‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: Tara’s big decision in ‘You Are My Sunshine’

As sprawling and convoluted and ludicrously overlong as this season of “Sons of Anarchy” has been, it basically boils down to two major storylines: Jax’s attempt to extract SAMCRO from the business of gun running and longstanding connections with the IRA and Tara’s attempt to extract her boys from the dangerous world Jax is trying to make safer.
Both Jax and Tara made significant advancements in tonight’s penultimate episode, but the vast divide in how compelling these two storylines have been illustrates what a sloppy, frustrating, mess this show has become.
Does anyone actually care about anything that’s happened with the Irish all season long? Was there any reason we had to spend so much time watching it all shake down (besides a convenient excuse to pad out the season’s new standard 90-minute running time)? The turf wars, crazy Galen O’Shay, ambitious August Marks, the last minute introduction of the Chinese … all this trumped up conflict kinda sorta found a resonant climax in Clay’s death last week, but that could’ve been achieved in any number of ways, for any number of reasons.
I suppose SAMCRO’s Irish troubles illustrated how much worse things needed to get for Jax and the club before they could possibly get better. There was a whole lot of blood spilled in the name of Jax’s supposedly noble cause of taking the club legit. And even though Jax thinks he’s successfully achieved his goal — the top Chinese players went down in a hail of bullets, the Irish are willing to work with Marks, SAMCRO can step aside — there are hints this cowboy solution isn’t as open-and-shut as Jax imagines. As one of Marks’ underlings retorts when Jax claims they’re out of the game, “Come on Teller, who you kidding?”
The Byz Lats are ticked off about the power vacuum SAMCRO is leaving behind, and while the Irish may be temporarily willing to work with Marks, a larger war appears to be brewing in the absence of Jax’s peacemaking. These complicated power plays have never been the show’s strong suit — at best, they give Jax an excuse to show off and look like the smartest little criminal in California. But the business side of SAMCRO this season has been an unequivocal bore, populated by dull characters and even less interesting conflicts.
I’m with Connor, who left Jax with these wise words: “It’s been an interesting road, Jackson, one I’m really looking forward to getting off of.” Although “interesting” isn’t the word I’d use.
At least the banality of the season’s Irish arc has had a rather stark contrast in the genuinely gripping, edge-of-your-seat Tara arc. Her storyline has rarely made a lick of sense but it’s been the most compelling drama “Sons” has offered up this year, and the strange unpredictability it continues to provide deserves some credit for keeping this sinking show afloat.
That said, Tara’s inscrutable actions may have reached both an apex and a nadir tonight, as she ultimately decided to take her boys and run — abandoning Jax but also turning her back on Patterson’s offer of witness protection. It feels like the worst of both worlds — Patterson understandably predicted the MC will hunt Tara down and kill her if she chose this route — and it’s impossible to know what the hell Tara is thinking … or what exactly Jax will do next, although killing the mother of his children certainly isn’t an option with an entire season left to play out.
There’s no reason to have sympathy for Jax in this situation, but it’s hard to have any sympathy for Tara either since the writers keep forcing her to behave like such an idiot. Heading into the finale I have absolutely no emotional investment in how this turns out, but I’m still curious to see what nutty resolution or insane cliffhanger the writers have in store. I guess that’s something?
Odds and ends:
– Finally, the fall out from Jax ordering Juice to kill the school shooter’s mother arrives. Having just run over a sheriff, Juice is a stressed out mess and he’s popping Oxy like they’re breath mints. Poor dude collapses at Diosa and winds up confessing everything to Nero … who is none too pleased to discover the truth.
– That sets up the ambiguous moment at the episode’s end, as Nero stands over Jax in support like the father figure Jax so desperately needs but clearly feels conflicted about everything he’s become since SAMCRO entered his life. Besides Dayton Callie, I’d say Jimmy Smits is the only actor consistently knocking it out of the park this season, and even if the material is far below what he had last year, I imagine he’ll be invaluable in the final season.
– Hey, remember Clay died last week? There were a few token mentions (Bobby and Juice had a little talk, Connor was still upset with Jax, and Lyla gave Gemma her condolences) but not a tremendous amount of attention or fallout in the wake of such a major character departing the show. (Ron Perlman still got a credit though, at least in the screener copy I saw.)
– “Clay deserved the mayhem for what he did. I never had any doubt about that, but the first time just wasn’t best for the club, it was no good for Jax. This time, it made sense.” Sure, Bobby, if you say so.
– Let’s not blame Drea de Matteo for that awkward moment when Wendy screamed at Abel that she’s his biological mother as Tara was taking him away.
– In case you forgot, Tig is still a creep. But now August Marks has officially released his debt. Damon Pope spins in his grave.
I just can’t wrap my head arouns what Tara’s thinking by running. Makes no sense, I’m almost physically frustrated by her choice. There had better be some kind of valid twist payoff for her decision, because if not it has to be the stupidest move in SOA history
It is the dumbest move. I don’t see anything that would justify her running from both the Law and the MC. I backed her with her fake miscarriage gambit to have Wendy get custody in case Tara went to prison but I can’t see any justification for this. She wants her kids out of the Life, but she doesn’t want to put their dad in prison. She didn’t realize she can’t have it both ways.
I really think she isn’t going to live thought this. Most likely someone will off her for the good of the club, but I wouldn’t put it pass Jax
The ironic thing is that Tara began the series running from her crazy Federal Agent boyfriend that Jax saved her from. Now she is running from her enraged OMC President husband Jax.
History repeats itself, but I don’t think anyone is going to save her this time.
And there was another ATF agent waiting with DA Patterson to meet with her; full circle.
Kohn is still the best villain on the show after all these years, IMHO.
I still think she’ll call Jax: “I couldn’t go through with the deal, but I have to get the boys away from that life. Come with us…”
Then he’ll talk her into coming home, again.
I hope the last epi has Venus.
I doubt it. Doubt Walton Goggins had the ability to do that many episodes, what with Justified on the docket.
I’m with you on the Tara stuff. I like Maggie Siff and her acting, but boy, they have her do a lot of dumb things. Part of it is, they don’t want us to hate the Sons just yet, so she has to come off looking conniving.
That said, I was happy to see her make a bold choice and cheering her on, even if it seems fairly clear that no good will come of it.
This show … is like a bad soap opera now.
This reviewer is a pussy. Doesn’t even mention the bandanas massacre scenes. I guess those are only acceptable on game of thrones or breaking bad too pretentious sickness reviewers like the hitflix staffed
I really enjoy the macho posturing, as if there’s a standard of manliness in the world that demands the proper enjoyment of a TV drama.
“In my day, son, I watched every episode of SONS OF ANARCHY. And I liked it, because a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do.”
Is that you Kurt Sutter?
RCADE, Some people see a serious problem in the fact that the standard of manliness is damn near non existent, because its being wiped away by pussies and weak boys who see the weakening of our being as men, as an evolutionary step in the right direction. I am one of the people who see a problem in weakening our place in the world as strong and violent beings, counteracted by women and the loving nurturing beings.
This show seems to be in a perpetual state of melancholy. Juice’s guilt finally getting the better of him, and letting Nero what he did under Jax’s orders. I was pretty surprised that Nero didn’t kill Juice right there, and make it look like an overdose. Nero is struggling with Jax’s betrayal and his love for Gemma; tara struggling to some how keep Abel and Thomas safe and her feelings for Jax; Jax having his sons taken away from him, and suspecting Tara may have ratted out SAMCRO. Definitely looking forward to next week’s season finale.
Unrelated Opportunity: InstaGC is a website where members can earn a variety gift cards such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Ebay to name a few, just for doing simple tasks like watching videos, or visiting websites. One of the best features is all gift cards earned are given instantly! No waiting at all. Also cashout for most cards starts at only $1, which can be earned in only a matter a minutes. This is not a get quick rich site, but it’s always nice.
[www.instagc.com]
I kind of felt like he did kill Juice. Strangled him and put him back in bed, so it does look like an OD.
Clever advertising
Was there anything more predictable than the Sons of Anarchy once again double crossing and massacring yet another group of antagonists? The entire time, I knew exactly what was going to happen, hoping against hope that Sutter would get out of his stale routine and actually do something different. But of course he didn’t. This show has gotten so boring at this point. And Sutter is so afraid to kill off anyone of consequence (no, he gets no credit for killing off Clay when it was two seasons too late). Why is Tig still alive? With as many enemies as they’ve made over the years, the SOA really should have been wiped out long ago. And this was yet another interminable episode (Sutter needs an editor even more than George R.R. Martin does) with a musical montage at the end that didn’t work. Ugh. I’m seriously thinking about just bailing. But I think there’s only one season left, so I might power through just to see (hopefully) Jax get killed in some terrible way. This is late-season Dexter bad at this point.
To be fair he did kill off Opie last season, but yes most of the kills of any mention were of semi redshirts like Nero’s sister/girlfriend.
I disagree with most here about Clay. I glad Clay suffered for a few months (within the timeline of the show) for what he did instead of dying in the President’s chair quickly.
Yeah, the Tara story is the only new plot-line this season; at least it’s the only thing that has kept me wondering what’s going to happen next. Otherwise it was pretty predictable and just the old stuff recycled. .
They really better end the season with something big involving her – some sort of resolution – because if she is brought back or comes back on her own and stays with the club that will be so disappointing.
I love that every week there is always one person attacking the recaps, usually with a solid amount of typos and general moronic comments. Good to see this week is no different. Just kinda shows who the fans of this show are now. Yet, I’m still here. Guess I’m a moron too.
We’re all morons now, Ricky. We should call ourselves Morons for Anarchy.
How about Sons of Malarkey?
The plot has been so convoluted this year, I can’t remember- why would Nero have such an objection to the killing of Darvany on Jax’s orders? Because she was Dave Navarro’s old lady? A basically innocent woman? I mean, I know why I think its reprehensible, but in the Sons world I’m not so clear. Is it because it led Nero to have to kill his cousin?
And why does Tara think that a life on the run from the Sons and the law is any better for her kids than life in witsec or in samcro for that matter?
Still I lean that you’re right and Jax will not kill Tara. It does go to the theme I perceive of SoA of history repeating itself and Jax being responsible for the death of the mother of his children just like Gemma was mostly responsible for the death of Jax’s dad, but that doesn’t mean Tara won’t be killed by another member of the club or outside of it, that is not a formal member. I can see how someone in the club could “Thomas a Becket” it and do the deed as a perceived favor for the club and just as probably to protect themselves from prosecution. One of the new members maybe? I don’t see Juicy being in any shape to do it since killing a defenseless woman he can’t stomach, certainly not Tara. Gemma could go back to her old tricks especially from a history repeating itself angle. She giving Clay the okay to kill Jax’s bio dad; she could give the okay to someone else to kill Tara and it would be in part for the same reason, they think she will rat on the Club.
A dark horse possibility is Wendy killing her. And I can see her yelling out to her bio son who is her real mother even if Thomas wouldn’t understand. Why wouldn’t she do that if she thought she might not see them again them being in witsec? Still I did expect a bigger physical fight from Wendy for that very reason.
Anyway this ill advised and likely fatal action by Tara does fit with her previous bad decisions if nothing else. Still I do have sympathy for her despite it. Her desire to get her boys out of the Life is the right thing to do even her way to do it is crappy. Unfortunately her actions will cause her to lose her boys to the Life permanently and she won’t be their to at least mitigate it. At best she will end up like Kay of “The Godfather Part II”; at more likely, in prison for the next 25 years at least without any visitation from them; at worse-and I think this will be her fate-she will be dead.
In other things I am not in the least bothered that there wasn’t as much a big a deal about Clay being killed. Again with these are criminals thing. Most of them wanted Clay dead Jax for killing Tiny and his father and trying to kill Tara with Bobby and the rest of the club knowing that. Tara wanted him gone for the fact he tried to kill her. Only Gemma felt real remorse crying but didn’t dwell on it because she wasn’t too happy with him either. This is the life they lead and killing even people they love if they do something serious is part of it. They aren’t going to go all touchy feely baring their souls, especially not for someone like Clay and considering all of them with the exception of Tara are murderers in one form or another (I’ve always wondered what a sensitive soul like Juicy was doing in an Outlaw MC). Look somewhere else like a law abiding family with a legit job whose dad or mother died for that.
I don’t see there being a turf war over who will supply the guns with SAMCRO pulling out as being so implausible. Again these are criminal gangs most of the time they will fight it out with some mature peace dialog only coming with a uniquely visionary leader emerging and/or after a lot of bloodshed and bad publicity. Maybe Nero could fill in as a moderator after SAMCRO is out of guns completely with his Bizlats the Myans and the heavily weakened Chinese coming to an agreement with the Pope Organization and the Irish Kings.
Oh and Pope while rotting and burning in Hell has to be satisfied with his getting vengeance by killing in the most sickening way Tig’s daughter. That was eye for an eye, daughter for a daughter. Tig would’ve been icing but not needed for this rough, ugly “justice”.
As regard for Juice’s confession and Nero’s reaction to it. I think Nero would’ve beaten the living crap out of Jax if he didn’t see Jax grieving for his “stolen” children. For a while his rage was at war with his compassion. You can see it on his face and in his body language, including his hand balling into a fist briefly. Fortunately for Jax and Gemma is compassion won out.
Oh and speaking of appropriate songs:
When you’re Happy and you know it, clap your hands…. When you’re Happy and you know it bust some caps….
Crap I mis cut and pasted and cut off the first part of my post. Here is the beginning:
I have to say this is the worse dicison that Tara has made in all of this. She does indeed have the worst of both worlds. Both the club and the Law is after her. She if she is caught has to hope she is caught by Patterson and the cops, but even then she will go to prison and loos her kids. If she is caught by the MC she will loose her life. She should’ve took Patterson’s deal she would be in witsec by now with her kids. I understand why she didn’t turn state’s evidence. She doesn’t want to be responsible for her children’s father going to prison, nor some of the club members she genuinely like, like Bobby or even Unser, but she still wants her kids away from The Life. But she had to choose; unfortunately she didn’t and now she doesn’t have a friend. One or the other will catch her.
I am not as certain as the auther of the review is that Tara is immune from being personally killed by Jax just because she is the mother of his children, one of them, Abel, biologically. After all, he seemed to be ready to kill Wendy, the mother of Thomas to the point that he gave her an overdose for doing exactly what Tara is trying to do now even if the circumstances are different (and I think Jax killing that female old skank child pornographer showed us he is capable of killing a woman).
Still I lean that you’re right and Jax will not kill Tara. It does go to the theme I perceive of SoA of history repeating itself and Jax being responsible for the death of the mother of his children just like Gemma was mostly responsible for the death of Jax’s dad, but that doesn’t mean Tara won’t be killed by another member of the club or outside of it, that is not a formal member…..
The rest of it is above in my original post.
OOh I’m Geoff Berkshire and I’m cool because I think the show sucks. Loser boy, quit with the negativity to produce perceived intelligence of tv series production. The show was not meant for chess players.
So it was meant for idiots? Good to know.
Why is Juice suicidal over killing Dave Navarro’s old lady, but he didn’t mind killing Miles?
Why was it daylight when Tara called Gemma to come to the cabin, yet Gemma hadn’t gotten out of town but it was pitch black when Unser called her?
This show for the first four seasons was undoubtedly one of the best tv shows of all time. However the point at which it is at now,albeit a slightly better season than last,is extremely sad. Sutter seems to have lost that originality and freshness that was so completely compelling for seasons 1-4. Now that is not to say that I’m not still hugley invested in the conclusion of the show, I want to see it through to the end.And I’m hoping Kurt can bring it back.