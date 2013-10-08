‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘The Mad King’

Is Jax Teller actually the worst president in SAMCRO history or is he just an unfortunate victim of TV writers trapped in a twisted competition of “Look how far I can go!” absurdities?
I spent most of this week’s “Sons of Anarchy” wondering why the heck the powers that be chose this episode to follow with one of only three “Anarchy Afterwords” online talk shows scheduled for this season. For much of the running time “The Mad King” is pretty snoozy stuff (if overlong, as usual). Aside from Jax trying to track down Galen and Connor — in an effort to make peace, not war — it’s an episode rather light on action, and heavy on dull conversations doing little to move that action forward (or develop the characters, like the good old days).
There’s the grotesquely “outrageous” centerpiece sequence involving two perverse prison guards forcing Gemma and Clay to have sex while they watch, and at least that made me feel something. I felt angry and cheap and used, to be specific, as if Kurt Sutter himself was a prison guard standing in my living room and forcing me to watch. It’s a twist straight out of a bottom-of-the-barrel ’70s exploitation movie and was executed with a comparable level of credibility. I won’t even pretend to know why anyone thought it was a *good* idea, but I suppose it was time to drum up some manufactured tension between Nero and Gemma (as opposed to, you know, the legitimate tension that already exists in their differing life goals) and remind us that Clay and Gemma together is probably part of the show’s endgame in some form or another, no matter how totally screwed up their mutually destructive relationship is. And because “Sons” loves to set up sleazy characters before knocking them off in a suitably grisly manner (see most recently: Toric), I’m sure the guards will pay for their sins and wind up dead by the end of the season — even though Gemma made a reasonable argument to Clay about why he should let it go — because that’s the show’s M.O.
Otherwise there wasn’t much worth delving into this week … until that ending. No matter how much Jax wants peace with the Irish, he’s already doomed himself — and the club — to war. The Irish dropped a bomb, yo! The clubhouse exploded! Apparently everyone made it out in time (including Jax cradling Abel — that poor, poor kid) but oh man are they gonna be pissed!
On one hand, it’s nice to see Jax face some consequences for his actions and failure to realize he was in way over his head in dealing with the Irish. One of the episode’s best scenes was Chibs confronting Jax and ripping the pouty president a new one for not keeping his VP (or anyone else) in the loop about what was going on.
On the other, I’m actively rooting for Jax to fail in every single episode now and I’m not sure that’s the intention. The writers have clearly set him up for a fall, and they’re not afraid to send their protagonist down a path illustrating how absolute power corrupts absolutely. Jax thought he was removing a cancer from the club by overthrowing Clay, only to became the club’s new cancer. That’s obvious, but now what? We can’t really debate whether or not Jax is a good dude. He’s a monster. And there’s no Walter White-esque tragedy here in watching a man unleash his inner demons.
Jax is a selfish, spoiled brat who has also proven himself to be a surprisingly incompetent leader. So terrible stuff will keep happening with no real sense or stakes or logic beyond what the writers dream up. A stronger show could make hay of the unpredictability and ridiculousness of its plotting, and make us wonder if Jax has become a legitimate danger to himself. Sadly, Jax is the one sleazeball the show has to stick with until the end. It’s not reassuring.
The only interesting wrinkle in where this might be heading lies in Tara’s continued efforts to get the kids out of biker gangland hell. It seems like a safe bet that her plan will go down in flames, because that’s what usually happens. But how far can she get before it does? And will Gemma somehow sway Wendy to her side without even realizing what Tara’s plotting?
At this point, Abel has almost died so many times that only an idiot would claim he’s better off in Charming or anywhere in the vicinity of daddy and grandma. Unfortunately, there’s plenty of idiots to go around.
Odds and ends:
– Tyne Patterson is determined to pick up right where Toric left off in pursuing Nero, the Byz Lats and SAMCRO. But so far she only seems interested to make them the fall guys for the school shooting, which likely means she’s doomed to fail. And the role is looking more and more like a waste of C.C.H. Pounder’s talents.
– Last week Roosevelt seemed plenty suspicious of shady Toric. But now that Toric’s dead, he’s moving full speed ahead on charging Nero with a crime he didn’t commit. Is it just pressure from Patterson, or does Roosevelt not see what’s really going on here? Either way, the uneasy dynamic between Jimmy Smits and Rockmond Dunbar was the best thing in the whole episode.
– Two episodes now without Bobby Elvis and his nomads. Hopefully they get a big payoff soon.
– Whatever the intention, all I could think of when the SAMCRO clubhouse exploded was crazy Kimberly blowing up the apartment complex on the third season finale of “Melrose Place,” which was the peak of the ’90s soap’s over-the-top insanity. It was all downhill after that.
this show looks like it’s trying to take the title of “A Great Show That Turned Into Complete Shit And Gets Worse With Every Episode” away from Dexter.
Totally agree. To me it’s just not smart TV anymore. And there are army platoons that see less gunfire than SAMCRO. Is there ever a cop around for the 20 shootouts per episode? I’ve seen very episode until now. but after this, I’m out.
I wonder why rich white people identify more with Walter White than Jax Teller
I wonder why some morons bring race into everything even when it’s clearly irrelevant. The characters you mention are both white. So what it does have to do with race? You’re sure rich non-white people identify more with Jax Teller?
It might be that Sons of Anarchy is like a comic book, and Breaking Bad was like great literature. I personally like both, but can easily understand why people would distinguish between them.
Agree, the best part of the show tonight was Chibs confronting Jax. This whole episode made me realize how much I’ve missed his presence on this show and how I like every scene he’s in.
I still am not actively rooting for Jax to fail – yet. I think part of the reason for that is that I have some residual sympathy and empathy from the first few seasons plus I still don’t think he is selfish and “evil” the way Clay was. I know he’s the mainstay of the show but in some ways he’s almost become a non-character for me in that I just don’t care about him much one way or the other. And that’s probably not what the writers want but I’m sure they’ll rehabilitate him the way they are Clay.
The “conjugal” visit scene was the worst ever for this show or maybe any other I’ve ever seen and I actually yelled, “you’ve got to be kidding me.” It was not only completely unbelievable (on a million levels) but it also felt like I was watching Kurt Sutter get off on some masturbatory fantasy – really. I mean these guys are masturbating to Gemma and Clay? Those guards are some sorry bastards, aren’t they?
I did like the clubhouse blowing up at the end just because it was a *change* in a show that tends to wash, rinse and repeat a lot.
I still can’t figure out why Gaalan (or the Kings) are trying to destroy SAMCRO and cause a war instead of finding someone else to deal with. I also feel like the Irish being furious for Jax suggesting Marks feels like too convenient an excuse and too new – why weren’t we given some indication before that they’d go bat-shit over working with blacks? They’ve worked with all the other ethnic groups so far.
And they’re willing to bust Clay out of jail (shades of Patriot Games) for what reason? Clay is powerless and disliked and he’s supposedly the only person they trust to get a crew together to sell the guns? Because why?
Anyway, I’m still watching and am curious to see how Gaalan meets his end, what happens with Tara’s end game, and whether or not Clay is sincere. So I’m still invested enough to care about that.
Post a comment…
You people are being harsh on SUtter . How many times does he prove more often than not that everything happens for a reason. God, you can’t have drama every second. You gotta build; you gonna have filler. Relax. And don’t tell me you are done watching. It’s season 6. Enough with the nonsense
My thoughts exactly Leo. I have too much history with the show to just stop watching. I want to stick around to see how it all ends but man it has fallen a long way since the beginning.
Just because some scene will play into a later scene doesn’t mean it’s not exploitative crap. Same goes for Sutter’s scene in the The Shield where the gang banger forced Lt Aceveda to blow him. Too much. I stopped watching that show because of scenes like that.
Sutter has a history on this show of pushing these voyeuristic sex scenes: Carla tried to force Gemma to fellate Nero, at gunpoint, which almost happened but Nero rebelled; and Otto bade Tara to hold his head while he masturbated, in the prison infirmary.
You’re an idiot. The show is fne. In fact it’s better than fine. Tonight’s episode was excellent as it is almost every week. As much as I loved Breaking Bad, I have ten times more fun watching this show than BB. If you don’t enjoy, don’t watch it, it’s not as though your review was well written, clever or interesting enough that anyone would miss your generically poor writing.
I still find the show fun, but this was not a good episode. It was slow, and then the clubhouse being blown up- that was cheesy. And why does Galen have such a hard on for Clay. Clay’s in jail, ostracized and powerless. They’ll bust him out? Please. Like that’s so easy. And that leads me to the next point- its so easy to just have gun battles all the time and not draw the attention of the police? I understand they’re in rural California, but a little moderation is in order. And the conjugal visit scene? What the, I don’t even…
I don’t think you have to be a Sutter-hater to agree with this review. Sons has taken a turn that I didn’t expect and I’m not liking quite a bit of it. Maybe that’s intentional and at the end of the day we’ll all call Sutter a creative genius. No idea on how it will play out and that’s why I’m watching until the end.
Geoff was bang on with the comments about the interest in Tara’s plot. Right now, that’s what interests me (even though I could care less about the ultimate fate of the kids other than to see them taken away from Gemma). The rest? Meh, with the exception of Chibbs finally growing a pair and calling Jax on the mess he’s made of things. I’m also interested in his reaction when he finally gets clear on what Tara is doing. It appears that her end game is the one he started back when we ended up the Irish road trip.
I’m disappointed in this season so far, but – I’m a die hard fan and will be there until it ends.
PS: I disagree with the comparison to Dexter. Even the Irish Road Trip was more interesting than the last few seasons of Dexter.
To me, the most significant scene of the episode was Jax telling Nero that the club isn’t responsible for the school shooting. Kurt Sutter has to address these egregious claim beyond Nero casually saying its both their faults. SOA doesn’t really have a voice of morality (or reason), so either Jax and the club accept what they’ve done or an outside force makes them pay for what they’ve done. I think Jax is engaging and charming (get it?), but Sutter is writing his character as so stupid that you hope he gets what’s coming.
Jax’s current and ex-wives are in a tight race for worst mother of the century. And the award is named after Gemma. Hell, maybe the show will end with all of them inside the doomed SAMCRO headquarters in the finale. Except Chibs. I like Chibs.
This show becomes more and more fantastic every week. The fact that Jax figured out the whole bomb plot because of a pen is beyond absurd. And just in time before the club house blows up too! This show is devolving into a hybrid of the A-Team and Saturday Night Live. And I don’t think the comedy is intentional.
Irish mobsters are notorious pen forgetters.
Also, I liked how Jax had to run and grab Abel…..and run right past the huge bomb to get outside. The clubhouse doesn’t have a back door?
IDK, I think they were bigger idiots for not anticipating the bomb. I don’t whether this was a meta guess based on how the show works, or if I’m just smarter about gun running and inter-criminal-organization diplomacy than Jax teller, but after the lame and empty conversation Jax had with the Irish king setting up the 8 o’clock answer, I was sure they were going to attack the clubhouse at the set time (I was anticipating shooters instead of a bomb, and when the Sherriff arived, I figured that was what was going to interfere with the smooth execution of the Irish scheme) and was mostly hoping it was another case like the season 3 finale, where the club was ready for the treachery and one step ahead of their adversaries. Instead, apparently, Jax & Chibbs both fall for one of the most transparent set-ups ever seen on current TV. Every time Jax negotiates with outsiders, HE is the one to bring up the necessity for a club vote, but this time the Irish are pointing it out, especially when Chibbs has just highlighted the lack of voting on Jax’s negotiations with the Irish to date. What else could it be but an attempt by the Irish to ensure they’re all in the same place?
Two other points- why does it seem like one week Roosevelt has it all figured out that Nero is being set up by psycho Toric, and then a week or two later he’s pursuing the case he knows was planted by corrupt, psycho Toric?
One possible prediction- Clay ends up killing the two guards and either ends up getting killed or sent to the hole, somehow making him useless to Galen which will screw up Galen’s plans.
Once he hears about Galen blowing up the clubhouse, I doubt he’ll help him. He may let Galen’s men spring him, pretend to go along and then slit Galen’s throat after they bring him to Ireland, though.
As for Roosevelt, I think he’s caving to the pressure from Patterson, but I have no idea why. Maybe he’ll try to trade Nero’s freedom for info on the club so he can serve up SAMCRO to Patterson and get Tara out of a jam? Who knows at this point? This show stopped making sense awhile ago!
Let’s get one thing out of the way. Clay redeemed himself by giving Otto the shiv not just to kill Toric, but to end Otto’s suffering. If you can’t figure out how that deed done for a brother in a club HE IS NOT A PART OF ANYMORE, than please…just stop.
Jax is a cross of MacBeth and Hamlet, and as MacBeth he is realizing that the crown is way to big and goes not fit. Chibs is Horatio which is why he is the only one left getting through to Jax (shades of Hamlet).
Last but not least, Bobby and the Nomads represent the Prince Fortinbras of Norway. Since no one here (including the “reviewer”) has read Shakespeare, you can sort it out for yourself.
I’m enjoying Sons because I have lower expectations for it than I did back in the incredible early seasons. It’s an entertaining pulp drama that offers a lot of shock value and doesn’t have lofty aspirations.
I wish Kurt Sutter would take his foot off the plot pedal and give these characters a chance to live a little. The Sons aren’t having fun any more. All they’re doing is careening from one source of trouble to another even worse one. Kill the boss on this level and the reward is a new level with a tougher boss!
In the early seasons, you could see the appeal of being in SAMCRO, because the guys were drinking, carousing and enjoying brotherhood. I’d like to see more of that, because the unrelenting violence and misery makes the whole crew seem insane for not disbanding the club and moving far away from Charming.
Way to put my thoughts into text for me previous internet commentator. I’m sick of television series where solving problem A, creates problem B & C. It removes any joy from viewing after you recognise the paint by numbers formula.
I agree. What is the benefit of being in this MC anymore? Is it their only source of income? If so, don’t you think they’ve reached the point where they throw their hands up and declare, “I’d rather deliver pizzas for minimum wage and be alive!”
I was thinking the same thing, just randomly, at one point during the episode. Even the raids or fights in the old days had a kind of “fun” aspect, like tribal raids or other low-level violence that seems to function more as dangerous recreation and establishing pecking order than real warfare. But nowadays it’s all in deadly earnest and geared around grabbing people to torture or execute.
It’s like it stopped being fun and become work.
The financial aspect of the club is sometimes hinted at but rarely delved into in much detail (and, like the legal system the show operates in, rarely has to make sense.)
I could see Gemma and Clay affording that house if they make a big enough profit from T-M. Tara can certainly afford the house she’s in. The other characters, not so much when you consider California real estate.
The club’s finances are going to suffer dearly from this explosion given that they can probably barely insure anything in the building without law enforcement finding out.
I agree with alot of the posters here. A pretty bad episode. The conjugal visit, Galen’s the over top obsession with using Clay, the ridiculous pen – I mean what was the point of the Irish including it, other than to potentially ruin their plan of taking out SAMCRO? Also, if Jax wants out of the gun business so bad can someone explain to me why it’s a problem for him that the Irish want to use Clay who’s now an ex member anyway?? I do disagree that Jax is evil & selfish. He’s trying to maneuver SAMCRO out of the shit that Clay left them in. It’s just that he’s doing a shit job of it.
Completely agree with a lot of comments here on how far this show has fallen, but I’m invested now and feel like I have to watch to the end.
It’s gotten lost in its own mythology. Too much going on and so many story lines over the years have been either left hanging or abandoned without resolution. I lose track from season to season and I think maybe Sutter does too.
Like what happened to the Guilindo Cartel? Does the MC still run drugs for Pope’s people and if not why still do business with them? Last season Pope had them by b***s but that’s not really the case now. Jax is harping on the Irish for being racist for not wanting to run guns through them, but these are the guys who had Tig’s daughter burned alive, put the MC in jail, and had Opie killed. Why are you still in bed with them?
It seems like Jax makes bad decisions and misses the obvious jus to steer the story in certain direction.
I didn’t think Jax cared that the Iriah are racist from a moral point of view. He just thinks it’s stupid of them bcs they’re missing a good business opportunity.
By the way what happened with that housing development thing Jax had Pope come in on. Has that been resolved?
I’ll be interested to see whether the club’s by-law, which was never officially voted out, ends up seriously tangling with their efforts to battle everyone else’s racism. I can’t imagine August’s crew liking it that much.
I could see the show keeping it hanging until near the end of next season.
@Like what happened to the Guilindo Cartel?
In season 5, Jax told Clay he wanted to get out from under the thumbs of greedy men who believed in nothing. He then met with Lin to arrange having Lin replace the Irish as the procurer of guns for the Galindo Cartel, and said the Niners would mule the drugs. Those moves, combined with Otto’s invalidation of his RICO statement by murdering Nurse Pam removed the CIA’s leverage over SAMCRO and cut the Galindo Cartel-SAMCRO tie.
RE: POPE
It was really the vindictive, Machiavellian Pope who had Tig’s daughter burned alive, put the MC in jail, and had Opie killed. And now he’s dead, thanks to Jax and Tig. Moreover, Pope terrorized the Niners, too: remember when he had August kill Laroy and then Laroy’s replacemen, and then threaten the rest of the Niners that the same would happen to whoever was next in line if they didn’t obey Pope’s orders?
Hate, hate, hate the inability to edit my posts on HitFix. Yes, yes, yes, I see the typos. Whaddya gonna do?
Hate, hate, hate the inability to edit my posts on HitFix. Yes, yes, yes, I see the typos. Whaddya gonna do?
Correction: it’s the Mayans, not the Niners, who’ll mule the cartel’s drugs.
I don’t get how SAMCRO didn’t know the 8 o clock Full table vote thing was a setup.
It was the first thing i thought of.
Clay just told them that the Irish had no interest in dealing w/the blacks.
Chibs said they wouldn’t do it no matter how much money.
Makes no sense.
Maybe bcs Jax thought that Galen wasn’t involved in the decision & the other guys seemed a bit more reasonable. It looked ridiculous from an audience perspective bcs we saw Galen during the phone call etc. Still a stretch if you ask me that the Irish would blow up TM so I’m not sure it should’ve been so obvious to Jax. Pretty extreme thing to do.
After the pilot, what could be real extreme for this show???????? I didn’t say I knew they were going to blow them up, but it was obv he wanted them all together, AND they should have known, since Clay just told them, it wasn’t for good news.
It’s the little things that make it a crappy show.
You need Gemma to be intimate with Clay, which she doesn’t want to do but maybe it awakens some dormant feelings she has? Then make her have to pretend to sleep with him to pass information, but in the heat of the moment the actually do it and she feels conflicted after the fact. Don’t make some cartoonishly evil guards force them.
You need Jax to realize there’s a bomb? Then have a scene earlier where someone says “We gotta stop ordering kegs, we’ve got too many piled up” and then later Jax says “Hey, wait a minute….why was a keg delivered today?” What do they do instead – have the Irish hitman leave AN IRISH PEN on the bar.
It coulda been worse.
“Who left this box of Lucky Charms on the bar? Wait, no … GET OUT! GET OUT!”
Good point. Those were two plot developments which even if necessary could easily have been accomplished with less exploitative and less cheesy devices respectively than the conjugal visit scene (among the low points of modern TV I’d say) and the magic pen.
And the fact the the ‘8 o’clock full table’ was a set up was *so* obvious, not only to the viewer, but this gang is the same guys who ran various very intricate cons on law enforcement in previous seasons. Hell, it will probably turn out that various of them are running highly clever cons right now. But ‘have everybody there at 8’ didn’t set off any alarm bells.
It’s still a fun show. I don’t seriously complain about the silly plot twists and devices. Exploitative sex and torture scenes are a more serious problem though, just personally to me.
It definitely feels like Kurt Sutter is working through some torture porn fantasy involving his wife having sex with other men.
I have to wonder if Clay wasn’t actually the one to set those 2 body guards up so he could have sex with Gemma. Something to consider.
Circa 2009 or so I absolutely loved this show. Considered it a worthy potential successor to the Shield (with which it obviously shared a lot of DNA.)
But good god, I realise that they are on season 6 now and I can’t much remember a lot of what happened subsequent to the second season. Uh, they went to Ireland one year. Clay was set up as an antagonist who needed to die. But they keep copping out on that OVER AND OVER AGAIN. What else? Just seems like kind of a blur to me.
Sorry, Sons – you’ve been relegated from “watch in living room on big-screen” to “have on in the background while working on the computer in the office” territory.