyway, so its hard to root for her to overcome this latest obstacle.
I’m still curious why it was made such a big deal out of Bobby recruiting 3 new guys over about 4 episodes. This seemed like a story that could’ve been done in one episode, provided the new guys maintain Happy-level status.
The mayor said last week that the town would normally be up in arms over SOA taking over the candy/ice cream shop, but that things are so bad there is really no one around to complain. So its not like the town was happy with SOA, even before news leaked about their link to the school shooting.
With Bobby it was just a big ruse by Sutter. Everything with Bobby and the discussions with who he was meeting and why were left unexplained, so every viewer (hell even Jax) would think he was either planning on forming his own SOA charter of some kind and breaking away from Charming. But all that was swept under the rug in one quick hug exchange with Jax, even though Bobby at the end of last season was pretty much fed up with Jax and how he was running the club (into the ground).
There sure is alot of hugging.
And butt sex.