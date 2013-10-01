‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘Wolfsangel’ ups the body count

Everything that happens in this week’s “Sons of Anarchy” could’ve been condensed into a pretty solid hour of TV. So why did “Wolfsangel” have to be yet another unnecessarily bloated 90 minute episode?
Yes, there’s a sizable body count — though the character who seemed most in danger last week (Tig) was apparently in no danger at all — but sans commercials, the episode runs one full hour. That’s longer than an average installment of “Game of Thrones” (or any other commercial-free HBO or Showtime drama), and it feels desperately stretched. There’s no rhythm, no urgency to anything that happens. And that’s extra frustrating because Kurt Sutter surprisingly demonstrated some good judgment in bringing Lee Toric’s arc to a swift and violent finish here, instead of dragging out the maniac’s downfall for multiple episodes over weeks and weeks in typical overblown fashion.
If only it was more satisfying. Toric’s last words (“I didn’t even see that coming”) should’ve echoed our feelings as viewers, but the padded running time made his death all too easy to anticipate. It started with the smart decision to let Roosevelt quickly catch on to Toric’s sloppy attempt at framing Nero (we know Roosevelt’s no dummy, while Toric is an obvious freak and Nero is as much of a saint as a reformed biker outlaw can possibly be). I was looking forward to some degree of cat and mouse between Roosevelt and Toric, and yet all the Sheriff’s skepticism did was speed up the ticking clock that’s been hanging over Toric’s head. (Fair enough if the end result is getting rid of Toric faster.)
By the time we see Clay slip Otto the knife during his visit, it’s clear Sutter doesn’t even want us to be surprised when Otto attacks Toric (so the whole mess ends the way it started — with a Toric being stabbed to death, yeesh). The attack itself is one of the biggest moments in the episode, but it just deflates on screen with all the dramatic tension of air going out of a balloon. We’re left with nothing but relief that another disastrous law enforcement character has departed the show. And more relief when Sutter allows Otto to depart as well, in a hail of bullets following season after season of brutal behavior and extreme suffering.
In comparison, I really didn’t see Filthy Phil’s death coming. Neither the character nor the actor (Christopher Douglas Reed) ever added much to the show, but he’s been hanging around since early on in Season 3. That’s a long time for someone to be dispatched with a single, sudden, shot to the head. Phil’s murder (along with the murder of another, even less significant, prospect) served the dual dramatic function of making it clear the Irish aren’t going to take Jax’s disobedience lightly and adding another wrinkle to SAMCRO’s membership challenges. Jax is truly running the club into the ground, and we’re seeing Chibs get less and less tolerant of the president’s self-serving leadership. Wouldn’t it be interesting to see someone other than Jax or Clay in charge?
Meanwhile, the most intriguing subplot continues to be Tara’s play to protect her kids. The writers have done a good job doling out information about just what she’s up to, keeping us guessing and drawing us in deeper every week. She is in fact working with Wendy in an effort to undermine Gemma and the club, but how closely is Wendy following her instructions? Did Wendy tell Gemma that Tara is “completely disconnected” and “hellbent on getting the boys out of Charming” as part of the plan (so Gemma will be more likely to accept Wendy as a guardian) or part of her own agenda? Plus, Unser walking in on Tara’s meeting with Wendy and Ally Lowen means he has knowledge that could come into play with Gemma at some point, even though he chose to side with Tara at the hospital.
Fortunately, Jax is still too distracted — with the club, the skinheads, the Irish, August Marks, Barosky, his girlfriend and the continued headache of guns — to notice.
Odds and ends:
– Between the “Breaking Bad” finale and Jax’s retaliation tonight, not a good week for white supremacist asshats on TV.
– Unser was attacked for no other reason than he parks his trailer where SAMCRO does their business. He has a good point about the danger of simply being around that environment — especially for the kids — but wouldn’t the smart thing be to move?
– Last time we saw Mitch Pileggi as reformed skinhead Ernest Darby was back in Season 3’s “Turas.” Nice to know he’s been behaving himself.
– Speaking of former “X-Files” cast members, yes that’s Robert Patrick (fresh off arcs on “True Blood” and “Last Resort”) as the president of the San Bernardino chapter. (And John Hensley, of FX’s “Nip/Tuck,” as the young guy with him.) And yes it’s a pointed contrast that his club votes down picking up SAMCRO’s gun running when Jax barely puts anything to a vote these days.
– August Marks explaining why Tig is still alive in a single throwaway line: “Let’s just say it wasn’t Traeger’s time.”
– Roosevelt dropping a truth bomb on Nero: “There’s no dignity in what you do. Call it what you want but you make money off the low self esteem of broken women.”
– Anyone else worried about Nero? He should know better than to drop hints with Gemma about running away — as much as she cares about him, she cares about her grandkids even more. Next week is one of only three episodes with a scheduled “Anarchy Afterword” after show online. (The others are the premiere and finale.) So it should be pretty big, right?
Can’t Hitfix find someone who actually enjoys ‘SOA’ to review it? This guy obviously doesn’t. Robert Patrick and John Hensley also played father and son on ‘ The Sopranos.’
Indeed. Someone for whom extra viewing time is something to savor, instead of complaining about the “bloat”. It calls to mind the bit in “Tom Sawyer” where the narrator differentiates between a man who pays for the privilege of doing something and enjoys it, but if offered money to do the same thing, will no longer enjoy it because it becomes work. For the avergage viewer looking forward to his Tuesday night fix of SoA, extra running time is to be enjoyed. Geoff’s take on the extra length is akin to a clock puncher forced to work unpaid overtime.
He’s just being honest. When I saw there was an extra half hour I also rolled my eyes. There’s a reason why most of the best shows in the last decade have rarely used the extra time other than for a season finale.
And once again, it was quite the dramatic day in Charming. If I followed correctly, there was a brutal assault at the clubhouse, a mass shooting at the Nazi compound, two Sons were murdered by the Irish, the agent going after the Sons was killed by one of their former members during a prison visit before also getting shot…did I leave anything out? What a day.
Can’t Budweiser find another website that is an uncritical lapdog of all things SOA? Considering how far this show has declined it might be tough but there should be some out there. This is a critic. That’s what critics do.
HitFix hate for SOA is kind of a running joke.
Of course, most people who like the show no longer read HitFis, so naturally the comments are largely filled with those who share the opinions of the writers, creating an echo chamber.
That said, HitFix’s criticism is at least well written, even if seems like there’s a contractual requirement to say something negative no matter the quality of the episode.
I was so glad to see Toric get killed. The character’s ridiculousness was getting to be way too much. But at least the show acknowledged that by having Roosevelt figure out that something was off in about three seconds.
Also, am I stupid, or are other people having trouble figuring out exactly what Tara and/through Wendy are trying to do vis a vis custody and divorce? Is it that Wendy tricks Gemma into giving her a gun for protection and then they tell the family court that the kids are surrounded by illegal guns? And another thing- Tara’s divorce lawyer is the club’s criminal lawyer? I don’t mean to go all lawyer here, but that’s a conflict, and not only is it a conflict, but it doesn’t make sense for the lawyer who presumably will lose a good paying client (the club) just to handle Tara’s divorce.
And finally, not killing Tig was kind of dumb. I’m ok with him being alive, and it being a loyalty test by Marks for Jax, but what could they have said to Tig- hey, we just came to say hi? Stupid.
My take on the Tara/Wedny plan is that Tara is using Wendy to provoke Gemma into threatening her directly, and in the mean time she’s making nice with Gemma to make it that much more impactful when Gemma inevitably flips out. A direct, and presumably violent, threat from Gemma toward Tara seems like the last piece of her custody plan; it would convince a family court for sure that the boys couldn’t stay with their Grandmother and that Tara has their best interest at heart by trying to remove them out of state. You do make a good point about the conflict of interest for the lawyer though, also didn’t she take over for the guy a season back because she worked at the same firm and he had another case to handle? If so wouldn’t the firm be upset that she’s canabalizing the club as a client to take on Tara’s divorce.
The club lawyer representing Tara against Jax that’s nuts for me is not so much the legal ethical conflict as much as it seems a tad suicidal to turn on them like that. She of all people knows what they’re capable of and like you said, she’s been their lawyer all along.
The part of the Tig thing that bothered me was Marks still holding the piece of yellow paper that Jax had written on and
having Tig see it – the purpose was for Tig to now wonder if Jax turned on him but that was ridiculous.
I ended up liking the episode but not that part of it.
Didn’t see your post OldPandaDayz – I do remember there was a guy lawyer at the start of the show but I think she’s been their attorney since at least season 3.
Don’t worry, August Marks has plans for Tig just like he did with Clay, at least he will use them up before throwing them away since both are on his death list.
OldPandaDayz & Leo S:
I think the lawyer wants to get out of being a “Mob Lawyer” type, but she has Gemma to worry about.
If Toric main goal was to take down Jax, Clay, and SoA as a whole, why try to frame Nero?
Why not plant evidence on someone actually in the club? How would Nero going to jail even impact SoA or cause SoA any trouble?
It really makes zero sense, when all Toric’s entire motivation is to take down the club.
Also, why would Toric prefer to get Otto to flip on Clay? Otto’s the one who did the deed.
Toric was obsessed with finding people to flip on SAMCRO. Perhaps he thought Nero would be persuadable with a murder hanging over his head.
In hell this morning, Agent Stahl is telling Toric “brilliant plan, doofus.”
Bikerdude: The only thing would be that Otto is already paying for his part in the murder, and Toric wasn’t going to let up on his punishment once Otto gave up Clay and/or the club.
Didn’t make much sense beyond that, becuase how else were they going to Otto and Toric again in a room together? Sigh….
rcade: Wouldn’t an actual member of SoA likey have more dirt to spill to Toric than Nero though? Wouldn’t setting up an actual SoA member open up the chance for some sort of rico case (which has always been the goal to take down SoA completely), in the event that they didn’t flip on the club? Far more valuable every way around, if this was a goal to get someone to flip, or just set them up for murder.
I disagree. It makes perfect sense to frame Nero. The victim was a prostitute. He had already put in the mind of the DA that he was possibly abusive to his girls as part of putting pressure on SAMCRO’s friends. But of course he had accidentally/on purpose killed her so he improvised. Framing Nero goes to what he said about him to the DA before so a narrative was already in place; that and we all know about the stereotype of the Pimp treating his “bitches” harshly, even killing them on occasion if he thinks she is not giving him the real amount of money she earned so he could play to that prejudice.
With all that it was logical to frame Nero and it does hurt the club indirectly. It is one more friend of the Club that is in trouble and in less of a position to help SAMCRO with the spotlight on him and SAMCRO trying to help him out while dealing with other threats including from the Feds.
My only problem with last night’s episode was the ramming of the gate when they blew into the supremacist’s compound. I know it looked good on TV, but after that van slipped through, the gates would have rebounded and took out the remaining bikers. I had to replay it a couple times and it looked like they had the gates tied up with bungey cords or something because they snap back open when the bikes roll through. I know, petty, but I have a hard time suspending reality sometimes with this show.
What made me laugh was that right after Jax and crew show up at the Nazi compound, Juice and Darby arrive – which means they must’ve been captured seconds after they were left at that side road. But like it’s been said you don’t want to look too close at the details sometimes…
I don’t care how long a Sons episode is as long as it’s entertaining. Making a TV drama an hour long is arbitrary. Kurt Sutter can do as much or as little with 90 minutes as he does with 60.
I liked the Toric arc, though I’m wondering about the purpose in the larger story. His plans to go after SAMCRO failed miserably. He and Otto annihilated each other. Nero is framed for murder and one of his prostitutes is dead.
Perhaps the significance is that Clay helped Jax by eliminating a threat to the MC. Whether he did it for Jax, for himself or for Otto remains to be seen.
The death of Filthy Phil (a full member, not a prospect as suggested in the review) makes me sad because the show has not developed enough new club members in recent seasons. With Miles killed by Happy and Phil killed by the Irish, the prospect I keep calling Dave Grohl is the only distinctive one left.
Apparently Sutter said in an interview that he wanted to keep Donal Logue around longer but Logue had to leave to film season 2 of Vikings – so I’m not sure if he had to prematurely kill off Toric and if that storyline was going to evolve further.
If it was a conflict with the actor’s schedule, good thing: ridiculous character even for SOA, and too much of rehash of Stahl. I like the show in general, ‘suspend disbelief and enjoy’ is my motto for SOA generally. But Toric and the plot surrounding him was just too much of a stretch to enjoy. Just kill him and get it over with, glad they did.
Evening bad guy soap opera so need to try to place reality in the mix when trying to figure out the why’s and how come’s. It’s all up to the Sutter Mind and his writing crew. However, lots of fun to try to figure it out. Glad Toric is gone as it was just getting to weird keeping his character. Could have played him smarter to create more turmoil for the Club but his character went waaay to far south. A blessing to finally put Otto, the poor bas**rd, out of his misery. You almost like Clay for “helping a brother out”. Unser’s attack made no sense what-so-ever except to possibly build the case for Tara to prove the danger the kids are exposed to. Who knows maybe Unser might for once side with doing the right thing and back Tara up. Wendy is just annoying to have back on the show but then again if it all plays out right both mothers will get to keep their kids. The whole Tig thing, I think, just fell flat. I mean Tig didn’t even have a scratch on him, he didn’t lose an ear, an eye, a finger, have teeth knocked out, or even busted up real good……nothing. It makes no sense. I love Tig as a character on the show. He adds a lot of the unexpected, now expected crazy to the show but him walking out unscathed to me just fell flat. No Bobby Elvis in this episode……what are you doing Bobby? Nero should just walk away from the Club and Gemma. I mean it’s nice to see Jimmy Smits on screen as he really is a good actor, but let Niro walk away – not die – just walk away. Niro’s kid needs him. It is good to see Chibb’s start waking up a bit. His character is great and has a lot of potential so it is good to see it used once in a while. Does next week’s preview shows Chibbs with a gun to Jax’s head? 10 pm – 11:30 EST leaves me delirious at the end. Stop with the extra 1/2 hour. All in all still a great show to watch.
I meant to say NO NEED to try to place reality in the mix when trying to figure out the why’s and how come’s…….see delirious from staying up too late last night.
Tig didn’t lose anything because Marks and crew didn’t want to harm him. Marks decided there was more to be gained from keeping him around than killing him.
Why should Marks care at this point about Tig killing Pope’s daughter, anyway? Pope repaid that with the heinous murder of Tig’s daughter, and now Pope’s grievances are dead along with him.
Unser’s attack in his trailer at TM cracked me up because really, scary Nazi-guys in masks can just walk into the SOA compound and no one stops them? Then later on when Jax tells Darby to come there and he’d be safe I thought, “Maybe not.”
They (the writers) are definitely trying to rehabilitate Clay in our eyes – he’s just so inconsistent and his character (morality) is so dependent on what the writers want on any given week.
Unser is associated with the club and was there. It was obvious retaliation for Clay’s killing of the Aryan shot caller in jail. It doesn’t make a difference that Clay isn’t a member anymore and he is a Pope Industries/Black Guerrilla pawn. What should’ve happened is that he should’ve been killed not “merely” tortured. And yes it does demonstrate that the environment is dangerous. It always was since this isn’t the first time the Garage was attacked IIRC.
August Marks is going to use Tig in the future for some reason just like he used and is using Clay, until both of them don’t have any uses anymore. Just in time now that Toric is dead. :-)
I like Wendy she is pretty in a slightly skanky way. Both her and Tara are built generally how I like women to be built.
Nero is in love with Gemma, that’s all. He should’ve run as soon as she brought down his previous Whorehouse operation with her crap. Oh and one correction for the reviewer: IIRC, Nero was never a biker but ran a street gang crew, the BizLats whose empire was two blocks. :-)
Leo S:
There wasn’t anyone there, and that place is a legitimate business they run, namely a garage so it has to be open. You can’t make it a fort or you will scare away customers and look suspicious and look like you are afraid.
Also it magnifies how low in personnel that the club is that their aren’t any at the garage that is just hanging around, let alone guarding. They had to import members from another chapter to deal with the Neo Nazis. Now that Phil and that other guy is dead they are even fewer.
I agree with Rcade. No real reason for Marks to GAS about Tig one Pope was dead, if he’s the smart level headed crime figure depicted. So it didn’t seem to make sense when he demanded Tig be handed over, and logic was actually somewhat restored when he didn’t do anything to Tig and revealed it was just a loyalty test.
I was wondering this morning if Chibs and Happy are the only uncompromised members of SAMCRO left. Juice murdered Miles, Tig killed Donna and Jax frequently goes outside club rules.
Unless Bobby comes back with members committed to the original vision of the club, SAMCRO is hopelessly compromised.
Speaking of which, where was bobby in this episode? In 90 minutes, they couldn’t find time to show ten seconds of bobby sitting down with some guy in a sons cut we’ve never seen before?
Maybe I missed/forgot about it but what was the original “vision” of the club? Sorry I just see it as a criminal organization no better than the Mafia (Italian, Russian, Irish etc.), Crips, Bloods, Latin Kings, Aryan Nation, the Mexican and Columbian Drug Cartels, Jamaican Posses Chinese Triads or most relevantly the real life “Hell’s Angels” (which I guess doesn’t exist in this parallel universe of “Sons of Anarchy”) What was SAMCRO supposed to do that wasn’t criminal related originally if anything?
As I understand it, the original vision of the club is about brotherhood and motorcycles and not living according to society’s rules, but not necessarily pursuing crime as a way to make money as an end in and of itself. Rather, the club’s businesses, be they legal or illegal, are intended to support the club and the lifestyles of its members, e.g. the headquarters, drinking beer and hanging out and making it possible to look like a tattoo’d creep in a cut and not have to worry about making a living.
i think the vision also includes protecting charming from drugs, prostitution and corporate expansion. they want to keep the small town dream alive, and will go outside the law to do it. this is why clay objected to charming heights so much. and i believe there was a line like, every town around charming has grown significantly in the last 30 years except for charming, implying the sons don’t let that stuff happen so the town can stay how it is. also stuff like killing that rapist in season 1, and making sure guys like darby don’t push drugs in charming is supposed to be one of their key functions, and why the town and unser supports them (at least at the beginning).
I was really happy to see some of the humor come back and have more scenes with just the guys – in that way it was more like the first few seasons (before Ireland.)
I’m glad Toric is gone just because his actions were becoming nonsensical and irrational.
Wish Chibs could speak clearer – my closed captioning didn’t work last night and I couldn’t understand what he said to Jax after the confrontation with Galen. Speaking of which Hunnan’s British accent was really distracting for me when he and Chibs had their confrontation at the table.
Hope the new D.A. becomes a worthy adversary this season and that she doesn’t turn out to be, well, insane.
He said something like, “You just picked off a very old scab, Jackie.”
Did Clay ever cost two SAMCRO members and prospects their lives by angering an old ally in the course of cutting ties? Sutter is not showing Jax to be a worthy leader.
Thanks RCADE, I listened to it three times and still couldn’t figure it out.
I suppose Jax could’ve warned Phil and the other guy to be careful but really, it would’ve been hard to foresee Galen doing what he did. And I’m not sure how that’s going to help the Irish accomplish what they want – but I think all of us viewers are so angry about seeing poor Phil sliced and diced that maybe this season’s Big Bad Guy is Galen and not Toric, as we first thought and somehow at the end the Irish take the fall for the school killings, since it was their gun and that would feel a little more like “justice”.
Hey… Why is that Tara gets her hand slammed in a car door and she wears a brace for two seasons, but Unser gets gutted by Nazis and he’s walking around later that day and just needs a shot in the butt to feel better? This show is completely ridiculous at times.
She wore the brace because she was rehabbing the hand in the hopes of being able to be a surgeon again.
Okay these snarks are getting a wee bit out of control. :-)
Unser wasn’t “gutted” but had a severe cut on his stomach (a Swastika carved into it). That is far less critical than having a car door slammed on your hand when you are a surgeon. even if she wasn’t a surgeon a broken hand is a lot worse than having deep cuts on your chest and stomach. You don’t manipulate the environment much with your chest and belly as you do with your hands.
You know, I don’t think I ever remember anyone complaining that a show is running longer than 60 minutes. Usually, people complain about the opposite. I love this show. If it runs 90 minutes or even 2 hours, I’m all in. I don’t even notice that it runs long anyway. Geoff is a critic and I understand that’s a part of the job but, please stop complaining about the running time, lol. And why is Hitfix so harsh with SOA. I’ve read recaps on this show for years now. Not a lot of love for FX’s most popular show.
I’m Scottish (and only posting now because of delays in obtaining DVDs) and I have to say that I find it very funny how people on this site complain about understanding Chibs. He started the series with a regular Glaswegian accent but in the past 2-3 seasons it’s clear the actor is taking great care to enunciate and is affecting a bizarre mid-Atlantic accent. I miss the regular angry Weegie. We have to have permanent subtitles for The Wire so I think we are owed a wee break