‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘Small World’

The body count keeps rising this season on “Sons of Anarchy” and “Small World” was full of “collateral damage.”
The hour’s four violent deaths provide a pretty decent overview of the episode, so let’s look at each one:
Rita Roosevelt
The injuries Rita sustained during the home invasion attack in last week’s episode prove fatal, and she passes away before the opening credits roll. This sends Sheriff Roosevelt gunning straight for the club, as he holds them responsible either directly or indirectly (if the perps are working under Damon Pope’s orders). But Pope continues to tell Jax that he has nothing to do with it, and in the closing moments we discover exactly what some fans have been suspecting: Clay is the man calling the shots while the new members of SAMCRO carry out the home invasions. And he’s pissed about Rita’s death. Clay obviously wanted to rattle the Sheriff’s cage by targeting his wife but her death has given everyone from Jax and Pope to Roosevelt and Unser even more motivation to find out what’s really going on.
I’m a little concerned this is the slow burn of a season long arc involving Clay’s return to power, but I’m hoping we’ll get some twists to keep it unpredictable. We know Clay is healthier than he’s been letting on — he lied to Juice, and everyone else, about the doctor’s prognosis — and he’s starting to move in on Gemma again. But why would we want to go back to watching that? We’ve been down that road before. In order to keep Clay a viable character on the show, he needs to have another angle than simply reclaiming his throne and his lady. We’ll see if that turns out to be the case…
Carla
After breaking into Gemma’s home and forcing her into bed with Nero at gunpoint, Carla reveals her end game and commits suicide with a bullet in the head. It’s only then that we find out she was Nero’s half-sister, had severe mental health problems and was pretty much in love with him. The question is whether this brings Gemma and Nero closer together or drives another wedge in their relationship. Gemma had to call Clay to help with Carla’s body since Unser wasn’t picking up his phone. So far everyone’s behaving themselves — as evidenced by Clay and Nero’s conversation later in Gemma’s house — but how long can that last?
Sergeant Macky and his wife
This one was inevitable, but “Sons” held off on delivering it by giving us a couple of episodes between Opie’s death and Jax getting his revenge on the solitary guard who carried out Pope’s orders. This wasn’t one of those cathartic vengeance killings where the hero punishes a bad guy. Macky seemed pretty scummy, but it was Pope who actually demanded the death of one of the Sons, and it was Pope who gave Jax the information on where to find Macky. This guy was just a pawn. If Jax felt some sense of justice in bashing Macky’s head in with a snowglobe, it only demonstrates what a screwed up position he’s in as the leader of SAMCRO. He’s simultaneously getting in deeper with the man who essentially ordered Opie’s death. Way to honor his memory Jax.
And Macky wasn’t the only one who died in that house. His wife was shot in the head by Tig, brushed off as “collateral damage” by Jax, and a clear symbol of the ugliness at the core of this M.C.
Odds and ends:
– Everyone was lying a little bit tonight. Clay about his health. Jax about his Oakland road trip. And Tara about her prison encounter with Otto. He made it clear to her he’s not protecting SAMCRO anymore. But Tara apparently isn’t ready to take no for an answer.
– Why is Clay the only one making sense about the potential danger that comes with aligning with Pope? And why is Jax suddenly getting the club deeper into drugs, when just last episode he made progress in getting them out?
– Oh, hi, Joel McHale. Now, who are you and what do you want with Gemma?
I liked this episode quite a bit. I liked the way the show didn’t shy away from showing the club as really brutal in both killing an innocent (the guard’s wife as “collateral damage”) and in killing the guard himself. Showing him begging for his life and explaining he was a pawn and coming off as a (bit) sympathetic and not just a one-dimentional evil guy was a nice touch.
For me the most interesting part of the episode was Pope telling Jax about his backup plan in case he (Pope) is assassinated and that Pope has someone ready to kill and get revenge if he’s killed. I absolutely think that Jax has a plan to kill Pope in the long-run because it was apparent tonight that Jax is still full of rage over Opie (as he should be) and he knows it was Pope who was really responsible for that. So my bet would be that Jax plans to get revenge on Pope and has someone else (Clay?) take the fall for it.
But then again my batting average is pretty shitty for this show so take that for what it’s worth.
Batting average for predicting things I should say. Plus, I figure Clay might be safe until the bitter end of this series so we’ll see.
That’s a pretty good prediction, I’d say. If the writers do intend for Clay to stick to the very end of the series, it’ll just have to be someone else.
It looks like Jax is headed to a dark, dark place.
I’ve always assumed that Jax was doomed. That he wouldn’t make it out of the series alive. But, its seeming more, and more to me that SAMCRO likely dies with him.
The overall feeling i keep on getting is that, when it really matters, this show can’t work properly on a character’s arc. This episode was the kind that should serve exactly for this porpouse but failed in two different ways:
1) Clay. It’s obvious that the Clay/Jax battle is still planned, if not to be the core resolution of this season, to be the core theme of the whole series till it’s finale. That said, why these week twists? Who they think they’re kidding? Why not built this Clay/Nomad thing since the season premier so they could turn it into something deeper, something that could make it, you know, matter to us? I just can’t give two shits about anything on this. My reaction was just a “Ok, so this is how it’s happening now”, when I should be engaged in whatever Clay tries to do to keep his “life” (or whatever he thinks that means). It’s not even disappointing, I just can’t care about it.
2) Jax. WHAT THE F–. Unless they plan to make yet another boring twist (wich would be even less interesting since we got one like this in season 3) where Jax has a secret plan for all this, Sutter may skipping his medication. Seriously, the Jax/Pope deal seemed WAY out of character for both of them (even Pope being the classic “businessman-above-all-kinds-of-stuff”). If this is some kind of phase Jax is getting into (a darker one, as someone already said here on the comments), it should’ve been better handled since Opie’s death. It came from nowhere, just BAM, Jax is like this now. Again, a little work on this here and there and it could actually be ok. put it on Opie’s death, sure, but built an arc around it, dammit.
Feels like I should have dropped this show a while ago.
They pointed out that moving 60k is no more risk than 30k, so why not make a little extra money up until the day you get out of the drug trade (and/or kill Pope)?
Once the ex-Nomads all voted Clay’s way, along with Juice, who’s his new henchman, it was obvious he was running their game.
It also seems just as obvious what his home invasion issue was. The first couple we heard about were cover for the raid on Gemma’s house. The point of that was to get the letters Jax hid in the garage, so once Clay has knocked down Jax, he doesn’t have to worry about blowback from the club finding out. Also, a chance to comfort Gemma, maybe rough up Unser who had been visiting her, these were bonuses.
As for the Pope thing, you’d think the guard would be instructive to the Sons about the fate of people who work with Pope. Sure, he hurt SoA, but he did so at Pope’s behest, and it was Pope who sold him out to his killers, and got his wife killed too, with (deliberately?) bad information.
If nothing else tells them they can’t trust this guy, that moment should.
After these first 6 episodes of the season I know it for sure: the SOA writers room consists of some crazy people in the child killer range. Setting them free would mean child deaths all over the US. So we have to keep watching. For the children.
Haha nice of you to quote ODB
… I had no idea that was a ODB quote. I’m just sick minded
I didn’t feel Jax was all that comfortable with Pope considering the “children on fire” remark and his body language when he was in the car after killing the guard. I really would have liked him to hand Pope the bloody snow globe and say, “thanks, you’re next”. I do think Pope’s remark about his contingency for survival was a 2-point prong – learn from me and be wary of me.
What I’m most confused about is how Clay is doing what he’s doing and doesn’t seem to consider that Jax has the letters. Sure Opie can’t tell them how he murdered Piney but Clay already got out of that one with the club. Where is Clay’s leverage on Jax? He can’t get that seat back regardless of how he undermines Jax’s presidency because Jax has the letters.
The only skeleton I can consider in Jax’s closet is Kohn. I don’t know what Clay can do with that but it’s the only misstep he’s taken that the rest of the club is unaware of.
The worst part of this episode was tig getting the same neck scratches as the guy who attacked the wife. This show never fails to disappoint some of its viewers.
Why is it disappointing? I just assumed that the similar wounds would be part of a future episode – a cause for confusion for Jax or Sheriff Eli or someone else, thus a part of moving the plot forward.
Yeah, i thought they were going with some kind of misunderstanding, where Roosevelt assumes it was Tig because of the scratches and kills him right before he gets the DNA evidence that it wasn’t him, and one and on the revenge cycle goes with the club avenging Tig’s death…And they still might, which would be SO Sons. I’d forgotten about that, so thanks for bringing it up.
Does anybody else get the feeling that the murder of the guard has just made SAMCRO Damon Pope’s b***h for the foreseeable future? The fact that they murdered two people in cold blood – in broad daylight! – with Pope’s henchman on the scene…….you know Pope’s going to have documented the entire thing, and if Pope has photos of Jax and Tig committing murder, then he’s got leverage on SAMCRO forever. Now they’ll only be able to get out of the drug muling when Pope says they can.
This was an uncharacteristic lapse in judgment on Jax’s part, and I think it speaks to the emotional overload he’s experiencing in the wake of Opie’s death. He’s a wreck, and he’s making stupid mistakes. Clay, on the other hand, seems to be swinging back into gear, moving like Machiavelli towards his goals, though we don’t know exactly what they are yet. (Getting Gemma back is definitely one of them, but what is his end game in terms of Jax and the club? Not quite sure yet.)
One thing is for sure, though: for a pretty smart guy, Clay never seems to learn that setting up internal hits ALWAYS backfires, and usually an innocent woman gets hurt or killed in the process (Donna, Tara, now Rita). Seriously, Clay. ALWAYS.
Oh, and the whole “bury the bodies in the woods thing”? What is this, 1985? Don’t the SAMCRO guys watch “Breaking Bad”? Get some tubs of acid, call in another favor to Skeeter, tie them to cement blocks and throw them in the ocean, but DO NOT BURY BODIES IN THE WOODS! DUH!
Why move the bodies at all? I didn’t get that. Just steal some stuff on the way out so it looks like a robbery.
When Jax said “collateral damage”, isn’t that what Pope told him about losing a Son in jail? Man, Jax is not getting mentor by Nero he is getting mentor by Pope! Now that is scary. Love this show!!
This show has become a soap opera. I won’t be watching anymore, it’s a steaming pile of shite