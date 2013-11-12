‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: Tara’s last stand in ‘Huang Wu’

By now we know what’s working, and what’s not working, this season on “Sons of Anarchy,” and “Huang Wu” suffers for focusing too much on the wrong half of that equation. After last week’s episode so effectively built up urgency and suspense, this week’s was the equivalent of letting the air slowly out of a balloon that had been primed to pop.
There was a ridiculous amount of wasted time here. (Or is it just padding to get to 90 minutes?) And that started almost immediately in the back-to-back scenes of Clay filling in his Irish prison contact about his trial date being moved up and Margaret telling Tara about her frightening chat with Gemma. Two lengthy, ponderous, dialogue-heavy scenes that communicate very little and offer nothing new about the characters. For a show so prone to montages as a way of “checking in” on various storylines, it’s just silly how much time has been spent this season on entire scenes that could’ve hit the cutting room floor.
More than just padding out the running time, the whole Wrath of Galen subplot consistently drags everything down. It’s one of the show’s least interesting conflicts yet and the best thing to be said about it is that it’s still secondary to the Tara arc in the bigger picture. Unfortunately, episodes like this, which devote extended time to Galen’s increasingly ridiculous shenanigans, wind up doing more damage than they should. He’s a cartoonish nemesis and whatever problems he causes — like shooting the Chinese gang members in a misguided display of power — never connect as fascinating twists in an unpredictable plot. They’re just silly annoyances.
While the writers are jumping through hoops to service the Irish storyline and remind us they haven’t forgotten the school shooting (as they do tonight with Jax’s visit to the school, and sad-faced observation of two boys a little too excited about communion wafers), we’re losing the thread on Clay, losing the thread on the rest of the club (what’s up with Juice? Tig? Bobby?) and giving short shrift to new additions (like Barosky and Patterson, who both could’ve been more fleshed out by this point). Kim Dickens’ role as friendly neighborhood madame Colette has been particularly aggravating, especially since it seems to have been designed entirely to lead up to tonight’s big moment of Tara catching her in the act with Jax.
Now, I’ll buy that Jax’s infidelity still hurts Tara even after everything she’s done, but if we’re supposed to take that as the moment she finally flips the switch on any notion of loyalty to her husband, no thank you. The show has deliberately destroyed Tara’s entire support system (it was foolish to trust Wendy, Unser and Lowen — the club’s lawyer! — in the first place, but she did it) and tried to convince us that Wendy’s good advice (“Just stop lying, it’s the right thing”) won’t work because Gemma will never listen (she’ll just threaten to kill Tara instead) and Jax can’t be trusted. It’s a viable combination of twisted logic and frustrating inevitability, but it’s not great drama.
It’s awfully shaky to believe that discovering Jax hasn’t been faithful after learning his wife faked a miscarriage and wants to divorce him is what actually makes Tara hit rock bottom. And sending Tara straight to Patterson — who conveniently can’t help her now that Jax’s offer to turn over Galen is in the works — just so Patterson can reject her and Tara can really go mental turns the whole thing into another example of the writers forcing story onto character instead of letting characters drive the story.
That said, there’s a raw, direct, honesty that can’t be denied in Maggie Siff’s delivery when Tara falls apart in front of Jax outside of Diosa: “Look what you did to me. What’s happening to me? What happened to me?”
If only it didn’t feel like it was Siff addressing the writers just as much as Tara addressing Jax.
Odds and ends:
– Tara backed over Juice’s bike with her car! At this point, the poor bike might be even more abused than Juice. I’m more concerned that I have no idea what mental state Juice is supposed to be in. He seemed more together this week than he has recently, but why?
– Unser and Nero bonding was a good thing, and the adversarial back and forth leading up to that was even better. Nero: “I guess the cancer’s eaten away that part of your brain that can actually hold a conversation?” Unser: “No, it’s eaten away at my patience for people I don’t give a shit about.”
– Gemma’s decided to play mama bear to Wendy now and give her some “If you use again I’ll rip your tits off rehab.” That can’t be good, for so many reasons.
– We get another “Deadwood” vet as a guest star courtesy of Keone “Mr. Wu” Young as boss Lin. I guess that’s something.
– Oh yeah, the Chinese have Happy as a hostage. I guess that’s something else.
I can’t say I follow this show regularly anymore (occasionally watch, but when I miss an episode, I don’t bother watching anymore, just read the recaps out there), but Maggie Siff/Tara was really the one redeeming character, and if they screw her up in an effort to service some idea that we should be loyal to the club … well, that’s a big mistake, IMO. They already screwed up Jax too much for him to be redeemed.
Add me to the list of those who agree with Archangelus, and like the comment. I’ll take Ted’s comment as being in character (Gemma, maybe?) or maybe ironic. Last night’s epi had me cheering at the Chinese peppering those hapless, madcap bikers with bullets. Just meant to scare them into a corner, they did. Too bad. I wanted to see them all expire, right there. End of show. Put us out of our misery. ‘Story driving character’ is exactly what this show is. Hamlet, it’s not. Not that it ever was.
Agreed enough with the montages (I think of Team America every time). The best thing about this episode was Dayton Callie in true form. I haven’t been reading your recaps/reviews from the beginning and maybe you have covered this before, but what it is it with this show and both Deadwood and John from Cincinnati (I am one of the few who enjoyed the latter)?
Quoting you, “what it is it with this show and Deadwood”..
I think it has to do with dressing up a sow’s ear in a silk purse. Not even Swearengen could save this sorry trainwreck, though.
Perhaps the biggest slap in the face as a fan was the revelation by the Lin family that the cartel’s shipments had been grinding to a halt. These are the same shipments that served as a terrible boat anchor that has been dragging the show down for the last 3 seasons. Oh no, we couldn’t possibly have killed Clay back in season 4, say the writers, despite the fantastic buildup of tension over many episodes leading up to the horrifying discovery by Jax of his father’s true fate — because he’s required to placate the Irish so that the cartel can continue to receive weapons from them. And poof, say the writers, the whole season long arc of Lincoln Potter’s extensive investigation into the club also goes poof, because the cartel guys are working with the CIA and they can make it go away because they need to work with the Sons for these crucial weapons.
And here it turns out that this all-important supply of weapons which led to such an unsatisfying conclusion to season 4 and continued to exert a profound influence on the club throughout season 5 (and 6 in the sense that Clay should simply not continue to be among the living) just kind of dried up on its own once the Lin family were supplying Romeo and Luis. The Lin family is eager to push out the Irish, the writers tell us, because they have lost this source of revenue. And just like that, the whole foundation falls apart, because if the cartel was able to find another source of weapons, or if they stopped requiring them, then none of what has come before made any sense.
I fully realize that writing for a show like this means having to concoct a river of plot contrivances to steer the story. I accept that, and I understand it. But you don’t have to go out of your way to undermine yourself. Surely someone could have come up a motivation for the Lin family that did not require blatantly reminding us that the last several seasons have been built on a foundation of paper mache.
I was confused by this too. I literally yelled out, “What??” when Lin made that announcement.
So now no more worries and all for naught I guess.
Sutter’s ridiculous plotting is out of control! Can you believe the man has the gall to portray a CIA scheme as a failure? I mean, what next? Is it going to be revealed that some of the MC were accepted despite lacking a college degree?
You’re missing the point. It’s not that the CIA scheme failed, it’s that with one line from one character an entire season’s motivation/justification/call-it-what-you-will was wiped out.
There were some great moments in this episode but it might also be the one where I throw in the towel after 6 seasons. The fact that this show is trying to make Tara the bad guy in all of this is absolutely ludicrous. In a moral universe where it’s fine for Jax and Co. to needlessly kill people with impunity; screw whoever they want, whenever they want; and justify all their actions with a vague allegiance to the club- then how in the world can any of Tara’s actions be considered worse that the things almost every other character on this show has done so far? Especially, considering that Tara has done more than her fair share to try and demonstrate her commmitment to this club. The woman is being accused of being an accessory to murder because of her husband and this freaking club!
Also, Gemma’s, sactimony is poitively aggravating at this point. I used to really believe in Gemma as a character (somewhere in S. 2) and now I just want to smack her every other episode. The fact that she claimed she wouldn’t have crossed the same line Tara did, when clearly she would have if the roles were reversed, was absurd. She has recently admitted to basically ok’ing the killing of her first husband, for many of the same reasons that have motivated Tara to protect her own children. Not to mention this is a woman who roughly 2 seasons ago almost KILLED HER OWN GRANDCHILDREN because she was driving them around while drunk and high. But Tara is a terrible woman for manipulating people the same way Gemma has done in the past and faking a miscarriage? And does anyone even remember that she basically knew what Clay was going to try and do to Tara when John’s letters were about to come to light, yet she said nothing until it was too late? Yet, somehow Gemma gets to hold the moral high ground for maternal standards in this universe?
I’m also getting positively sick of Jax’s mommy complex. I want to laugh when Nero makes those cracks about “working out his Mommy issues” but it’s getting beyond old. The fact that he defends Gemma no matter what she does goes beyond any kind of logical devotion to his mother.
Geoff makes some good points about the writers trying to force story onto characters rather than letting the character’s drive the story and I think that’s been the driving cause for the inconsistency in this show in recent seasons. The only upside I can see to last night’s episode is that if I actually thought the show would get nominated (let alone win) then this episode would definitely be Maggie Siff’s Emmy submission.
I don’t think they’re trying to make Tara the bad guy and I’m completely puzzled by posts by viewers that want her to be punished further. In fact I’ve come to the conclusion after this episode that Jax will want her to take the kids and be safe, but I just don’t know if it will come in time. (Will she use that gun she keeps flashing around?)
One of the things I’ve liked about this season is the return to the moral questions that surrounded the earliest episodes and Jax’s seeming return to caring about his father’s legacy. I think that was the symbolism (boy is this show heavy on that) with his working to restore his father’s bike at the end.
To answer your question frankly; yes we are to believe that Gemma, Jax et. al are the ones being wronged. That is the moral code in that world as crazy as it sounds to us law abiding folks.
I keep coming back to the fact that they are criminals. If you think about it Tara is the ONLY person who wasn’t a criminal so it is fitting that she is the only one who gets it that it is the life that has destroyed her not merely being in the wrong line of illegal business which from Jax on down everyone believes. Because of that they just can’t fathom why Tara just doesn’t trust Jax’s promises that if they get out of Drugs and guns they will be safe.
In a very real way this is the MC version of “The Godfather Part II” in which Michael Corleone’s wife Kay tries to leave the life of a Mafia wife and take the kids with her-and prior to that having an abortion (which was illegal during the time period of TGfPII depicted btw) so a third kid wouldn’t be born into “The Life”. Michael had a towering sense of betrayal because he just couldn’t see how much of a fucked up life he is leading of how it is not in the least wholesome. He too made promises to his wife that the family will go legit. Never happened (and it would cost the life of his daughter from his third wife). Kay failed and wasn’t able to get custody of the kids legally and was shut out of their lives save for visitation.
In her situation Tara was a bit smarter, or at least realized the futility of trying to gain sole custody in a strictly legal fashion like Kay, knowing that she was unlikely to win sole custody with her record and came up with a harebrained scheme that relied on to many people not talking (and her lawyer shouldn’t be blamed for talking. Who wouldn’t under such circumstances, including any lawyer?), because she knew it was her only shot. But like Kay she failed and will at the very most just have visitation.
Both Michael Corleone and Jackson Teller just don’t get it, as do none of their other family and associates, because they see nothing wrong with leading the criminal life and how bad it is for the kids. It is just that they just have to get out of certain aspects of it, that’s all. And everything would be fine just run some houses of prostitution and a porno studio and they will be something close to legit.
Tara just like Kay is the sane person in an insane world which in a real way makes her the one insane, like the way Marilyn of “The Munsters” was the ugly girl of the family.
Don’t get me wrong she did this to herself by marrying Jax. How could she ever think she could have a legit life when married to a criminal. She can’t say she didn’t know what Jax was since they grew up together anymore than Carmela Soprano did marrying Tony. But at least she woke up, unfortunately to late for her. She can’t even get witness protection for her kids now because she is too late in ratting out the club which ironically she was too loyal to Jax to do even as she tried to get away from him and his crazy mother.
I’m also basically sticking it out with this show to see if Gemma gets what’s coming to her. The show jumps through ridiculous “plot hoops” to keep Clay alive but it has basically turned Gemma into a caricature of herself. Every episode (this one especially) I often wonder “Does Kurt Sutter even remember half the things Gemma did in this series?”
She’s just as evil and filthy as Clay ever was. Like you mentioned she not only signed off on JT’s murder but she’s always trying to justify it (whether to Jax or now Nero) by bringing up the loss of Thomas as the inciting incident. Who are we kidding?!!! Gemma didn’t want out of the gun business, she wanted to be queen of her kingdom. Her feelings for Clay and her desire for power were probably there long before JT went to Ireland to get SOA out of the gun trade. Lot’s of couple grow apart because of the death of child, but she made the choice to embrace the worst part of her nature after that.
And I too am beyond frustrated that somehow Sutter and company seems to believe that Gemma has any moral high ground to stand on. She sits there and basically tells Tara that she’s losing her kids and will be dead to them because she manipulated a handful of people to try and get out of “the life.” Gemma basically killed Jax’s dad and was totally on board with Clay killing Tara to cover up the evidence of the latter.
If this show has any credibility left at all, Gemma’s past has to catch up with her.
“That said, there’s a raw, direct, honesty that can’t be denied in Maggie Siff’s delivery when Tara falls apart in front of Jax outside of Diosa: “Look what you did to me. What’s happening to me? What happened to me?”
If only it didn’t feel like it was Siff addressing the writers just as much as Tara addressing Jax.”
Ain’t that the truth. Nice review Geoff. I’ve got to admit I think Tara’s scenes are the best part of the show for me right now partly because Maggie Siff just kills it with her great acting. But boy is it stupid that she’s in this position when she’s supposed to be this smart woman – with that ridiculous contorted bound-to-fail plan to get away with the kids.
She was a desperate woman who knew she could not win in court in a strictly legal way.
And can we just quit with Katey singing? C’mon dude, I know you love your wife but enough is enough. “Why is Gemma singing a song? Oh wait, it’s Katey.” Ugh.
I like to think I was hired on merit instead of a quota of Deadwood characters. I enjoyed working on the show and it presented some challenges to me. I don’t look to experience a great show like Deadwood often but these guys at SOA were classy. I got nothing but love for them.
Contrary to other commenters, I don’t think we’re meant to root against Tara. Jax has been exceptionally patient with her despite circumstances that seem likely to make him fly into a rage. He’s given her space and has not taken away the kids, nor has he threatened to keep her away from them.
I think we’re going to get a redemption here for her via Jax, and the family will end the season either intact or with Tara allowed to take them away.
I get that Gemma is a compelling character. Some days I even think this is more her story than that of Jax or even the club. But………….
Could someone please spill HER secrets? Tara may get a small amount of vindication out of the reveal of Gemma’s part in the death of JT, but I doubt it.
Gotta say – this is the main reason that I’m watching to the end. I do not see Gemma as a sympathetic character. Maybe I’m supposed to, but I don’t. As I’ve said before – if I get to the end and Jax/Gemma are still standing, I’m going to be mighty disappointed.
Things Gemma isn’t cool with:
Faking a miscarriage to get full custody of your children and keep them away from violent sociopaths.
Things Gemma is totally ok with:
Having her husband killed because he doesn’t want to run guns.
Killing her daughter-in-law to cover up the murder of her late husband.
Holding an infant at gunpoint to extract information.
Almost killing her grandchildren because she really needed to get high.
Anything that has to do with Wendy.
Beating the crap out of people that piss her off.
Who decided that story driving characters is bad and the reverse is good? Because when you get right down to it, the former is probably more realistic. People act as they are constrained by situations. Things come up and people react. Yet, for some reason, if TV or movie or book character react to things on impulse, instead of following a logical rational process based on things they’ve done before, and the ideal choice for every given situation to service their interests on paper, then the work is stupid and forcing situations. Except people almost never act in their own best interests and according to a set in stone agenda.
A week or two ago, I made the point that Tara sticking with Jax is not really all that absurd in the scheme of actual human behavior, considering women stick with men who verbally or physically abuse them, put them in bad financial situations, endanger, threaten or harm their children or cast them on the husband’s TV show where they get gang-raped by white supremecists. Jax did nothing like that to Tara, and no matter what he did to anyone else, it is not ludicrous or impossible that she might stay with him, particularly when every other romantic partner we are aware of in her past was a stalker & rapist. It might be a ludicrous, bad or stupid choice for that person to make, but people make choices like that a lot more than a biker club VP decides to change his club because his son was born with a heart defect shortly before he finds a manuscript saying his father wanted to do things differently.
And then when you consider all the things that people do with other people’s knowledge, neither is it impossible or ridiculous that Clay is still alive. So he murdered a man that half the time Jax can’t even say his name without disdain in his voice. That might automatically trigger the programing of robots with a kill/don’t kill algorithm, but not necessarily people who have had ongoing relationships with him for decades. Phenomena like “survivor guilt” or “stockholm syndrome” demonstrate the capacity of human beings to rationalize stuff.
And the cartel business trickling off? OMG! A CIA scheme NOT working out perfectly as planned? What was Sutter smoking to give us such an implausible story! How dare he portray such absurdities! If you think about it for half a second, all that this does is prove how smart Jax was for cutting ties on a deal that he only ever wanted for a short-term profit anyway. The whole cartel = CIA arc was only about power and control. That was the first time on the show we actually got to see good, likable, uncompromised LEOs in action, who built a case right and properly, only to have it snatched away from them by arrogant people in power who had their own agenda. So what if it keeps a biker club on the street. If this was “Breaking Bad,” critics would have been yammering for two months by now about how the school shooting was all Romeo’s fault for keeping the club on the street and in business with the Irish. The point of that coming out of nowhere was not to keep Ron Perlman on the show – there are all sorts of realistic (by which I mean people-realistic, if not Rules-of-TV-criticism-realistic) story reasons why he and Hunnam and Hurst could all remain employed together – it was to illustrate issues about power and control and the sort of thing that probably motivated JT to found the club in the first place. It certainly fit in with all that blather in the manuscript in Season 1. And it completely fits with that idea of being stripped of choices by a greater power to reveal that that power isn’t all that smart and this great plan for which they were willing to ruin the cases against international terrorist and criminal organizations is failing or being abandoned.
The show isn’t really a retelling of Hamlet (how dare Kurt Sutter fall through and deliver an original story instead of the derivative one we rushed to interpret! ), it’s a show about power and people being forced to dance on other’s strings. Someone above made comparisons of this show to the Godfather, and that was exactly Vito Corleone’s excuse for embracing the life, not to mention the image in the film title-logo. That is the motivation for the orginal Sons to go outside the law, though JT’s writing suggests he learned the hard truth that there is really no escaping the strings, and that living outside the law only brings a different set.
For such a show (ironically Sutter once refuted comparisons of his show to David Simon, but the only TV show I’ve seen tell a better story with those themes of power and fate and socially ordained roles is The Wire) to have its characters forced into action and situations by their story is entirely appropriate, however it may violate the expectations of analysts who want it to pay tribute to the expected forms of storytelling.
And beyond the issues of how well SoA is or is not telling its story or what that story is, this is the “entertainment industry”, no matter how many of the people working in it appear to deplore either of those words being applied to what they do. Much as they might prefer to be in a field called “give me money and affirmation for saying whatever I want” that’s not what they do for a living. Industry implies work and production of something for a purpose. Entertainment denotes servicing customers on highly subjective grounds. There is a reason people in that industry were at various times in history looked upon as a variety of prostitute, rather than artist. Their very purpose is to service and pander to the customers.
Kurt Sutter is far, far better at the eponymous purpose of the entertainment industry than Mathew Weiner or David Chase could ever dream, despite their superiority as TV show creators or at playing according to the agreed-upon rules of this Kubuki-esque game of dramatic criticism. His actual job, the thing he gets paid for, is enticing people to watch FX so that professional marketing experts will pay FX to air their commericials. No one in history has been as good at getting people to watch FX as Kurt Sutter. I get people to watch The Shield by telling them he used to write for it, and because it’s about a police department employing Kohn, Patterson, Kozik, Venus, Torres, Agent Nicholas & the Chicken Man, with Mayor Hale, Gemma & Alvarez as guest stars. I tell them to watch Terriers because the Toric siblings & Roosevelt are on it.
But Kurt Sutter is a self-indulgent jerk, and David Milch is an artiste, of whom people are in awe, despite his work repeatedly being cancelled due to the expense exceeding even HBO’s considerable threshhold for budgets. The reality, outside of Hollywood and the TV blogs, is that “Deadwood” is pretty much known as the nursery of SoA & Justified actors. They’re both arrogant douchehammers, but one of them is actually getting to tell the story he wants, and keeps getting more and more airtime thrown at him, rather than vague promises of a movie to get him out of the TV execs’ hair.
Maybe Sutter has his wife sing too much, but that’s better than introducing a redundant crooked whoremonger to your tiny mining camp, who does nothing Al couldn’t do for three years, because your sick buddy needed a job. At least Sutter’s nepotism gives us an important character. Nobody gives Spielberg crap for Kate Capshaw being on screen, period, in Temple of Doom, and Spielberg is just a hack who adapts best-selling novels to the screen with mixed success, and that sometimes in spite of himself (i.e. Jaws).
Geoff Berkshire is literally the only opinion in the universe I have encountered that thinks more SoA is a bad thing. Maybe I should stop talking to real people who watch the show, and read more TV blogs so I know what to think.
“Who decided that story driving characters is bad and the reverse is good?”
I’m not sure you understand what that means, and from reading further in your paragraph you make the opposite argument.
What “story driving character” means is that a writer wants a thing to happen, and he has the character(s) do something or act in furtherance of that plan – even if it’s against that character’s mentality or disposition from what we know or have been told of them. For example, having characters act cartoonishly bad one minute and altruistic another depending on whether the writer wants us to sympathize with him/her or have us hate them. Or even having a character that’s been identified as smart act wildly stupid because his/her plan needs to fail. This is not saying that people don’t sometimes act contrary to their nature – it’s when it’s so obviously done to propel the storyline and not something that feels, “organic” as they like to say.
Oh, and I also forgot to mention, I don’t believe that Margaret’s scene was excessive or too dialogue-heavy. In my opinion, the dialogue was just an excuse for her to be in that scene with Tara. The real point of the scene was to confront Tara with the consequences of what she asked people to do. This is not a bent cop living under a medical death sentence or a junkie who once almost killed Tara’s elder son with her drug use. This is a decent respectable woman who has had Tara’s best interests at heart, who got involved with the scam out of a desire to help Tara get away from the danger of the life, and now she finds herself threatened and her own life and career more at risk than Tara’s. She tells everything straight out, not ommitting or lying about anything as far as we know. How often does a character do that? And while not necessarily a reproach, it’s more of a reminder and a reinforcement of the utter failure and futility of her plan. Whatever she’s going to do next week or so, the confrontation with Margaret was, like the futile meeting with Patterson, or the face-off with Gemma or catching Jax in flagrante, a demonstration of how powerless or without resources or allies she is. They also had to plausibly remove Margaret to get her to that place, and Margaret is established as the type who wouldn’t desert Tara’s cause for selfish or frivolous reasons. So Margaret needed to whole speech to support the character-driven reason why she’s not helping Tara, and to make Tara understand how dangerous it is to enlist people in her ploys.
I agree with you here. I thought the scene with Margaret was important for the reasons you state.