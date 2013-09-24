‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘Poenitentia’

The problem with trying to keep a show like “Sons of Anarchy” interesting after six seasons is that viewers start to feel like they’ve seen it all before. A crooked cop who’s no better than the MC? A mother who’ll do anything to get her kid(s) back? A member of the MC facing almost certain death right before the credits roll? We’ve been down these roads before.
And yet “Poenitentia” was still the most intriguing episode of this “Sons” season so far, simply because most of the drama came out of the characters and their actions rather than being randomly thrust upon them (like the school shooting).
That doesn’t mean it all worked. It’s disappointing (and frustrating, and annoying) that Lee Toric is going full-on Agent Stahl this quickly. After accidentally shooting (and then intentionally murdering) the prostitute in his hotel room, he’s decided to turn lemons into lemonade and frame Nero for her death. Maybe he’ll get away with it (poor Nero), maybe he won’t. Too bad it’s suddenly a lot less interesting to watch him try.
Toric has always bordered on cartoonish, but the murder turns him into a flat out psychopath and that’s boring. My hope is that he’ll go down in flames relatively quickly, while D.A. Patterson picks up the torch in pursuing the MC. Her combination of political savvy and righteous self-interest is reminiscent of David Aceveda early on in “The Shield” and that’s the kind of foil “Sons” could use (instead of another garden variety nut-job).
Part of the reason Toric has to frame Nero is because he won’t be getting any help from Clay. Ron Perlman had some solid material to work with this week as Clay made his version of amends with Jax and accepted his fate outside of protective custody. Much to his surprise, the inmates Clay expected to avenge Pope’s death had another plan in mind: He has to do their dirty work, starting with instigating a skirmish in the yard and stabbing a fellow prisoner in the neck. Clay’s got more lives than a cat, but since it never seemed likely he would rat on SAMCRO, moving away from that angle and toward exploring how he’ll fare in prison qualifies as an improvement.
Meanwhile, the lies are piling up around Gemma. Tara tells her she’s pregnant (which seems like a play) and Wendy comes to her in distress after nearly being raped. I guess we’re supposed to believe the mention of rape brings out compassion in Gemma (even though just last season she angrily hoped Tara would be raped in jail) because she feels sisterly enough to offer Wendy a gun for protection. But it turns out Wendy’s ugly bruises aren’t real, they’re just makeup, and she’s making her own play on Gemma. (Or — maybe more likely — Tara put her up to it. It’s looking like Tara’s playing a long con this season to protect her kids.)
Jax still thinks he can trust Tara, but he can’t say the same for Tig. After watching Tig lie to his face about what happened to the Persian torture porn producer, Jax can no longer hold off on turning Tig over to August Marks. But whether or not this means the end of Tig — or the show contrives a reason to he stays alive (a la Clay) — is something we’ll have to wait to see next week. And for the first time this season, I think I actually care — at least a little.
Odds and ends:
– It’s about time we get a “Sons of Anarchy” season six episode running less than 90 minutes. “Poenitentia” feels leaner and meaner than the season’s previous two episodes, and makes you wonder how much better the show might play if it was forced back to the standard 60 minutes. We all know Kurt Sutter thinks he’s telling a sprawling epic here, but the best pulp fiction leaves you wanting more, not waiting for it to end, and Sutter has a better chance of delivering that with tighter cuts.
– Speaking of leaving the audience wanting more, it’s worth noting that this episode airs between the almost universally reviled series finale of “Dexter” (a show which drastically overstayed its welcome) and the much anticipated series finale of “Breaking Bad.” The lesson in contrasts is useful for “Sons,” since it treads the same anti-hero territory as both shows but has been trending perilously closer to “Dexter” for a few seasons now. I’d still like to believe Sutter can turn it around enough that the final season of “Sons” doesn’t go down as one of its worst.
– Hey there, Sherrif Roosevelt! Nice to see you again.
– Peter Weller’s face when Jax spies on Barosky having sex with Colette is going to haunt my dreams. Thanks for that. (Ick.)
– Bobby Elvis has his nomads: Harper (Steve Howey), Quinn (Rusty Coones), Montez (Jacob Vargas) and West (Douglas Bennett). Now what?
Loved the episode. So what does August Marks have in store for Tig? No way he dies right away if at all.
JAX is a flat out coward he’s betraying his own members at every turn clay will never do that.
WHAT???? Jax is a coward for betraying his members and Clay would never do that? Have you even seen any of the previous seasons?
But why would Jax turn Tig over to the very same people who had Opie killed? I get his frustration with Tig but not turning him over to THEM.
I don’t think Tig dies (yet) so I wonder if Marks is going to use Tig to get back at Jax, somehow figuring out that he’s responsible for Pope’s death and not Clay.
Boy it’s convoluted and I think I just pulled a muscle in my brain.
It was was Tig going off half cocked and accidently killing Pope’s daugher that started all this. He ws operinging on the mis information that it was “Black” that shot Clay (just like ironically Tig was told by Clay to make it look like “Black” had killed Opie but killed Opie’s wife by accident a couple of seasons before. Now if they Jax doesn’t turn over Tig then Jax will have a war on his hands he can’t afford.
I just can’t abide by Jax deciding to turn in a “brother” to the same organization that killed his best friend – the same friend that’s he’s claiming is his motivation for staying in SOA. It just goes against Jax’s character and yeah I know, he’s supposed to be more Clay-like but this seems like a new low. I can almost see him taking out Tig himself before he handed him over like that – but again that’s just my take on it.
tig is going to tell them the truth about pope and they will keep him alive
Donal Logue in black tighties. (Cold chill.) Katey Segal’s rubbery face but granny hands. (More cold chills.) Bobby, you may have killed someone in cold blood but you’re our only hope. Fix this mess.
As to Bobby, my guess (and I’m probably totally off) is that at some point he either needs Jax, or Jax needs him, and they get together again. This way the club gets needed (and actual 1% biker-looking) members since I think Tig and Juice and not long for SAMCRO.
I think Clay gets out of prison and joins up again with Tig, and that’s the setup for S7 when they both finally die. The combo of Tig and Clay against Jax and Opie were IMHO the best conflict of the series.
The hands and neck will give a woman away every time!
It just keeps going from bad to worse. No one can trust no one – but isn’t that what life is about anyway? Lying, cheating, back stabbing………..what makes the MC any different from any of us. This is daily life…..maybe not the same kind of drama the MC lives, but drama none the less. So yes, need to keep watching because need to know: 1. Is Tara really pregnant….again! 2. What is Wendy up to – is it Wendy and Tara together or not 3. Is Tig dying a slow, painful, torturous death in the next episode 4. Is Nero going down for a crime he didn’t commit 5. When is Toric written out of the show already for goodness sake! 6. Clay – are we supposed to feel he is worth redemption? 7. Bobby Elvis – what are you going to do? 8. Jax ,Jax, Jax…………slowly, but oh so slowly are you turning into to what you hated from the beginning?
Part of the problem with the show (as you outlined in all eight points) is that all of these are happening at the same time. Yes, people lie and cheat and backstab…but it’s usually done over the course of months and years in a television show, not over the course of a few hours.
And it’s been said these are some of the dumbest criminals out there, but it’s actually every character on the show, which brings it back to the writer/creator. Toric can tell the DA that he thinks Nero is abusive to his “girls” and then the very next day Toric will find a body and evidence pointing to Nero? And no one will ask if it’s suspicious? Of course not, they already ignored or didn’t even ask about how he has vengeance for the Sons after his sister’s death.
Jax will keep Tig around with him (which Chibs actually questioned) and then will send him to a place where he “should” be killed by August. That won’t look suspicious to the other members, of which there would only be five left.
I would like to know how much can actually happen in one day on this show. So many emotions and things go down in each 24 hour period.
“Yes, people lie and cheat and backstab…but it’s usually done over the course of months and years in a television show, not over the course of a few hours.”
That’s been the big complaint since the middle of season 2 – instead of the show being character-driven it’s plot-burdened. IMHO it’s ruined the show and I don’t know why Sutter feels compelled to run with that. (I guess he sees the high-ratings as confirmation he’s right.)
@Timberwolf0227:
Yes people lie cheat etc. everyday and yes it is no different than what we average law abiding people go though-except we don’t kill anyone or live under the constant threat of being killed. That is part of being in a criminal organization.
@Teampinkman:
1) It is over hours to us but inside the show it is over a couple of days inside of the show and, weeks and months over a season, just like on
“Breaking Bad” it took five years to tell the story of Walt and Jesse to us in the real world but inside the show’s timeline only two years have passed. But yes a lot does happen on a typical day with the Sons but that is to be expected on a TV show like this which is more action oriented. If not a lot of people will complain that nothing happens and everyone stands around talking, ala “The Walking Dead” (that opinion I disagree with since the show should be
and is more than just killing Zombies every five minutes). I don’t think this show is meant for the “Mad Men” crowd (which I am part of and I love that show, but SoA isn’t and shouldn’t be structured that way).
2) Toric didn’t find a body. Sheriff Roosevelt did. Toric killed her accidentally/on purpose and then used the previous statement to the DA that Nero abused his girls to give a plausible account of Nero being the one that killed her. The DA is not going to be suspicious of Toric of killing anyone just because he warned them about the alleged abuse of the girls by Nero. As far as
anyone is concerned Toric retired a respected US Marshal who may have colored too close to the lines but got the job done which is why he is given a free hand and now a temporary badge as a special investigator to gather evidence against the Sons. We have information the DA can’t possibly have. Now is it wise for the DA to have a guy so invested in the case? No, but that is at her discretion and when it comes out that Toric is a murder and a forger of signatures her political career will be over.
Jax will of course because he knows from past experience and simply by knowing Nero that it Toric is behind the frame, but the DA no.
And I don’t think anyone would be suspicious of Jax setting up Tig. He probably would blame it on the Iranians-if Tig really dies that is.
@Leo S:
Is this show really more violent now than it was in season two? I don’t think so but I admit I have to check and compare.
Hunter, when I say more plot-burdened I don’t mean more violent because the show has always been violent – I mean more adversaries and problems and secrets piled on top of one another and still so many unresolved/dropped plot points from previous years.
So much of S2 had to do with resolving the conflict with the white supremacists and Gemma’s rape whereas now it seems like now that type of problem would just be just one of many they face. It’s exhausting. And I miss the humor and the interplay between other guys in the club which you only get when the show gets a chance to take a breath.
@Leo S.:
Sorry for misunderstanding your point of more and more things are being juggled due to more subplots than before. I think it is supposed to show the increasing pressure the club faces both from the outside and within.
Also I think it is planned that there is less and less humor for the same reason. In that way like I pointed out these shows with the anti hero criminal we are supposed to root for always do this. All is nice and humorous during the first few seasons but it begins to turn darker and darker as the protagonist’s criminal life style catches up with him.
“Breaking Bad” is the best example of this. You had a lot of humor in the first two seasons, but then that humor became less and less as the reality of the world they entered starts to manifest more and more given the choices they made until there isn’t much to laugh about now that Walt has lost his family the law is after him and he ordered the death of his quasi son and partner.
The now much maligned “Dexter” did the same thing. A lot of humor in its first couple of seasons and then the chickens started to come home to roost including killing some innocent people and most of all Deb paying the price.
“Sons of Anarchy” is the same way as we found out. Jax is sinking deeper and deeper into it and it is becoming more and more serious. Jax finds out that Clay killed his father and Gemma was complicit in it. Clay killed Opie’s dad and later he watches Opie get beat to death in jail; and now Tara’s career is destroyed despite all of his promises and could end up in prison for years. Now he turns Tig over to Pope’s gang to avoid a war he knows he cannot win (and also knowing that Tig is more loyal to Clay than to him). Not much humor in all of that.
And I think all those unresolved plot points (such as?) from the past will come home to roost in season seven, if not a few of them now.
Turning to the present Clubs problems:
Now that Clay has killed one of the Aryan Nation like white gang member the white supremacist are back to plague Jax because you know even if Clay is no longer with the club the club will pay for it. And I am increasingly thinking that Tig will survive because I’m guessing this is part of August Marks’s grand plan to get back at the club after all. First get Clay to piss off the “Aryan Nation” at the club to squeeze them on the outside, and then turn Tig against the club from the inside because he knows somehow that Jax killed Pope and not Clay, maybe in the same way Toric knows Clay didn’t do it: Clay isn’t that stupid to use his own gun and throw it away near the crime scene with his fingerprints on it. Maybe they will have Tig fake his death and work against the club that way, albeit I don’t know how he will be able to do that without being in the club. Anyway if I am right, at least about why they used Clay, this will get back at the club-making it look “white” if you will, using Clay’s racial tactics against him and the club-but at the same time keep Pope’s organizations hands clean-or so August thinks.
I’m assuming Tara and Wendy are in cahoots to get Tara sole custody and have Wendy as the backup. I think Gemma giving her the illegal gun is just more evidence for Tara’s legal case against Jax and Gemma. Plus I don’t think Tara’s pregnant though I’m not sure why she needs to fake that part.
Hated hated hated the Toric part at the start and I get now why so many reviewers who saw the first three episodes threw their collective arms in the air. I really had high hopes for him but he’s yet another cartoon villain who we root against.
I don’t believe Tig is dead because we know from past episodes if you don’t see club members actually die then there’s a “twist”. And the preview didn’t show Tig’s body, just his cut.
I don’t mind that in itself but it doesn’t make any sense to me that Jax would turn Tig over to Pope’s gang – I get it he’s frustrated with him and Tig’s impulsiveness has pretty much destroyed the club, but why would Jax turn him over to the very people who had Opie killed? I hope there’s a long con in there too with Jax and Tig working together but it sure didn’t look like it from Tig’s expression when Jax gave him the Godfather kiss goodbye.
I didn’t mind the episode overall and thought it had its moments. I actually liked the twist of Clay turning on the white supremacists to save his own skin from Pope’s gang. I wasn’t expecting that.
I agree, episode at least average for SoA, a fun show with some appealing characters despite its often ridiculous plot twists, and at this point inevitable recycling of them.
However I don’t like the Toric character, has turned into hyer-Stahl way too fast and accidentally shooting then murdering the prostitute registered high on the WTF scale even for SoA.
Likewise the show now has no credibility to make us worry that Tig is really about to die. Even if by some long shot that happens next episode, we won’t have been on the edge of our seats about it.
I also don’t fully buy that Pope’s successor would give all that much of a crap about Tig. He’s played as a sharp enough character to know there’s something else going on with Pope’s death besides some implausible story that Clay killed him. I took his facial expression toward Jax at the end of last season as basically saying that: ‘that’s a load of crap Jax and we both know it, but anyway it made me king, so let’s call it even’. And I’m sure he’d have to do some ruthless stuff in his own organization to show them he’s boss, really doubt his image would depend on fulfilling Pope’s revenge on Tig.
Tara is definitely not pregnant. She’s using the pregnancy as a form of protection against Jax and Gemma. She knows her life isn’t valuable and she could be killed at a moment’s notice, but the (fake) life she’s carrying is. The fake pregnancy is just a life insurance policy until she can move her divorce and guardianship case further along. Pretty smart, actually. After boring me for seasons, her storyline is the one I am most interested in at this point.
“After boring me for seasons, her storyline is the one I am most interested in at this point.”
I feel the same way. It feels new and smart and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next.
