‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘Salvage’ pauses the insanity

If I had to speculate about what helped make “Sons of Anarchy” such a big hit for FX, it wouldn’t just be the extreme violence, the soapy twists, the provocative peek into outlaw culture or the availability on Netflix Instant. Those are all important factors, sure, but so is the strong sense of friendship and brotherhood at the core of SAMCRO. At one point or another, I think every fan of “Sons of Anarchy” has bonded with the characters because of their bonds with each other. And that’s not something we’ve seen much of this season, at least until “Salvage.”
With Jax making bad decisions left and right, the club crumbling around him and complete chaos reigning in the show’s writers room (this is the first episode so far this season that doesn’t prominently feature a murder!), the bonds of brotherhood have been on the backburner. That makes the surprisingly sweet nature of “Salvage” even more unexpected, especially coming right after an episode that ended with the clubhouse explosion. The most shocking thing about “Salvage” is that *nothing* shocking happens.
That’s not to say it’s a bore (for my money it’s easily the most enjoyable episode of the season), or that the show would be better off abandoning all shock value. It would just be nice to see this kind of modulation on a more regular basis from the writers — give the characters time to breathe, the audience time to enjoy themselves, and be more judicious about how and when to dole out the crazy stuff. Those moments could elicit an even more powerful response when they land if they didn’t just feel like designated Terrible Things of the Week.
So, what did we have in place of the usual Season 6 cocktail of murder, rape and degradation? Well, a six minute (!) speech from Jax, for one. I tried to transcribe as much as I could of Jax’s monologue during the meeting, but at a certain point I just gave up (and I doubt it was even halfway yet). That’s not a criticism. Scenes like that are incredibly rare on series TV. There’s just not time, and even if there was most showrunners probably wouldn’t trust a contemporary ADD audience to stay with them. Let’s give Kurt Sutter (and/or co-writer Mike Daniels) credit for that, and finally finding a reason to justify “Sons” stretching beyond its typical running time.
As much as I still dislike Jax, Charlie Hunnam nailed that speech and it was a necessary reminder of what Jax believes he’s trying to achieve. He actually had a point to make (“We’ve had 20 members killed in the last two years, all of those deaths tied to the gun business,” feels like the key soundbite) and once again appeared to be a credible leader with a (relatively) sensible vision to keep his extended biker family safe and successful. Instituting that vision will surely prove more difficult than Jax would like, and it’s possible too much damage has already been done (from both the school shooting and the IRA beef) to truly salvage his club, but this is as optimistic as we’ve seen “Sons of Anarchy” in a very long time.
There’s no better moment for Bobby Elvis to reveal what he’s actually been up to since the season premiere. It turns out he wasn’t recruiting nomads after all, he was recruiting new members for SAMCRO. Bobby explains to Jax he has nothing but brotherly love for both him and the club, apparently letting bygones be bygones and returning to the club just in time to extract a little mild retribution on the cops who messed with them (and nabbed Juice’s bike) in Eden.
For all the old school SAMCRO fun and games, “Salvage” was still filled with ominous signs of trouble ahead. Galen is still in a power position with the IRA, and even if it looks like the rest of the council is starting to doubt him a bit (Jax keeping Connor alive was a clear hit to Galen’s credibility), they’re moving forward with his silly plan to bust Clay out of jail and put him in charge of guns.
Juice is showing serious signs of the total nervous breakdown he’s been heading toward for awhile. Remember when he smothered the school shooter’s mother to death just four episodes ago? Yeah, I nearly forgot since we’ve seen so little of him since.
In a more welcome development, Tyne Patterson is ready to double down on taking out the club. She’s moving forward with charging Nero for Toric’s crime (even though Roosevelt suspects what actually happened) and has decided to personally prosecute Tara. Just last week I was worried Sutter hired C.C.H. Pounder for nothing. The moment she pulled off that terrible wig and told herself it’s “time to go hood, sista,” all my fears evaporated. (It was also great to see her go toe to toe with Gemma in Roosevelt’s office, if only for a moment. More of that too, please.)
Of course, Tyne insisting on keeping Nero locked up is just one more reason to worry about Jimmy Smits’ future on the show. We’ve had enough warning signs now that I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s killed off next week, though I hope it’s misdirection and there’s something bigger planned. The worrisome thing about an episode as relaxed and tragedy-free as “Salvage” is it probably means something even more awful is right around the corner.
Odds and ends:
– Maybe I’m burying the lede by waiting this long to mention the surprise return of Walton Goggins as Venus Van Dam, but once again the show brilliantly kept his appearance a secret with no advance publicity and billing only in the end credits. It turns out Venus has a special relationship with Nero, who used to pimp out Venus’ birth mother Alice (what a swell guy) and took care of young Vincent Noone after Alice went to jail. It’s all rather convenient, but at least by establishing a connection between Gemma and Venus the show has an excuse to bring Goggins back at any point, no matter what happens to Nero.
– Tara is sounding more and more like a character on “The Walking Dead.” As she tells Unser, “I don’t know what’s more frightening, the violence getting worse or my ability to simply take it in stride.”
– Also, Tara officially let Unser into her inner circle and now he knows her plan to divorce Jax and ensure Wendy has custody of the boys if (or when) Tara goes to jail.
– “We gossip more than teenage girls.” The wisdom of Bobby Elvis.
– Running time PSA: Next week’s episode is only 75 minutes! That should fly right by.
Definitely my favorite episode this season and it reminded me of some of the entertaining first season episodes; there was a problem introduced at the start that is resolved by the end (the crooked cops from Eden) and there was lots of camaraderie and humor along the way. It was fun and yet foreboding (they still have their “problems”) at the same time.
Plus, the D.A. looks like the first honest law enforcement adversary we’ve seen so far but I’m a little concerned the way she seemingly is willing to sacrifice people like Nero and Tara (who she even admits are innocent) to get to Jax. Deals are made all the time in court cases but this bothers me and I’m waiting to see how the writers spin her so that we root against her.
Really glad to have Bobby and a full crew back. I’m looking forward to Gaalan (sp?) getting his due which I am going to assume is the last episode of the season or near to it.
Lincoln Potter was as honest as Patterson, but equally willing to burn an innocent (Juice) to build his RICO case.
Someone who prosecutes people she knows to be innocent is not an honest law enforcement officer.
I wonder if that attribute of prosecutors is some sort of oblique statement about power corrupting. In Eli Roosevelt we have an honest, competent and shrewd cop, and even Unser had his moral moments. Despite his self-serving crooked behavior, he seemed to be fairly honest about himself, the club and the corrupting effects of their activities. It seems like there is a deliberate dichotomy in play between the troops in the field, and those who sit behind in their offices.
And the other aspect is that neither Juice, Tara nor Nero is strictly innocent. Nero has more moral culpability in the death of the prostitute than the club does for the school shooting, as his exploitation of her exposed her to her killer – in addition to his own criminal activities drawing Toric to her; Tara might not have intended to be a party to a murder, but she was smuggling contraband to a convicted murderer and attempting to suborn a state’s witness in a federal case, with the murder being an unanticipated means to the end she sought from Otto; Juice was a party to criminal activity, and had committed murder to further said activity. Exposing him to the (imaginary)threat of murder at the hands of those same criminals in the service of justice has a certain profound appropriateness to it.
Very well said, Darkdoug.
I think it is one of those “he are innocent…*this time*” things. As far as Tyne is concerned even if Nero is guilty of the particulars he is accused of, he is still part and parcel of a criminal organization, so for awhile at least she is willing to string him along under the threat of prosecution to pressure Nero. Of course the clock is ticking with Tyne because she knows that when the forensics including the DNA comes back it will likely point to Toric being the doer above and including the fact that the bathroom was bleached (she is right to go with the science despite Sheriff Roosevelt’s doubts because while we the audience knows the evidence against Nero was planted and Roosevelt suspects it she can’t know that or have real reason to suspect it). I don’t think she will bury the exculpatory results in favor of Nero in Toric’s Motel room to get a conviction despite her strong desire to hold somebody responsible for the school shooting (and yes they are partly responsible for dealing guns). She is ambitious and has genuine outrage over the shooting, but she doesn’t strike me as corrupt yet, so she has to work quickly.
It was the sam for Juice as well. He may have been innocent of a particular crime, but he was and is still part of a criminal organization.
On the other hand it has to be reminded that Tara IS NOT innocent. She DID smuggle in a crucifix. She didn’t intend for it to be used as a murder weapon, she totally believed Otto’s claim it was to give him comfort, but she did do it and committed fraud on state forms so yes while Tara as we know is innocent of conspiracy to commit murder she is guilty of the other things. Tyne is using that correctly to pressure her into giving incriminating evidence against SAMCRO including her husband in the Federal RICO case (which she can “volunteer” to do under Federal law despite them being married by Tyne leveraging the state charges against her to make her “volunteer” testimony). So Tara is in for a long stay.
Oh and I will really miss that light blue motorcycle they had n display. I hope they are able to salvage it and rebuld it.
Yes, what I meant was that both Tara and Nero are “not guilty” of the crimes for which they are charged. Nero did not commit the murder although he has plenty of other serious felonies she could charge him with if she had the evidence and she knows it.
With Tara, she is not guilty of any sort of conspiracy to commit murder but she is guilty of a conspiracy to sway Otto from testifying by lying her way into the prison (by omission – not telling of her status to the club when she got approved as a doctor to treat him.) In the real world she’s probably go to jail or prison and at the very least, lose her license.
If we didn’t have a lot of sympathies with Jax and the club and didn’t know they were actively trying to go legit I don’t think we’d hesitate to root for the D.A. and get SOA off the street. That’s why I’m curious to see if they keep her a good guy (and not make her eccentric or crazy) and how they ultimately spin her.
Leo S.:
Well she did more than just lie about her status she id willfully smuggle what turned out to be a deadly weapon that resulted in the death of someone so she is in more trouble than not telling anyone she was the wife of a 1%’er motorcycle club member. I don’t think she would’ve been in trouble for trying to persuade Otto not to testify in and of itself unless some threat or reward is mentioned, then I think it could be called witness tampering in that case.
From a legal standpoint, the reason she is facing heavy time is because the DA’s theory on charging is that she smuggled in the crucifix *knowing* that Otto would use it as a weapon. It doesn’t even matter who he decides to kill. It’s not that she “willfully smuggled” – it’s that she *knew* it would be used as a weapon. (The DA knows that’s not the truth here but that’s the case they are threatening her with.)
And that’s what makes her guilty of aiding and abetting (and/or conspiracy) which is why she is looking at a long prison stint. You need her “intent” to make it murder.
As to dissuading a witness – if it’s in furtherance of a conspiracy (which is what was doing, they asked to her to see Otto to talk to him and giving him the crucifix was to a way to placate him) elevates that crime from a misdemeanor to a felony. You don’t need threats.
Just as an aside, it’s a little frustrating for me that Jax has not spent any time or energy trying to help her with her situation. The only thing he has said to her is that “they won’t find you guilty” or something like that, without seeming even trying to find out more about the case. I mean he should know that they are really after him and SOA- and I’d like to think he’s the kind of guy who would offer himself up to save her. But she’s not giving him the chance to do that – so far. So this whole part of the plot feels really manipulative with her being seemingly alone and abandoned to plot strategy about how to stay out of prison.
(Not sure I worded that well, I’m beat tired today…)
Good episode. The Jax-Bobby Elvis scene was almost Friday Night Lights-ian. Almost.
Nice to have an episode without a giant gun battle.
I really like the evolution of the Roosevelt character and I particularly liked his scene with Jax and Chibbs at the site of the explosion when he said look, Clay and Unser made it work, but it isn’t working right now.
Yeah, I’m glad they saw the need to have a true moral center in the show to replace David Hale (the chief cop who replaced Unser and killed off at the start of season 4.)
That was such a pointless death, why did they even do that to Hale?
Mahmoud, I *think* the actor wanted off of the show, and that’s why they killed him off. If I’m not mistaken, the same with the original Prospect, Half-sack. (Who was also having problems in real life.)
I liked them both on the show.
I agree with the review. It’s spot on. So nice to take a breather from all the doom this club has come under this season. A little humor felt good. Happy ringing the bell far too long was funny, and it almost looked as if it was unscripted but left in. Tig saying “I love that movie” when yelling at the crooked cops still makes me laugh when I think of it. And the return of Venus.
Speech was good. Jax has wanted out of guns for a long time; it’s not a stretch he’s preaching to the masses.
Tara and Patterson has to come to a head too. It may be the end of Tara.
Episonde was good on so many levels.
I think ultimately she will loose her children because I believe Unser is more loyal to Gemma with the torch he is holding for her (I wish she throw him a f*uck for his years of loyalty. I mean if she could let Rat Boy grab her boob she could do that) than see why it is correct for Tara to do her best to get those kids away from the Club and Jax as far as possible.
Of course it could be also that Wendy would say something first to Gemma now that she knows Unser knows and realizes better than Tara his loyalty for Gemma.
I fear that Tara will pay the ultimate price: Get cut off from her children while being in prison. That would be a fate worse than death in her eyes.
If SOA is indeed loosely based on Hamlet, then Tara (Ophelia) will be driven insane. Well, more likely torn by which way to go. Give up Jax and the club, or let the violence continue and go to prison, leaving her children with Wendy? Either way, it’s sure to drive her “mad”. You can see her transformation from prior seasons. Tara is quieter, more methodical, calculating. She’s far from happy. She’s being driven down, and that may lead to the end of Tara. My prediction: Tara will be sentenced to prison, and Jax will be granted custody of the kids, citing Tara’s mental state at the time of the agreement. Tara, since she’s in prison, won’t be able to handle prison knowing that her children need her. She’ll have a breakdown in prison, which will lead to her getting killed by another inmate.
There’s been so much deviation from Hamlet that even Sutter admitted the saying “loosely based on Hamlet” may be an exaggeration. He’s since said it’s partly Macbeth too – and since Shakespeare characters are all really archetypes we could say every story we see or hear in books or on TV is connected to them. What makes us think of Hamlet is the premise of a “prince” who’s mother and step-father killed his own father and then married and ruled – other than that it’s hard to find other direct correlations.
I do see Tara been driven to a very desperate/maddening decision and I actually think she will turn on Jax because she will be forced to – in the sense that I think she’ll view her choice as either go to prison and leave the kids with Jax and SOA (because either Wendy falters or something happens) or else she puts Jax away and “saves” her kids and sacrifices herself by doing what she would hate second-most – betraying Jax.
I also wonder if she finds out about Jax’s relationship with the brothel madam and that helps tilt the scales.
Either way I think something happens to change that before the end of the season because Jax obviously can’t go away to prison for any real length of time. If this were the final season seven then I’d wonder.
There’s so much terrible writing that gets exposed with this show that it’s hard to justify this getting a B+ or rave reviews. Unless those reviews are based on entertainment only and not great writing.
Having all of the criminal pressure put on Tara is such a copout by Sutter. While DA’s and cops are sweating everyone other than the actual club to try and catch the club doing illegal things, the club itself is out assaulting police officers in broad daylight on a major highway. Or kidnapping and holding IRA members hostage. Or murdering Armenians on a dock and tossing them into the water during the day. It seems like there is a long list of things you could arrest and prosecute the Sons of Anarchy for doing on a daily basis if you just, you know, actually tried to catch them doing it, instead of just trying to get Tara and now Nero to rat on them.
Meanwhile, this show would do itself a service by just letting criminals deal with criminals and keep the police stuff in the far background (like with Hale in the early seasons). Now we have the DA parting ways with an attorney to wait out in the bathroom so she could confront a defendant without her attorney to threaten her by telling her she’s moving her trial date up. None of it is realistic at all (the moving of the trial date, the having contact with the defendant, the defendant’s attorney leaving her client so she could be confronted by the DA, and on and on).
Also…SAMCRO just had two members murdered by the IRA, had their clubhouse blown up, numerous members imprisoned or killed, heat from the Feds and so on, yet the explanation for bringing in new members is that “these guys have families” – what is the upside for joining the club at this point?
Thanks for that analysis, Illin. I have come late to the SOA party, and your emphasis on the illogicality of the plot (and how it is borne out in the writing) really hits the point. I shake my head at how the activities of SAMCRO are represented, how the writing wants to promote them as some kind of corporation, respectable and all, but to me they always come off as a little boys’ club, with the motorcycles standing in for their bikes or skateboards. How Jax talks about getting into legitimate business, sounds as if they just need a course correction, instead of most of the gang, er, ‘club’ getting and needing incarceration. I’ve wondered, and I know I’ve only watched a handful of episodes, not the full 6 or so seasons, what it is about this gang of bad little boys that makes me just wonder, why it is I can’t find them fearsome. I think it is because they themselves find their personas to be so badass, so filled with gravitas, that they end up taking themselves so bloody seriously, and that undercuts any attempt the showrunner or writers make to render these folks three-dimensional. I just laugh all the time at these guys, and last night, when I saw them on their bikes with those silly helmets, I couldn’t help but giggle. Little boys with their little toys. Mine isn’t a hate-watch thing, by any means, it’s a ‘what does everyone find so bloody good about this show?’ thing.
Athabasca, your comment about the “hate-watch” made me think of a few additional things. I too have watched this show and stuck with it mainly because it has the same feel of classics like The Shield, Oz, and so on…and maybe it’s unfair to try and compare it to those plus The Wire, The Sopranos, etc. But most of the time, those shows gave you a logical reason for why things were happening and the characters actions made sense based on what we knew about them. This just has the feel of throwing things at the wall from episode to episode and leaves me asking “huh?” more than saying “oooh that makes sense”.
I really don’t want to find things wrong with the story and try to enjoy the entertainment aspect of the show. But just yesterday they mentioned that the school shooting was one week ago in “story time” – that means that Charming had an IRA bombing, a school shooting, a few other shootouts, and numerous murders (a prostitute, two bikers, at least one IRA member, a half dozen Aryans, one Armenien, a former US Marshal, a Byz Lat gang member and his girlfriend, the kids in the school shooting). They would have to send in the National Guard at some point, right? Instead the DA is questioning a former doctor who gave a religious cross to a prison inmate.
a couple of shootouts,
Athabasca: The first two seasons of SONS were not like what we’re seeing today. Kurt Sutter was firing on all cylinders and the mythology of the show had not become so suffocating.
It was once coming close to true excellence, as you can see reflected in the early season reviews by Alan Sepinwall in the archives of his blog.
These days, I enjoy it as a pulp drama and don’t expect too much more than that. Ironically, it’s more of a can’t-miss show for me now that my expectations are closer to what I’m getting.
A lot of your points are good, but I don’t think it’s bad writing for nobody to notice the assault on the crooked cops. It was a rural enough stretch of road that I can buy nobody seeing it. The cops wouldn’t call it in, because they were engaged in a shakedown.
Did anyone notice that Adam Arkin directed this episode? I was wondering if Ethan Zobelle and his League of American Nationalists was planning their return to Charming…
I think he has directed a few of the episodes over the years. I also think I heard someone (Sutter?) say that he won’t be coming back as a character. Of course it’s possible I dreamt all which I find disturbing on many levels…