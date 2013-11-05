‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: The truth comes out in ‘John 8:32’

I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but all of a sudden I have hope that this crazy, messy, frequently infuriating season of “Sons of Anarchy” could actually pull itself together for a decent finish. Maybe it’s cockeyed optimism to keep up my enthusiasm up for the next four episodes. Maybe it’s wishful thinking to believe that the amount of time spent setting up various plot threads has to mean some degree of serious thought went into planning the respective payoffs. Whatever it is, I’m taking “John 8:32” as a positive sign for the future.
Even with the dreaded 90 minute running time, this was an episode so focused and tight you could almost be fooled into thinking “Sons” is still the kind of top tier TV drama it so badly wants to be. The whole episode felt like an extension of the melancholy vibe of regret and pathos that permeated the final conversation between Jax and Tara last week. It’s all right there in the opening sequence, which cleverly cuts between two quiet domestic scenes and establishes a central quartet of Jax, Tara, Gemma and Nero. The episode doesn’t abandon the other characters, but we know from the start that the key players are these four and Kurt Sutter and his collaborator of the week, Kem Nunn, pay extra attention to their emotional throughlines. That choice makes the drama more intimate and the resulting conflicts more direct than usual. (Consider the lack of a typical MC shootout/chase scene this week — there’s just no room for it.)
Despite some other business to attend to, we spend most of the episode waiting to see when and how Jax will find out the truth about Tara’s plan. Instead of a lot of filler leading to a foregone conclusion, the slow and steady build-up increases both the suspense and the emotional stakes. Gemma immediately fills Nero in, and his heroic attempts to play peacemaker predictably backfire. But the resulting wounds are more than just the bruises he gets from that fist fight with Jax. Nero’s conversation with Tara also leads to his discovery that Gemma was involved in the murder of John Teller (which she subsequently confirms in a speech that effectively recaps the history of the pre-Jax MC, elevated from the level of pure exposition by the depth of feeling in Katey Sagal’s delivery).
The fight also revives the memory of that dreaded conjugal visit/rape scene, as Nero feels Jax needs to know the truth about how far Gemma will go for her family. That bombshell leaves Jax in enough of a weakened state for Gemma to hit him up with another plea to take a closer look at what Tara’s doing. And it’s poor Ally Lowen who ultimately has to tell Jax the truth when he’s threatening her in Unser’s trailer. I’m glad Jax didn’t go totally insane and literally shoot the messenger, since it allowed Ally the opportunity to give Tara a warning call. And Unser’s decision to bring Ally in makes sense without being explicitly spelled out*, since Jax would have logically gone to Unser for information about Tara and Unser would have arranged the meeting in order to get Jax to promise “no one gets hurt.”
* (It also provides a sweet, if far too brief, reunion for former “Deadwood” co-stars Dayton Callie and Robin Weigert, who shared some great scenes on the HBO show.)
While I still don’t buy everything the show made Tara do to execute her plan, the fallout is unexpectedly fascinating. The emotional stakes of “John 8:32” have successfully revived a genuine curiosity about how this plays out. I’m even hoping there could be some curveballs ahead. We’ve seen Jax acknowledge his understanding and show some sympathy for Tara’s emotional distance since her arrest, and we’ve seen Gemma start to soften a bit through her relationship with Nero. Does Jax go the Michael Corleone route and banish Tara from his life, or does his humanity win out over anger and allow him to find another way? Is it possible Tara can make it out of this situation alive and possibly even victorious? Or will her warning to Nero (“You want it to end well? I suggest you get out now before you end up dead too.”) prove all too prophetic of any romantic relationship with a Teller?
Odds and ends:
– Significant subplot #1: All sorts of symbolism going on in the story of Brooke Putner (affecting guest star Hayley McFarland), the daughter of a woman killed in the same “accident” that took John Teller’s life. She randomly pops up after 18 years to exercise her anger at SAMCRO. Like the father who mowed down a Byz Lat member last week, the club keeps running into “regular” people whose lives are changed for the worse by their actions. Jax feels a kinship with the girl and convinces Elliott Oswald (Patrick St. Esprit) to help Brooke’s father keep his job and their house. The final conversation between Jax and Brooke in the ice cream shop plays like a true moment of grace. And, maybe most significantly of all, it’s strongly hinted that the mysterious homeless woman (Olivia Burnette) who has been popping up at significant moments ever since Season 1, just might be Brooke’s mother. (Jax recognizes her photo when he visits Brooke’s father and the woman is seen rummaging through a trash bin as Brooke walks by in the closing montage.) If that’s the case, is she actually alive? Or are we going to have an actual supernatural character on this show before it’s all over?
– Significant subplot #2: Clay provided the gross out moment of the week when he went all Hannibal Lecter on the guard’s nose. Apparently that’s the only way he could secure the cell phone to make the necessary phone calls to SAMCRO’s gun clients. As goofy as it was, it still kind of worked with the melancholy tone. Clay himself is so miserable lately, as evidenced by the resignation he had when the corrupt doctor let the guards into his room to give Clay a beating, that he seems as broken as everyone else.
– Significant subplot #3: Jax made his big play with Patterson, vowing to give her Galen O’Shay if she’ll grant the club immunity on guns past and present. (Because this was prior to his fight with Nero and conversation with Lowen, he also asked Patterson to reconsider the case against Tara.) However, if Jax’s deal falls through (and it seems probable it will for one reason or another), Patterson has her own vow: She’ll make the club’s life miserable and guarantee Tara gets locked up for years to come.
Can Sutter please stop shoving Gemma (and his wife) down our throats? She’s impossible to sympathize with and I think most people are sick of her. She’s the most loathsome character on the show and there’s no possible way that the writers can make us feel for her. just make it stop
She’s the best actress on tv besides Claire Dane on Homeland. She fits that role to a T. Her story is compelling. The shit she has endured for the sake of her family make her character the most interesting of any character on the show. Her diatribes make for epic television.
I COMPLETELY disagree! I’ve been watching consistently (albeit sometimes annoyed, disappointed and frustrated) since season one. Especially now that Opie is gone, Gemma is often the ONLY thing that redeems this show. Katey Sagal is easily the most consistent actor on the show and Gemma is the most well-developed character. She really shined in season 2- arguably the best season of the series- and continues to bring such a compelling, dynamic portrayal to to the screen. She is deeply flawed and has made incredible mistakes but I do feel sorry for her. I still, foolishly maybe, believe she can somehow pull it all together and come out on top. When all the chips fall down next season and the series closes, she’ll be the character I’m still rooting for.
Gemma is terrible.
Let’s just be happy she didn’t have a song this episode.
With all due respect to Katey Sagal as an actress (she’s amazing!), are we *supposed* to like Gemma? I think Gemma is completely reprehensible and frankly her over the top ‘do anything for the family’ adds a note of crazy to the symphony. Do I want to see what happens to her? Of course. Do I hope it’s something bad? Yes. If she ‘pulls it off’ and is one of the last people standing side by side with Jax? I’ll feel cheated.
Since SOA is supposed to be looseley based on HAMLET, Gemma is an integral part of the story. Love her or hate her, she must be there.
She plays an awful character but she is compelling. The line between good and evil is so blurred yet makes so much sense to her. The more Gemma, the better when she is plotting. I don’t like the love storylines much.
You and the person who wrote this story are stupid. This is still a great show and Gemma has a lot of fans.
This describes exactly how I feel about the show these days, couldn’t have said it better myself. Even when it’s trying to be good with a deeper than normal episode; it still falls way short. SOA makes The Walking Dead look like Breaking Bad or The Sopranos. when it’s trying to be good with a deeper than normal episode; it still falls way short. SOA makes The Walking Dead look like Breaking Bad or The Sopranos.
Best episode of the season, easily and the 90 minutes flew by. My only disagreement with the review is that I thought the Clay stuff was ridiculous – he didn’t need to bite the guard’s nose off to get in the infirmary. But I did like his little dance and sermon in the chapel.
Really. Clay couldn’t fake a stomach ache?
his scene in the chapel had me laughing my ass off for like 5 minutes. but i do agree that getting into the infirmary shouldnt of required that much effort
The doctor who was giving him the phone works in the psych ward so he had to do something crazy to get in thrown in there
Sam, all all he had to do was start ranting and raving and acting even more crazy than he was – they were already starting to take him out of there when he bit off the guard’s nose. This way he ends up with extra security from now on which doesn’t seem like a good plan. This was Sutter’s indulgence of having some over-the-top blood and gore.
I would’ve gotten it more if that guard was one of the ones that made him and Gemma have their conjugal in front of them a few weeks ago but I don’t think it was.
The mysterious homeless woman has been around since season one. The only to characters who have seen or spoken to her are Jax and Gemma. She definitely is the Putner woman in the picture. She isn’t meant to be alive or real. I know take it as some kind of symbolism of JT’s death.
The homeless woman never really registered with me until this episode, but for some reason I was thinking she could be Jax’s real mother, which is nonsense of course. But a ghost? How does that make sense in view of this series? Maybe she knows something about Teller’s death? Maybe her daughter is Jax’s sister? I don’t know, but a ghost seen by BOTH Jax and Gemma? Wouldn’t this make her a real supernatural phenomenon in ” realistic show” It makes more sense to me that she is the key to expose the secrets of the past leading to the endgame of the show.
I think Crackd really is on to something!
Just recently I read that she is supposed to represent the “collective guilt” or “sins” of the club – and now that we know what she looks and who she represents we know that’s right. I think it’s incredibly cool that we found out who she is this week.
And I do think she’s not a real person because she has not only appeared in Charming at several crucial points, but in Ireland as well. She’s a very Shakespearean kind of character and her presence doesn’t change this into any kind of supernatural show.
Well having the same ghost appear to more than one person makes it a supernatural phenomenon to me. It can’t just be a figment of some ones imagination if someone else sees the same ghost and especially when basing “the ghost” on a real time person. Who apparently aged along while being dead? If she was also spotted in Ireland than she is indeed likely to be ghost and is Sutter taking creative liberties to keep following his Hamlet like story. Just not sure I like it.
There is a ghost/ghost-like person in almost every Shakespeare play and they often represent things like the narrator or the conscience or whatever – they aren’t meant to be the focus so to speak. I think this is Sutter’s homage to Shakespeare and it works for me, I think it’s very cool.
If I’m not wrong didn’t she first appear at Donna’s funeral? At the graveyard? Donna is very similar to the homeless woman in that she was an innocent victim of SOA violence. I think she also appeared in Ireland in the scenes with the family that was going to adopt Abel, though I could be wrong about that (also innocent victims.) Anyway, I don’t know whether she’s ever going to have speaking lines in the show but I don’t think she’s ever supposed to be more than a symbol so to speak.
The girl throwing the pipe wrench Jax chasing her and then her crying “rape” was the shootout/chase scene of the week along with Jax and Nero fighting and Clay taking a page out of Mike Tyson’s book of dirty fighting in the jail chapel.
I liked Gemma explanation to Nero on how she green lit John Teller’s murder to Clay Nero served as a proxy to us the audience some of whom probably missed a few key revelations about what she did and who was responsible for JT’s death over the previous two seasons. Expositionary scenes have their uses and can drag a story down and take a person out of the suspension of disbelief if done poorly but I agree that the way Gemma explained it to Nero it felt more organic than such a scene usually is.
All I have to say is sleep with one eye open Nero. :-)
That scene in which Jax “interviewed” the lawyer after Unser told him the truth (I’m inferring that from a previous scene) about what is going on I did feel a sense of danger from Jax that he could actually kill her, Murphy, Wendy and maybe, just maybe Tara over this and I think that sense of danger does, to me at least, go back to when he killed Alice. That showed and again in my view, prepared the ground work that Jax can kill a woman. I know Jax has shot a speedball into Wendy’s arm once but that is not quite the same. After Alice I now have a sense
that a woman could be in mortal danger from him. Tara sure thinks so give the very last scene of the montage at the end with her .38 cal. snub nose security “blanket” on her thigh.
That said it is possible that Jax would allow Tara to have access to the kids knowing what she was driven to and knowing he and Gemma are responsible The marriage is over regardless. I do think Tara will end up in Prison or even worse. It is possible that she could die, not by Jax’s hand but with the theme of history repeating, someone else would take up the cudgle and kill Tara if there is a threat of her talking. Jax could very well do the same thing Gemma did to JT, give the aquiessencent green light” for the club to kill her. Maybe one of the new guys if I am right since I can’t see any of the core members doing it. They are too close to her, including Tig.
Regarding Nero I would say to him is to follow Tara’s advice and get out even if he earned a lot of good will with Gemma in keeping his mouth shut unlike her first husband (again the old history repeating). Of course that is the reason she opened up to him about what she did to John Teller. Speaking of history repeating those scenes in which Gemma told Jax what he did for the Club and then after the fight what Nero told Jax what she did for the Club was a nice mirror of each other.
No I don’t think Brook’s mother is a ghost.
I didn’t get a chance to post last week so I will say I was disappointed in Wendy that she was still off the Wagon. I guess that speedball Jax forced into her veins was more lasting than I thought. It does give more emphasis as to why she would join forces with Tara.
On the other hand I was right that DA Patterson wasn’t corrupt and while she would bend some rules and maybe ethics to put pressure on Nero to give up state’s evidence she let him go when it became clear
that he was innocent of murder.
On the third hand for this week’s episode I think Sheriff Roosevelt has crossed the line over into corruption by exposing Patterson’s plan to put a tail on the Club 24/7 for a few weeks. That is crossing the line with him interfering with a police investigation and is now on the road that former Sheriff Unser walked down. History repeating, one cannot escape the past.
Agree 100%… Although I would like to see a happy ending for JAX (he is so cute!). But not with Tara, what she did, the complot for the custody of the kids, its just not right, not even is credible for the character. Jax is a good guy at heart, he wants to go legit, so why he cannot be happy!
I like the ‘FAMILY’ theme all over this episode.
‘Blood is thicker than water” …is obvious that Gemma is not the greatest mother, but she cares about them.
Please don’t tell me that you think the Portner woman is real???
Things are looking up finally. Anyone else think the preacher was Kurt Sutter? I see now it wasn’t but it looked alot like him.
This is a review not a recap. You did a terrible job on this article.
Awesome episode. Best of the season. I disagree that SOA wants to be a great drama. Sutter even said it wasn’t after taking so much heat for the season 4 cop out ending in which Clay lived.
Since then, he’s seemed to want to prove it’s just a pulpy biker soap as he seems to have revved up the gratuitus violence since then to the point where you actually can take a break during the show and say, ok, here it comes, a manufactured violence quota scene.
It’s really too bad b/c a couple of small plot changes and I think it could have been on of the best drama’s ever.
Gemma has to be “shoved down our throats”. The show is loosely based on “Hamlet”. And “Hamlet” was loosely based around the choices made by Hamlet’s (Jax) mother (gemma). Duh. And this show would be hardly worth watching without Gemma. Love her or hate her, she’s an integral part of the whole saga.
Sorry..that was supposed to be a reply for a different comment.
This show gets the 2x button treatment whenever it moves to the Tara/Gemma stuff. Im just not invested in that drama. Im more invested in Jax and the club and Jax’s efforts to succeed (and go legit) and get out of his father & Clays shadow.
Clay didn’t need to bite the guys nose off. All he had to do was exhibit the potential to injure himself, but nothing gets Sutter off like some gratuitous violence and blood.
Whenever I read reviews for SOA, I feel it is often overlooked that this show is based on Hamlet. Mind you, it’s not Hamlet done in a biker format, no, it’s a biker series that’s based on The Bard’s play. That makes all of the difference, at least time.
See, Hamlet, as most of you are aware, is someone who has a hard time marrying talking the talk to walking the walk when it comes to his relationship with Ophelia, among others. And like the prince, the prince-come-king called Jax, is all about making promises to Tara, but not keeping them, solely focusing on doing his father’s legacy justice and losing sight of what happens to everyone around him.
This is why Jax has been spending so much time going it alone and making stupid decisions to the detriment of his beloved club as well as his beloved wife. Because, as we saw last week, he does love Tara. And Maggie Siff played the hell out of her character, who couldn’t help but be moved by his confessions. It put a crack in her armour, however, not a large enough one to deviate from her plans to divorce and take the kids.
Also, since Tara is Ophelia, one needs to be reminded of the latter’s fate in Hamlet to know that this isn’t going to end well for the former either. Tara already was showing signs of the wheels coming off last season (stepping on the baby toy to wake Thomas, smoking pot around her (sleeping) kids, which she blasted Gemma for, …), and it’s not going to get better for her. In that light, I don’t see her leaving Charming. She’s stuck. The promo for next week’s show already gave away something of what’s awaiting her (which I’m not going to repeat here), and which makes it impossible for her to leave Charming. I very much believe that what lies in store of her in the remaining episodes, is going to push her over the edge.
With three episodes to go, I am starting to see where this season is going to land, even if I can’t say for sure if it’s going to go down exactly like that. Suffice it to say that I’m seeing it very feasible that Maggie Siff’s contract might not have to be renewed for the final season, and where the club’s concerned, the end game will be set up for a final confrontation between Jax and Clay, with an uneasy alliance in the club for their president, and the Irish Kings on the side of Clay. So while this season might have been starting out a bit slow, I believe that it was all about maneuvering the pieces into place for the end game, where the focus will once again return to the club and their immediate surroundings and we might be in for a lot of the suspence many people feel has been lacking on this show of late. Just my 0.02…
I think it’s a mistake to too closely correlate any of the characters to Hamlet, other than the obvious Jax/Gemma/Clay comparison and even now Sutter himself has said that he thinks the series is now more closely related to King Lear.
I’ve said this before but Shakespeare’s characters are really just archetypes and you can really start comparing every show or movie or book to his characters. Saying a show is based on (name the play) is a little pretentious but fun and I don’t expect SOA to follow Hamlet’s storyline closely.
I agree, Leo. I truly believe that Kurt Sutter is way to clever to simply rewrite Shakespeare, Hamlet, King Lear or otherwise. The idea of Hamlet, his mother, Ophelia, etc. might have been what started it all, but the show as a whole *isn’t* Hamlet-on-bikes (thank you sweet baby jesus!).
“Even with the dreaded 90 minute running time, this was an episode so focused and tight you could almost be fooled into thinking “Sons” is still the kind of top tier TV drama it so badly wants to be ”
Can Not Disagree more with you! I didn’t even want to read whatelse you had to say! IF only you as the author of this article, had as much Talent as Sutter… Oh well…