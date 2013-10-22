‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: Venus rises in ‘Sweet and Vaded’

Certain parts of “Sons of Anarchy” inevitably feel like a little boy’s fantasy of what it means to be a grown-up man: a tough, cool guy who wins every fight, scores with any woman he wants and outsmarts every rival. But to the show’s credit, “Sons” has always been equally interested in its female characters, routinely giving them the same level of badass cred as the guys. There’s plenty of reasons to quibble with the way certain characters are (or aren’t) developed, but when it comes to storytelling “Sons” rarely discriminates based on gender. Maybe that’s one reason the character of Venus van Dam works so well.
Or maybe it’s just the talent and commitment FX’s undisputed Most Valuable Performer, Walton Goggins, brings to the role. In just a single guest spot last season he elevated what could’ve been a goofy bit of one-off stunt casting into a fascinating, complex character. “Sons” fans immediately wanted to see more of Venus. Goggins and Kurt Sutter hinted we would. And now here we are with a Venus-centric episode that surpasses just about everything else in the season so far.
Pretty much everything that works in “Sweet and Vaded” involves fleshing out (no pun intended) Venus and giving Goggins room to shine in the role. He nails it, of course, demonstrating exceptional command of both strength and vulnerability as Venus reveals the deep scars of a painful past, joins in on the action (she’s handy with a shotgun!) and faces down her twisted mama Alice (Adrienne Barbeau, in a truly thankless role as a vile child pornographer). The entire storyline and Goggins’ work in particular functions as a reminder that — sick as it often is — “Sons” maintains a great big beating heart.
Allowing Venus a showcase instantly provided greater emotional stakes and rooting interest than the typical excuse for a car chase/shootout of the week, while also delivering great moments for several regulars. Tig’s infatuation with Venus continues unabated, and although it’s written as light comedy, their attraction works on a deeper level because Goggins and Kim Coates play it completely real. There’s genuine chemistry between these two (who knew?) and I hope, for Tig’s sake, we’ll see more of Venus throughout the rest of the “Sons” run. She could be a good influence on a man who seems like a hopeless case.
Then there’s the unexpected dramatic impact the storyline has on Jax, who snaps and shoots Alice in the head after she touches a nerve during her rant about family secrets and lies. Jax presumably took her words as a reflection on both the relationship he had with his father and has (or thinks he has) with his sons, and it’s obvious Jax still has a considerable amount of baggage to work through in that department. (Making Alice’s murder so easy to justify was not the high point of the episode, but yet another example of the show’s disinterest in painting villains in shades of grey hardly matters at this point.)
Perhaps most importantly, the bond Gemma formed with Venus last week had a chance to fully blossom. As Nero’s girlfriend, Gemma steps right up in the role of Venus’ surrogate mother and her own maternal instincts make for a sharp contrast with Alice’s monstrosity.
Of course, there’s an additional reason to emphasize Gemma’s maternal side this week: It makes the blunt force of Tara’s play sting even harder. Gemma is by no means a fit guardian — she’s proven herself equal parts careless and vicious in the past — but Tara’s self-proclaimed “desperate measure” to get Gemma away from her grandkids was nasty to an extreme. Gemma knows from experience how formidable an opponent Tara can be, but there’s no way she could have expected Tara to fake a pregnancy just so she could blame a fake miscarriage* on Gemma’s “abuse” so that Jax turns against his mother. Who would?
*(It’s unclear if Gemma has figured out that the pregnancy and miscarriage were faked. Gemma knows she was set up, and that Wendy was involved, and that Tara clearly has no limits at this point, but are we supposed to think Gemma believes Tara would put her baby’s life at risk? For that matter, why would Jax believe Gemma — crazy as she is — would literally kick a pregnant Tara in the stomach? It’s absurd.)
With Gemma sitting in holding for assault and Jax signing the documents barring her from custody of the boys, Tara has scored a decisive victory. The downside: It felt an awful lot like her own version of SAMCRO retaliating against an enemy, and those situations usually get a whole lot worse before they can get any better.
One persuasive conversation between Jax and Gemma could flip the whole situation again, but even if the writers don’t go that route, they have wild cards in Wendy and Unser. Both already show signs of wavering in their commitment to Tara’s cause, and I understand the feeling. There’s something unbalanced about Tara at this point — she’s acting every bit as conniving and dangerous as Gemma at her worst. I’ll reserve judgment until we see how this all shakes out, but now that we’ve seen how low Tara is willing to go it’s hard to say anyone has the moral high ground in this massively screwed up scenario.
Odds and ends:
– With SAMCRO running dangerously low in members lately, Ratboy officially gets upped from prospect status. And three of Bobby Elvis’ recruits — Quinn (Rusty Coones), Montez (Jacob Vargas) and West (Douglas Bennett) — are sworn in. Bobby mentioned in last week’s episode that the fourth, Harper (Steve Howey), was scared off by the recent violence, but maybe the real culprit was Howey’s commitment to Showtime’s “Shameless”?
– D.A. Patterson continues putting pressure on Nero, but she knows she needs to play every angle. Now she’s expanding her quest for justice to Barosky, threatening to make his thug life miserable if he doesn’t play nice. Meanwhile, Colette (who doesn’t actually appear this week) is apparently waffling on her franchise plans.
– We finally check in with Mayor Jacob Hale Jr. (Jeff Kober) for the first time this season, only to learn that his term is running out in three months and, thanks to the Charming Heights debacle, he has no expectations of getting re-elected. But he does help the MC set up in a Main Street soda shop, and supposedly they’re still getting those Charming Heights maintenance contracts.
– Random connections: Jacob Vargas, who plays the aforementioned Montez, and Jenny Gago, who popped up in the role of Nero’s new lawyer, played Jimmy Smits’ parents (in two different time periods) in the 1995 indie drama “Mi Familia.”
– Can you believe Goggins only has one Emmy nomination to his credit (for Season 2 of “Justified”)? “Sons” has never been very popular with Emmy voters (for reasons that are either understandable or mystifying depending on which category and which season we’re talking about) but a Guest Actor nomination for Goggins next year would be well deserved.
I feel like I’ve been only watching SOA the last season and a half for a mike chiklis appearance ever since they decided they didn’t have the balls to kill off ron perlman, but this was easily the best episode in a long time. Walton Goggins steals justified and he stole tonight’s episode.
Tara’s plan has been bothering me. I mean, ultimately, she just files for divorce, right? Why can’t she skip all this junk, file for divorce and fight for custody.
It’s just all too convoluted and the whole thing is crazy. So much depends on timing and luck and really, she picks Wendy as the guardian? And knowing Wendy, does that get the kids permanently away from Charming?
For me the biggest problem is that I find I just don’t care that much anymore. Tara little con was one of the things that held my interest this season and for some reason, I just felt bored tonight.
The reason you felt bored is because it is all unnecessary. Tara’s going to have to file for divorce, fight for full custody, find a guardian and/or beat the rap in her case, all of which she’d still have to do regardless of whether she fakes a pregnancy or not.
The concern is what would happen if she goes to jail, so even if she files for divorce and gains custody, she will have to turn over the kids to their father and of course that means to Gemma, especilly Abel wisn’t Tara’s bio son since they are the closest legal guardians, so she hatched this plan to be able to turn over her kids to Wendy without them having a say in the matter. Going to court and her getting custody won’t do it since if she is convicted of a crime she would have to turn over the kids to their father and Grandma and not Wendy. Gemma and Jax obviously would fight tooth and nail Wendy.
Wendy also wants the kids away from the club and Gemma too (remember Jax shooting her up with Heroin to stop her own efforts in getting Abel back?), so Tara and Wendy’s agenda has merged. Wendy has cleaned up her life, turned it around so she deserves a shot. She is certainly a better person than Gemma.
So Tara doesn’t want to risk losing in court, since she would likely be a convicted fellon-or even just being up on charges-and that would work against her even if her dad is a MC member. Her plan is to show any judge a clear and present danger from the enviorment, even their grandmother that the children are in to cut her kids off not only from Jax but Gemma. The Bombing and the recent Neo Nazi attack on Unser who is the unoffical baby sitter would be strong evidence, not to mention that the club is suspected in supplying the weapon to the parents who took it from his parent to shoot up the school. Anyway she had to come up with this plan before she went to jail and her intentions became known that doesn’t involve a court fight on normal grounds that she could loose. Coming up with the plan to make Wendy the legal guardian and not Jax and his mom was good.
I am sure another factor is vengence. Gemma set up Tara to go to jail now she has retured the favor as well as getting her in trouble by Gema attacking Tara’s old boss in front of a cafeteria full of people which of coursefurther hurts Gemma’s credibility.
Jax is also a convicted felon.
Hunter, disagree with you on many points. First of all, if I’m not mistaken (and someone correct me if I’m wrong), Tara is Abel’s legal mother in the eyes of the court. I believe Wendy gave up her parental rights to her.
Tara does NOT need to go through all this nonsense and commit her own crimes to win custody in any sort of a dispute, in fact I’d argue just the opposite that faking this pregnancy and getting Gemma falsely arrested make her look unfit in the eyes of any custody court. (And being a convicted felon alone doesn’t lose someone custody – even if she lost the case and went to prison.)
If the rationale is that she is doing this to get Jax to sign that order – well that’s stupid because once he finds out that she lied to him about the circumstances of it (that Gemma kicked her and ended her pregnancy) then the order is void.
Look, there’s not a custody court in the land that would keep those boys in that home if it were aware of 1/10 of the stuff that happens there. Tara doesn’t have to go through all of this nonsense to CREATE a fictional danger for them.
Lastly, again it seem ridiculous that she would pick Wendy as the person to get custody since Wendy seems to live in or near Charming and she still appears unsteady and easily influenced by the club. Doesn’t Tara know anyone from outside? Some reputable from med school? It’s absurd to limit her choice to Wendy.
I’ve been able to watch this show stretch credibility and I’ve still had fun, but last night it really felt off and suddenly I wasn’t interested anymore. It’s like it truly passed over into daytime soap opera territory and I really have no interest in that. (And seriously no offense to those who like their soaps.)
It’s Sons of Anarchy. Looking at the logic of what would “really happen” doesn’t work. The show is pure entertainment and has very little basis in real life. ENjoy it if you can, but don’t analyze itt. I gave up doing this after the 3rd season.
TTT, I agree and have been trying to do that but this is the first time for me the entertainment part has fallen off. I was actually bored and I couldn’t care less about the whole Venus thing and it felt like a different show. Wish I could articulate that better.
I know that I was frustrated by season 3 but loved the finale, so I’ll stay tuned.
@Leo S:
The thing is she does not want a protracted legal battle, no legal battle in fact, just a fate accompli, have everything set by the time she has to be sent away.
It is true that Tara has full parental rights over Abel but she is looking to give him back along with her own bio son as a guardian if not a parent with her scheme.
Wendy being the biological mother of Abel and so makes a natural ally. Also her being close to Charming is likely an act to further both Tara and her own goals. Remember she wanted to get Abel out of charming too last year. And Wendy
as I mentioned cleaned up her life. There is nothing to say that she still is the unfit mother she used to be. And there as far as we know no other relatives that are willing and able to take Abel and his brother.
I think the key is if a pregnancy has to run “X” amount of time to be detected after the fetus dies if it is to be determined that the woman was pregnant at all.
For example lets say for the sake of argument that Tara was really pregnant for say three weeks (I don’t know that is just for example). Then she loses the baby since it was only three weeks instead of say five weeks then if she is examined then all the test could say that it was inconclusive that she was ever pregnant, just like with a woman who never even conceived before. As a doctor she would know this. That is the only way I can see her being able to get away
with it, fake the pregnancy within a set time frame. Meanwhile she would have all the prior (fake) test results made up in cooperation of her former boss and possibly and other colleges.
This is only a wild guess but I would think she would know being a doctor that if anyone orders her to have a physical then her lie is exposed so I am thinking that she knows something about physiology of pregnancy that I don’t know. If you are right that if it is found out that Tara lied about the pregnancy and the assailant on her then yes it could and will backfire on her. And frankly I suspect it will, I would hope she took that possibly into account.
If there is no way to hide a previous pregnancy then yes she is screwed from the start when the first independent examination of her is made under court order and she will lose everything.
She will have to indicate their Grandmother is the danger with the kick in the stomach story as well as the environment they are in and again she doesn’t want a court battle. If anything in a duel it could happen that the children could end up in foster care with their mother in jail and the threat of violence from the life style Jax and Gemma has.
Its a desperate hare-brained gamble and frankly I think a gamble she will loose eventually because the theme of this show seems to be you can’t escape your past and destiny, so Tara’s plan will fall apart and Abel and his brother are doomed to become a SON under their grandmother’s wing. I suspect either Wendy will get cold feet and spill the beans to curry favor with Gemma and/or Unser will spill. Something also tells me that Tara’s old boss that is helping her will not survive all of this.
I won’t even bother commenting to the below comments since I’m only the 3rd person to do so. How anyone can see this as “the best episode in a long time” is beyond me. As a fan from the beginning, I can say with confidence that this is the worst episode in the six seasons. I hate to say “jumped the shark” but……and “Mike” Chiklis ain’t showing up. As much as everyone would love it, Sutter says he’s the only actor that couldn’t cross over. After tonight though, who knows???
I am so glad you spoke out because I agree as well. This whole Venus character is annoying. I guess Sutter and crew have to have some fun with the show. I can’t believe they gave half the episode to the Venus character. Friends are saying there is more to this plot line with Venus, but I hope we don’t see Venus much anymore. It is just way too weird.
It’s not weird, it’s enlightening. Venus is bless with two spirits, and I want to see more of her.
Check your privileges.
I agree, this whole episode was beyond ridiculous, including Jax saying to Venus something about looking at a “pretty face”, something a biker like Jax would never say. And Jax flat out murdering that woman? The whole entire episode was completely unbelievable.
and JUMP THE SHARK is totally appropriate.
I thought Venus was just a stupid attempt to go to the novelty well again, but they did a good job of tying it in with Jax’s own issues and made it relevant. It also does a little to repair the relationship with Barofsky, who seemed to be wavering on their deal after recent events and would probably be at least motivated to take the DA’s deal. But now SAMCRO’s help in cleaning up a bit of his turf, plus his apparent arrogance balking at being forced…
I think the Venus story adequately serviced the needs of the longer running arcs, as long as they don’t overuse the character.
Not digging the Venus character…she/he is just plain annoying. And what’s with first the school shooting and now child pornography? Those plot points are just twisted and gross. Episodes like this just show Sutter has no idea where this show is going…except down the toilet. What was once a great show is now bottom of the barrel. I think the term is hate watching.
Why does Venus talk like a southern belle?
@Mark, DOn’t forget the torture porn!!
Sutter went from an amazing writer on The Shield and through 2-3 seasons of Sons to a shock artist who just wants to keep over stepping the bounds to shock the audience.
@Bikerdude, have you ever seen a Tranny in real life? They do a lot of things to transform themselves including voices and accents. That may be Venus’s view of what a lady sounds like so she adopted that voice.
I certainly don’t see the Justification (pun intended) for Goggins to get an Emmy nod here, because the material he has to work with is so low-rent. And the closing song’s theme couldn’t have been more apropos. This show has become a bona-fide train wreck.
The fact that Goggins’ performance in this episdoe is mentioned as a possible Emmy nominee says a lot about how far this show has gone (dropped).
You’re right. They should only award acting Emmys to highbrow concepts like meth dealing.
I think Jax would not believe Gemma did it with malice aforethought but Jax can well believe that Gemma got carried away and in her fury and her way of
fighting dirty both physically and how she set up Tara yeah, I think it is perfectly plausible that Jax would believe Gemma did it.
I think she figured it out in jail certainly by the time Roosevelt check in on her and they locked eyes but she may have gotten it a few minutes after Tara
rammed her lower abdomen into the corner of the desk with the blood bag on top of her “gash”.
I don’t hold what tactic Tara is doing to both Gemma and Jax against her in anyway. This is how you fight Gemma. This is how she will help get those boys away from the environment. How else is she going to do it without turning state’s evidence against Jax? Maybe she should do that and send Jax to Jail to help her keep her boys but she doesn’t want to do that to him just get a way from both him and Gemma with the boys and this is the only way to do it since no other straight forward and honest way. Yes Tara is being as dangerous and conniving as Gemma. After what Gemma has done to Tara, including sabotaging her medical career, the last time fatally? It is perhaps the only way to beat her to go down into the deep mud and shit with her; and I don’t blame her ONE DAMN BIT! You go girl! Maybe if Wendy was able to fight like Gemma she still would have Abel.
Oh and yes I think it will be very soon that Jax realizes that Tara was never pregnant. A simple physical would prove that, but hopefully Tara would be able to declare Jax unfit somehow before that. I am sure when he realizes what she did Jax will be bat shit angry at her so I think her plan includes that.
That said I do fear that Gemma will ultimately win and Tara will eventually end up like Micheal Coleone’s wife in “The Godfather Part II” after she tried to take her kids away from the life (all legal and failing efforts) cut out and off from the kids. I won’t be surprised that there will be a scene of Jax closing the door in Tara’s face after her visiting period with at least her bio son, is over.
Wendy may suffer even worse.
On the plus side of Gemma yes it shows a kind side of Gemma to be so open and understanding of Venus (but God forbid Venus does something she doesn’t like). Of course Gemma is bi sexual herself so she understands what it is like a little to be out of the “norm”. I wonder if Jax and the rest of the club and friends including her husband Clay and boyfriend Nero know this about her? I haven’t seen any indication.
Other things:
*”Villain” is a relative term on this show and every other show in which criminals are the anti heroes and the audience is asked to root for them. Ironically SAMCRO ARE the bunch of villains that are complex and three dimensional. Nero is the most obvious example.
To help us root for them despite their criminality the people who try to take them down are and must be much more villainous than they are but in doing so
come off more cartoonish and less nuanced, the child pornographers are an obvious example. Some people have a negative view of what SAMCRO is doing investing in prostitution and regular pornography so the child pornographers like Alice and also the Iranians who put out violent torture porn are made out to be really irredeemably sleazy. I personally don’t lump Alice and the Iranians with those who put out regular porn and prostitution, adults doing
adult things voluntarily even if it is, where prostitution is concerned, illegal as long as the workers are adults and can quit anytime they please
(subject to any contracts they signed at least concerning with the porno actors); but a lot of people do and in irony as Sheriff Roosevelt said, some of Nero’s girls (not all but some certainly) suffered some some of the same forms of abuse like Venus’s son did. In other words if Venus’s son was a female and about five years older s/he could’ve start working for Nero, the benign, humane pimp.
Anyway that is how it usually when you have criminals with redeeming values as the anti heroes going up against harder, nastier criminals, the really bad criminals come off as one dimensional, including the corrupt cops like Stahl and the Marshal. Even most of “Breaking Bad”‘s criminals were like that, the real big ones like Gus Fring being the exception (on the other hand “Breaking Bad”‘s Tuco could’ve fit real well on “Sons of Anarchy”). I think Pope was at least one exception of an enemy of SAMCRO having layers and he didn’t last that long. August could be another. The point man for the Real IRA (RIRA) that blew up the clubhouse still is pretty one dimensional villain even after about two or three years on the show. Very little if any character development and we don’t know any of his history IIRC.
*I think Alice’s rant against her son/daughter Vincent/Venus was actually a three way thing (mind out of gutter please LOL!) Yes Alice was disparaging her own child for the so called “twisted” lifestyle Venus will raise her son in and the problem she foresees, and yes Jax could probably subconsciously think that that rant can easily apply to him and his sons (Tara no doubt would’ve picked up on that) but I think Alice was unconsciously taking about herself and what she did to her own son/daughter and grandson, so there was a triple way with how it reflects on Jax the most relevant to the show.
*Is it me or does Groggins have a good pair of stems? High heels can do wonders! I think I said this before but if I didn’t know better like who Groggins was I probably would’ve taken him as a real transsexual and swore those boobs were real, by real I mean real implants as opposed to the prosthetics we know they are. It is wonder what Groggins would look like if he really was a male to female transsexual. The makeup department did a pretty good job feminizing him as much as possible without him having hormone shots to soften his features and facial reconstruction to do that even more. Tig sure doesn’t mind! Jesus! I wonder if that would go down in a real Motorcycle gang? I mean I understand that men who go for transsexuals (those who have gotten actual hormone therapy reconstruction surgery and maybe implants, as opposed to crossdressers and transvestites, both of whom the only difference they have from ordinary men is that they just dress up as female and got a good save) are not homosexual since they like femininity despite the object of their desire being once a guy, but would a real Outlaw MC be so tolerant and see the difference?
*I don’t mind the excuses given for a shootout car chase nearly every episode. This is a story about a criminal organization in between a street gang and more formal organize crime so they are down in the trenches. To me it fits SoA just like “Mad Men” (which I love along with almost all of the other talkative AMC dramas including “The Walking Dead” which is the most action oriented show on that network) almost has no action (a man’s foot was severed by a ride on demonstrator ride on law mower in an office is as bloody as “Mad Men” has gotten, excepting a Korean War flashback) and lots of dialog fits it that show. It is like the old Western TV series from the 50’s to the 70s in that vain, a good shoot out almost every episode.
*I hope I am right about Patterson that she will put pressure on Nero right up until the DNA results come back and then let Nero go as opposed to trying to
send a man she knows is innocent to prison even if it is for “the greater good” of getting a RICO case against SAMCRO. That way she could be still tough
and ambitious but not corrupt and crazy.
*I also hope that Harper was not only scared off from joining the Sons but out of the 1%’er life altogether for his own good.
The best part of the show was the way the camera would juxtapose Venus boobs and femininity with her massive man hands.
How many scenes of prison rape and/or sex have there been this season?
Less than the number of music montages.
Music Montages have been a part of this show from the beginning. I know many hate them, bu they move storylines along and help you catch up to where the characters are without having to come up with meaningless dialogue or extra scenes to show them.
the music montages are an FX staple, not just this show
The music montages are good. I’m consistently surprised at how much good music that I’ve never heard before that they’re able to find.
I think music montages have been a staple of certain types of shows since the sopranos. (Not getting into whether sons is the same type of show as the sopranos).
It’s true Music montages have been in plenty of shows. However, they’re normally used in the first or last episode of season to sort of touch base with characters. In SOA they’re used in every freaking episode and in the case of the past episode, twice. I don’t want to call it bad writing, but they certainly use them as a crutch.
I have a love/hate relationship with Sutter’s writing. On one hand, he has an incredible gift for sheer volume of creative story telling. And yet, he is also a tremendously indulgent writer that plays out every fantasy in his head. For instance, you can tell that he reveres his actress wife and the Gemma character. Unfortunately Gemma long ago lost any usefulness or possibility for redemption. But Sutter decided last night that psychopath Gemma deserves to be pitied because Tara set her up.
Speaking of which, what a mess that storyline has become. Are we to believe the hospital would not do a full examination….nevermind, that plot is too stupid for words. Jackson deserves these two people.
I really don’t want to become familiar with Sutter’s sex fantasies, but it would seem he’s set to do otherwise by bringing back Walton Goggins. I guess Mr. Berkshire just sees things differently, but suggesting Goggins’s performance is Emmy worthy perplexes me to no end.
And the club still has taken no responsibility nor shown remorse for the school shooting. Sutter better address than before the final episode.
I think it is safe to say that Tara’s old boss (the one Gemma choked) is in on Tara’s phony pregnancy, perhaps a couple of other staff as well; and Tara can refuse treatment/examination at anytime.
gemma vs. gillian darmody. who’s a worse mother?
Of Gillian Darmody for sure. Gemma never had sex with Jax or lick his “winky”. Gillian did kill an innocent look alike for her son’s death benefits. I don’t hold Gillian’s drug addiction against her since it was Gyp who got her hooked albeit it was poetic justice for her killing that look alike of her son by a Heroin overdose and drowning him. But Gemma did have a hand in Jax’s biological father’s death.
Over all though despite her plotting and scheming Gemma isn’t as bad as Gillian.
She never licked it, only kissed it lovingly.
Bushwa, Mahmoud…they had full on sex while Jimmy was at college. I agree though…Gillian worse mom than Gemma.
Yeah, but who is the worse grandma?
Is anyone else tired of the music montages on this show? At first they were used once in a while and then they were used at the end of almost all episodes. Now they have them at the beginning and the end. Is this to tell us that these episodes could actually be longer than they already are??
Yes. Last night’s ending montage lasted forever.
The opening montages annoy me because almost every one involves Tara and/or Jax doing something with one of the babies. That’s just the default intro: “Look at how these people are a family.” And then the craziness begins.
Anyway, I enjoyed this episode and the last one. These two felt the most like the first two seasons, not quite as much craziness as began this season. Although Tara’s plan is getting close.
My personal low point for the season was the prison guards forcing and watching Gemma and Clay to have sex.
That’s a good point regarding the montage being used to show how much of a family man Jax is, etc. They also used it to pass over the aftermath of the school shooting instead of actually dealing with it and giving it more weight.
I think music montages are useful and a good way to show how things are progressing but it just seems like they are overused now.
Maybe, just for kicks, they should make an entire episode a music montage.
It’s a crime that Goggins never got nominated for his role as Shane in The Shield, especially after the final episode of Season 5.
As for sons & the Emmy’s, I only think a best actor/actress nomination could have been given to Clay and Gemma early on in the series.
Just when I thought SOA couldn’t get any worse, Sutter does something like this episode and totally doesn’t redeem himself
I want Howey on Shameless more, but wish they found something for him to actually do in his episodes here and found a way to keep him around. I t also would have been funny to have his show going up against his wife’s show in the same timeslot on different networks
yeahim only watching cause i have come this far just a terrible and unrealistic show i know its tv but come on give me a break its more a comedy than anything at this point
Well, no one brought it up, so do we think this is the beginning of the road that leads to Gemma turning rat? She can completely pin Tara to the cross, and testify to an on-going attempt to win Otto over, with the bit about his wife’s perfume.
Between Tara’s con & Nero’s predicament, she certainly has enough motivations. I don’t know if she’d go so far as to go along with the gun charges, but she’s just short-sighted and selfish enough to lash out against Tara and to protect Nero, without thinking through how it would help create the overall case against the club.
Also, it looks like Clay might end up being the patsy for supplying the school guns, or else Connor might get whacked by Marks to put the club deeper in dutch with the Irish.
As I was watching this episode, I kept thinking how unbelievably stupid it was. The transvestite theme was really dumb and didn’t work well in an outlaw biker TV show. Totally contrived and awkward.
I think Sutter’s goal is to constantly make people feel uncomfortable watching his show. That’s why we get all the crazy violence, rape, etc. There are other better ways to accomplish that. I thought he did a great job in the first couple of seasons with Gemma’s rape. That was believable and well done.
Was that ever a stupid episode. Totally and stupidly unbelievable with outlaw bikers fawning over a transvestite. The whole plot was idiotic.
The last 2 episodes have been good, almost throwbacks to SOA’s earlier seasons. Hopefully things keep moving in this direction.
That said, the 6-8 minute musical montages at both ends of every episode are totally unnecessary.