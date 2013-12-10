‘Sons of Anarchy’ season six finale recap: ‘A Mother’s Work’

Forgive me if this goes astray, but I’m still working through my stages of grief over this “Sons of Anarchy” finale. I’m currently on depression, and hoping that writing this will move me toward acceptance.
[Here’s an obligatory spoiler alert if you decided to click on an article about the “Sons of Anarchy” finale and yet don’t want to know a thing about it. I’m not going to bury the lede because it’s really the only thing worth talking about. Most of this episode was extremely slow and incredibly boring.]
I’m not grieving because Tara is dead. I’m grieving because I stuck around to see this happen. Why did I choose to ignore the warning signs? They were all there: The pointless, crass use of a school shooting as a plot point in the season premiere; Clay’s needlessly drawn out march toward death; that obnoxious sequence where the prison guards forced Clay and Gemma to have sex in solitary; the nonsensical machinations of Tara’s season long scheme to escape Charming or make Jax pay attention to her or really really really piss off Gemma — or whatever the writers wanted us to believe she was trying to accomplish. This season wasn’t just wild and crazy and unpredictable, it was top to bottom stupid.
This was the exclamation point.
You see, it’s not enough that Tara had to die. (Did she? I’m not convinced. But, to make this easier, let’s accept that she did and get to why it sucked.) She had to die in an amazingly idiotic way. The show clearly wants us to view her death and everything leading up to it as tragedy. Horrifying. Inevitable. Shakespearean! But it’s impossible to see as anything other than the ultimate example of this show’s forehead-slapping stupidity.
The writers have a habit of taking these little pawns they call characters and twisting them into unrecognizable simpletons. But have they ever gone this far? People who we generally think of as intelligent or level-headed — Unser, Roosevelt, even Jax — were forced to abandon all rational thought for this scenario to play out.
How or why Unser even got a call that Jax was going to be arrested is baffling to begin with, but to 1) bring that information to Gemma and then speculate (however logically) that Tara must have turned on Jax, 2) make a halfhearted attempt at preventing Gemma from leaving the house and 3) giving up and walking away … Is. Just. Absurd.
We’ve seen Unser portrayed as a sap before — he was horrified when he discovered the specifics of Tara’s plan this season — and we know he has a blind spot for Gemma. But his instinctual refusal to let her drive demonstrates he has cause for concern. When Gemma takes his truck and disappears, does he call Tara? Let Jax know that Gemma is drunk, angry, terrified and on the loose? Nah, he just casually takes a trip to the ice cream shop and mentions someone really oughta tell Gemma what the hell is going on. (You know, before she goes and does something INSANE.)
Meanwhile, Patterson leaves Tara’s safety in the responsible hands of Roosevelt. And clearly Tara’s safety is not even Patterson’s primary concern. Tara has already proven herself flighty and indecisive, especially when Jax is involved. There’s always the possibility she could bolt again, even after Jax vows to turn himself in as a scapegoat for the school shooting in exchange for her freedom. It’s not so hard to imagine, say, Jax and Tara put on a show for Patterson to give themselves time and space to run off together.
So, yeah, it totally makes sense that Roosevelt takes Tara to her house, sees a mysterious truck in the driveway (even if it’s Unser’s) and just says, “You go on ahead into the house by yourself where nothing bad can possibly happen and I’ll wait out here!” (Or something like that, at a certain point I stopped transcribing actual dialogue and started cursing the gods.)
Oh! And who does Jax send to check on Gemma? Juice! The member of the club who he knows JUST BETRAYED HIM. And it’s not like that’s water under the bridge. Jax whispers menacingly into Juice’s ear all “Godfather”-style: “You betrayed me! So, now go find my mother and make sure she’s totally cool with this whole turning myself into the police and going to jail for a little under a decade (with good behavior) thing.” (Most of that was probably my brain trying to justify what was going on, but I can’t be sure.)
And that brings us to the exact circumstances of the death: Tara in hand to hand combat with Gemma! And Gemma wins!
Tara is tired. Tara is weak. But Tara hasn’t given up. If anything her will to survive must be at an all-time high. And no matter how much mother’s love Gemma has for Jax, and no matter what advantage she has with the element of surprise, the Gemma/Tara showdown is so sloppily and ridiculously staged that it is flat out impossible to believe Gemma maintains the upper hand the entire time. Of course, because this is “Sons of Anarchy,” it’s also graphic and disturbing and gross. But that’s so expected at this point you just kind of roll your eyes, even when you can’t quite believe what you’re seeing. (Or understand how we’re supposed to buy any of it happening at all.)
If there was anything that made sense in this entire mess of a storyline it was Gemma’s motivation. The show certainly stacked the deck there. Not only is Gemma still reeling from Tara falsely accusing her of causing the miscarriage of her own (imaginary) grandchild, but she’s also still messed up from recently watching her son shoot Clay in the head. If that’s not enough, Nero just kicked her to the curb! Oh yeah, Gemma’s in a bad place. We know how much family means to her as a certifiably insane mama bear. We know that she believes killing Tara might somehow end all of Jax’s troubles with the law (ha!) or at least keep him safe temporarily. I’m sure she’d even own up to it, if Juice didn’t make the snap judgment call to kill Roosevelt and help her cover the whole disaster up. (Made extra neat and tidy by Jax turning on Juice and Gemma — the angel — showing him nothing but support.)
Oh, right. THEY ALSO KILLED ROOSEVELT.
Which, frankly, is fine. One less character I actually like means one less reason to watch next season. Not that I have any left, really, beyond Jimmy Smits and the potential ongoing arc for CCH Pounder.
Now that we’ve reached this point — Gemma killing Tara, the mother of her grandchild, in cold blood and conspiring to cover it up — it feels like the show is building to an inevitable showdown between Jax and his mother. At some point in the final season Jax will surely find out what Gemma did to Tara. And what Gemma did to John Teller. And what will Jax do?
I don’t care.
I’m not interested in another season of overstuffed episodes full of characters who alternate between boring and stupid on the whim of the writers, punctuated by childish acts of violence inserted for shock value, convoluted gang wars, endless pontificating about what makes a good man, and musical montages.
Over on AMC’s vastly superior “The Walking Dead,” they’ve spent half a season posing the question of whether or not people can come back from the terrible things they’ve done. I think “Sons of Anarchy” has finally reached a point where it can’t come back from the terrible things it’s done. Gemma is irredeemable at this point — she’s worse than Walter White at his worst. Maybe that was always the plan, but I can’t imagine wanting to watch her character ever again (and I’ve actually been a Gemma supporter most of these seasons, through the worst of it, because Katey Sagal can be so damn good). And I don’t even want to know what sort of moral obstacle course the show will throw Jax’s way now that he’s lost his father, his best friend and his wife all because of the motorcycle club he just can’t quit.
Very often in the comments section of negative TV recaps you’ll find someone complaining, “If you hate the show so much, hater, why don’t you stop watching?” It’s a silly argument, but the answer for me with “Sons of Anarchy” was always that I hoped it would get better. That it would validate the time I spent with it, as it has in the past.
But to end this season in this way? I’ve gotta side with Nero. I’m done.
Odds and ends:
– See, now, Gemma was responsible for Jax growing up without a father. And now she’s responsible for Thomas and Abel growing up without a mother. All Jax wanted was for Tara to be a good mother to his sons! Now they’re stuck with the worst grandmother of all time! Isn’t it tragic (and clever)?
– Drea de Matteo’s presence in the episode only underscores the connection to “The Sopranos” great “Long Term Parking.” An episode where the death of a major character was as devastating as it was meaningful.
– Great use of Peter Weller and Kim Dickens this season, right? I mean, why were they on the show again? (P.S. Barosky says Colette’s business is doing just great! Hooray!)
– For just a short while there I was liking the idea of Jax offering himself up as Patterson’s school shooting scapegoat. It would have made a reasonable enough bookend with the season premiere. Instead the shooting lives on as the show’s most tasteless pointless provocation.
– If this show actually had a heart to break, thinking back on the scene with Tara alone in the motel room with the boys, telling Abel he needs to make sure his brother isn’t scared, would be too much to bear.
Yea, that was bad. Unser telling Gemma that and then doing nothing to stop it felt like the stupidest thing anyone has ever done on the show.
You are completely crazy article writer! Kurt Sutter has owned the TV world iwith his incredible vision And everything that may not have been played out tonight WILL play out next season! Kurt Sutter is a writing genius and the acting is Stellar. Great Season Finale And the fact That Sutter wont do Anything that wont pay off For the future of SOA. LONG LIVE SONS! Still the BEST show on tv..itcontains every element that A TV show needs:)
Man, this review is PERFECT! SOA is just terrible and the writing sucks! The fact so many people watch it and think its great is sad and scary. The only thing worse than tonight’s episode was the “Anarchy Afterward” show were Sutter talked in these grand terms of the “meaning” behind Tara’s death! Lol… Awful
Wow, it’s like “Paul” didn’t even read the review. I wonder how many other sites Kurt, I mean “Paul”, posted this comment on.
I’m really sad to see this season of SoA ending. There are so few comedies on television right now that provide me with such a rich assortment of laugh-out-loud moments.
Aside from the many guffaws pointed out by the reviewer, I’d like to give a shout-out to the hilarious opening voice-over – which was so filled to the brim with wonderfully overwrought, cliché-ridden, and corny writing – that it wouldn’t have felt out-of-place in a teenage girl’s diary.
Here is just a sampling of some of the abundance of ripe cheese found there:
“The pen and paper has no judgement, no vote. It simply receives my truth and allows me to turn the page.”
“My self-hate is so deep, so palpable, I fear I’ll lunge at my own image, shatter the glass and cut myself with shards of broken reflection.”
“Now my doubt and sense of fraudulence barks so loudly in my head that most of the time I can’t hear anything else.”
and the funniest, IMO:
“…that allows me the karmic lubrication to stuff my guilt into a savage compartment.”
And lastly, one more favorite joke and punch-line from a season replete with them:
What do you say when the person you love tells you that they can’t take the crime, violence, and murder anymore and wants to get out?
‘Are you dumping me?’
@Madmeme: Yep, Jax’s journaling was quotable for all the wrong reasons. “Karmic lubrication” was definitely the phrase of the night.
Also, what was with Jax Teller randomly killing a small animal to start the episode??? What an amazing metaphor!
The “are you dumping me” line literally made me lol.
TJ Hawke: The “amazing metaphor” was that he ran over a dove, which is a symbol of peace. He’s basically saying, “Eff you, peace!” Again, amazing. This whole episode was overwraught, obvious, and idiotic.
Man, that whole opening sequence with the emo teenager’s diary (are we really supposed to believe that this murderous biker sits around composing trite metaphors?) and then the frickin smashed dove dramatically leading into the credit sequence seemed more like a Funny or Die parody than the actual show.
Sons “Jumped the Shark” long ago, but the phrase “Smashed the Dove” could apply to *something.*
@Harry the hat: nice one! “Smashing the dove”: when a show moves beyond mere irredeemability into self-parody.
Wow, once again I find myself in the minority, but I don’t find the episode, or Tara’s ending so stupid at all. It was not the best episode and I do have some questions about some of the character’s actions but I don’t think it was so bad.
Maybe it is because IMHO, this show has been telegraphing that none of the characters can really escape their fate. Nero called it Karma for the killing of Davarny in the episode but to me it was always history repeating. I date my supposition to the wildly panned morph scene of Tara and Jax at the meeting table in the old club house turning into young Gemma and John Teller. I found that a statement that Jax was bound not to become free of the club that he won’t escape. When it was reveled that Gemma had Teller killed because she thought he was about to rat on the club I thought that Gemma or Jax would kill Tara for the vary same thing when she started to make arrangements to take the boys and was being pressured to make a deal, so to me it is no surprise that Gemma killed Tara for the very same reason she had Teller killed by Clay.
Now I do have a problem with Unser falling for the old “please honey get my pills” trick after correctly deigning that Gemma would be on the war path over Jax about to be arrested and Tara had something to do with it. I myself would’ve felt MUCH better if Gemma beat the shit out of Unser which I have NO DOUBT she could do, knocking his ass out could for an hour or two while she ambushed Tara in her house. That would maintain Unser’s intelligence and also solved why didn’t he warn anyone via the magic device called a cellphone or land line to warn Jax that Gemma was on the rampage, so yes I thought that part was dumb and badly done.
On the other hand I am not surprised that Unser got a tip from someone in the sheriff’s department. He was a sheriff himself and so has many contacts still in the department. They don’t just dry up and stop talking just because he retired. They were his friends. Just like with retired Marshal Toric having connections despite being retired.
I can agree that perhaps should’ve been taken into police custody given that she did try to run even with the agreement between Patterson and Jax. BTW I don’t see Jax as a scapegoat. He did traffic the gun that was used in the massacre. He *IS* morally responsible if not legally so. And again I still don’t see the school shooting thing as exploitative in anyway anymore than it would’ve been exploitative to do a story about how the Real IRA (as they call themselves) do a terrorist attack in London using the weapons SAMCRO provided.
I am not surprised at all that Gemma kicked Tara’s ass relatively easily. We have seen Gemma beat Tara before haven’t we? Recently Gemma said that if Tara wasn’t-as she thought-carrying her Grand child she would’ve went full force on Tara. Instead Tara had to ram herself into a table edge to simulate an injury and miscarriage. And Gemma has been a biker chick all her life fighting all her life Tara only learned to fight reasonably competently recently, but she was never a match for Gemma so to me Gemma beating her so soundly and quickly is no surprise at all. Tara did fight back but just like Nero can beat Jax’s ass Gemma was able to kick Tara’s ass.
And they were just coming from assurances by Jax that he won’t harm Tara. He sealed the deal by making love to her. What person, even Gemma, would deliberately go against Jax’s orders not to harm his wife? They both knew Unser and Tara was not alarmed. As far as Roosevelt knew everything was copasetic. Roosevelt and Tara saw Unser’s truck who they both knew. Unser is the designated babysitter for the kids and likely could come and go in Jax’s house. They probably thought he brought the kids over from the ice cream shop to her house. I think he has free run of the house-I think he had keys too-so she probably thought he had brought the kids home under Jax’s instructions after the agreement they made, so I don’t think she had cause to be really suspicious at all.
Even though Juice was told by Jax that he betrayed him he knows that he gets along with Tara. Should he have expected Juice to harm Tara or let Tara come to harm? Why? I don’t see how Jax should think that. Do anyone seriously think that Juice would harm Tara out of spite against Jax? If not then why should Jax? If so why?
Also I still am one of the few who don’t believe that the depiction of the school shooting was so exploitative. What makes it so sacrosanct from other tragedies like terrorism or other types of murder? Is if because kids are involved? I think a club that deals in illegal weaponry could expect this to happen so to me it is not at all unreasonable to expect one of the guns SAMCRO moved will be involved in something like this. It is no more exploitative than say a child being killed by a s stray bullet that was let loose by two rival gangs at each other. That and school shootings tragically happen in real life. I don’t see it as any more exploitive than any other crime.
So I don’t think this episode is so bad really, not if I understand the general theme that Sutter has been leading up to since the beginning: That this life destroys everything one cares about. John teller realized that when he tried to get the gang out of guns before and was killed for it. Jax is trying to get the gang to go as legitimate as they can and his wife ends up paying the price. This show has so many “The Godfather” references I think it has to be its model. And what happens at the end of “The Godfather” Saga, the end of the third picture? Michael Corleone dies in misery. That is what is in store for Jax, so there will be no happy ending IMHO at the end of next season.
Oh and Jax running over that white pigeon? It was an accident of course. He didn’t do it deliberately. The white pigeon was a dove (aren’t doves pigeons?) and it symbolized the coming crushing of the peace that Jax had planned. And yes the prose of his poetry/diary/journal entry isn’t Robert Frost. After all he is just a biker LOL!
Two corrections:
Jax sent Juice to find Gemma, not Tara after Unser told Jax that Gemma went off in a bad way taking his truck.
And Lt. Roosevelt was supposed to stay with Tara until Patterson came back so it wasn’t as if they left Tara and Jax alone for them to conceivably run off.
I don’t think Gemma left Unser’s with the thought of finding Tara and killing her – she left and went to Jax’s house because she is always going over there to clean up and do busy-work (hence the scene at the beginning washing the dishes in the sink) and I thought she was going back to there as a way to comfort herself and see Jax later. She didn’t go there to kill Tara because that’s the LAST place she would’ve expected to see Tara – who she would’ve thought was hidden away somewhere out of reach. That’s why I do buy that Gemma’s rage was sudden and furious and not premeditated.
I also didn’t have trouble with Gemma physically overpowering Tara because she hit Tara with an iron first – that would stun anyone.
The problem with the school shooting as exploitive is tricky, isn’t it? The problem I have always had with the show is that Sutter has had to do a dance between showing the guys in the club as villains but not villainous enough that we don’t root for them – so their adversaries have always had to be worse. I’ve never really liked that cop-out.
So with the school shooting, we never get to “know” or see any child except the one that did the shooting. The same with the “innocents” we see killed – really, Davarny? She’s a drug addicted gang member’s wife who has abused her child through neglect and who knows what else – and yet the show has designated her one of the innocents who is killed.
So the school shooting is just another example and maybe the most blatant of SOA showing some horrific act but not letting us see/feel the real consequences from it that would make us enraged and upset – they aren’t showing us the true innocent victims killed and the fallout from those kind of horrific events but rather they show us the repercussions for the various clubs. It’s a cop-out.
So hard to read what I was thinking over done over written over messy kinda stupid !!! Wow what a mess and I love Nero !!!!
You don’t know my Fans” well there is a fine line in this show but this was not the answer I think it would of made more sense to kill off Gemma Nero left her she went on a bender we all know she doesnt have control of herself crashed a car and died but killing Tara jax’s character needs a light Tara as strange as she was – was it jaxs character can never come back the show has gone dark there is no form of balance no hope sometimes you get it wrong dark light hope death purpose chaos love hate this show will end in Hate maybe you should of called SONS Of Death or Gemma’s Sons its not about liking Tara its all about the transformation NOTHING Organic about this you’ve made a big mistake
Great review!! You have said everything I am feeling. This was the worst episode ever of soa and I am now done watching it! Fan since the beginning but Kurt sutter is a moron for this one! He has killed off everyone worth anything just to keep the Gemma show running, should have just called the show mommy dearest since the club is clearly secondary to his wife’s screen time
Yep, I’m with you. That was awful to watch. I am not at all interested in the show SOA has become, and I don’t think I’ll be putting myself through any more of this.
Best part of the 2 hours as seeing clips for the upcoming season of Justified.
I’ll 2nd that. Although I did somehwat enjoy Maggie and Charlie’s dialogue in the park.
At some point I became more interested in reading reviews of SOA than I was in actually watching the show. I think the last episode I watched was the finale of last season (although I did catch Clay’s death scene after reading about it here).
I do this with How I Met Your Mother, Homeland and I did it with Dexter.
I’m glad someone must watch these good shows gone bad so that I don’t feel compelled to watch them.
Thanks for the reviews.
I watched Anarchy Afterword, and Maggie Siff said something about how Tara saw that Gemma was off and went the other way. For the life of me, I wanted to ask why she didn’t really fight back. I guess the argument would’ve been something along the lines of Tara feeling “safe” now … but that’s just not the Tara they developed.
Gonna miss Tara, despite the idiotic plotlines. I really did enjoy Maggie Siff in the show, and she was one of the few redeemable characters left on the program.
I also noted how Sutter, in Afterword, said that they needed the death to push Jax. Really? Didn’t Jax just give himself up, after listening to Tara and realizing how screwed up everything was? Did he really need the death of Tara to push him?
It feels like, if I bother watching the show, that the first half of Season 7 will be about trying to “find” Tara’s killer (and perhaps some way to keep Jax free), with perhaps a goose chase for awhile, with the 2nd half/end being Jax vs. Gemma. Sutter made this bloody and violent, and he likes it like that, but I think he sort of lost what made the first couple seasons … special. For me, what made the first two seasons a bit better was the “hope” that pervaded with Jax. I was hoping that “hope” was going to be with Tara’s character, as I really don’t think Jax is redeemable enough at this point, but I guess we’ll see if the writers can write themselves a way out.
totally agree jax is not redeemable at all now this show will end in hate death this is no hamlet its just war with death hate death now hope light is lost
At least there is only one more season for this show to decline. The review, and many comments here, highlight the ridiculous plot holes, I won’t for anyone by going over them again. Apart from Jax’s journal entry, mute buttons were invented for such moments.
I used to love this show, I thought it was underrated and should have got more recognition. There were some great characters, and performers, and I used to genuinely look forward to each new season. Now it’s a shambling trainwreck setting up a predictable final season ‘mother vs son’ showdown. They’ll both die, nobody will care.
You make reference to whether or not people can come back… The reason this show is great is because it’s real(agreed its exagerrated at many points)You don’t come back. You are what you are
I think I have to agree with you: We as Americans/viewers/humans all like to root for redemption; for a comeback story.
But SOA has always seemed to be more about the fact that there are some choices and some lifestyles that you CAN’T come back from.
Also, if Tara thought Jax was going to kill her at the park, wtf didn’t she mention John Teller’s true cause of death?
I actually forgot to even mention the park scene in my rage, but Tara allowing herself to be that exposed also made no sense. It just turned out that wasn’t her worst mistake.
I have a feeling it’ll be Nero who finally plays the John Teller card.
why would nero care to come back to this mess this was too dark for him
Yeah Tara being in hiding from the club & then meeting her lawyer in broad daylight in a park that her & Jax take Abel !?
Moronic.
This show had the protential to bust out after what I thought was a strong season 5 & make its presence knowen come award season.Instead Kurt went off in a “lets kill everyone off” direction leaving little plot,substance or interest for fans!What could KS possibly dream up for a series finale other then a predictable showdown between Jax’s & Jemma?SOA has faded to black even before its own death!
Yeah, the characters did some really stupid things just to propel the story forward, but the “vastly superior ‘The Walking Dead'”? Are you serious? Come on, did you watch that awesome governor arc?
I LOL’d at that. Although…I would say TWD was superior to this season of SOA, but not “vastly.” Just by a little, as it was less stupid.
This half-season of TWD had its problems, but at least it ended in a place that is intriguing to return to, what with every character randomly dispersed and isolated from one another.
What an unmitigated mess. The main plot has been fueled for several seasons now by characters repeating the same mistakes over and over, driving the show and everyone in it into increasingly miserable circumstances. Some shows thrive in this kind of darkness, but these characters have had their intelligence reduced to a point that they aren’t able to predict the most painfully obvious consequences of their actions. Every contrived delay in action, every overheard conversation, every secret withheld has such a telegraphed story purpose that the pacing of the show never works. There is no resonance here, only frustration at this treadmill of stupidity.
What a lazy show this has become.
For a minute, I thought the show was going in a really interesting direction. Kurt Sutter said he always envisioned the show going seven years. When Jax came up with his plan, I thought maybe they were going to have him go to jail for the gun charges, serve 7-10 years and then at the end of the finale flash forward to when he gets out of prison. The last season would be him picking up the pieces and fallout from his decision a decade or so later. It creates a pretty neat cliffhanger cause everything is then up in the air. What happen to the club? What will his relationship to his own sons be like? Lot of interesting dynamics. As for the ending that we did get, I think Roger Ebert said it best, “I grow restless when their (characters) misunderstandings could be ended by words that the screenplay refuses to allow them to utter” i.e. if only someone had talked to Gemma for like five seconds none of that silliness would have happened.
You held out more hope than I did. As soon as Jax announced the deal I knew that Tara was dead. That’s the only way the deal would fall through. Didn’t think for a second they’d be brave enough to send Jax to jail long term.
On a seperate point, don’t insult our intelligence Sutter into thinking Jax will be charged for the murders. Tara would have Gemma’s dna all over her, Jax’s gun will easily be ruled out as the murder weapon & Jax will have no powder residue on him from the gunshot.
I thought they could send Jax to jail, have a bunch of time elapse in the off-season and then have him get out early Avon Barksdale style or something.
I’m starting to think that Unser knew what he was doing. Why would he say that he parked the trick behind Gemma and leave the keys on the counter, while falling for Gemma’s bottle of pills trick. That makes sense I guess, because now Unser has some control over Gemma for once. The problem with that story is that Unser would not g ave known that Jax was getting arrested. There’s no way. My explanation is spot on. I hate this show now. It’s ruined for me now. Haha wow what a stupid show. All these years of watching waisted.
Wow some people on here are really stupid, this was a perfect way to set up the final season, where the majority of SAMCRO will die in the next season, if not the entire club. People are complaining that things are just “too messed up”, “all over the place” and that the characters “are making the same mistakes over and over again.” Well guess what, that’s is what REAL LIFE is like. Life is a mess and not this cookie cutter “everything falls into place at the perfect time and they all live happily ever after.” If you want that may I suggest that you stick to the Disney channel, or any other trash that is playing on mainstream tv. Sons of Anarchy is doing a great job for what it is, showing people what real life is like when you make all the wrong mistakes, even when you’re really trying to make the right choices.
Troll
Messed up is fine. Characters acting like morons isn’t.
Son of Anarchy is far from real life.
Did this dude just imply SoA has a connection to reality?
This site is mostly devoted to Sons of Anarchy hating echo chamber, so it’s not surprising everyone agrees with the HitFix reviewer. Anyone who appreciates the show has likely stopped reading HitFix, whose reviewers seem to have a sustained grudge against the series.
Ever since they killed off Opie the show has gone beyond unrealistic, horrible writing, and down right stupidity. I couldn’t agree with your article more. I watched (should stay stomached) my way through this entire season in hope they’d bring the show back to what it once was. Instead it just got worse and the season finally was the climax in what amounts to just a waste of time in watching. What once was the greatest show on television has been turned into a total joke. Total shame… and I’m done with ever spending another minute on it.
There is nothing Sutter threw at me after Opie’s death that even made me flinch anymore. I swore I would never watch SOA after Opie’s death but I have. I really don’t want to watch Season 7 – the last Season of the show. I figure Jax will die at the end as well a few more the characters we all enjoyed this crazy ride with. It is bitter sweet as many of us have invested the time to follow this show from start to end – and I will follow it to the end. It was a show based on the bad, dark, dirty, ugly side of life. Some win, most loose. It’s a tv show so it is a little over the top, big surprise? A few things I like in last nite’s episode – 1. Jax was sitting on Opie’s grave. Jax use to sit on his dad’s grave. 2. We saw the burial of Clay – in the convict’s grave yard with no one there but Unser. Once the king of the heap, in the end no one cared. 3. That street lady walked by again after Juice got rid of the evidence – is she the ghost of the show? 4. Jax and Tara made peace – that mattered!
You are absolutely right and so are the critics. People aren’t mad because they killed a character. They feel insulted because of the absurdy in writing. Gemma sanctioned JT’s death because she felt he was weak and wanted out of guns. Jax wanted out of guns and got out of guns. Clay told Gemma that in a jailhouse visit yet Gemma never discussed it with Jax. So what? now she’s okay with it? duh!
That was was the Worst ending EVER! I thought Kurt Sutter was a brilliant writer but, I have more lost all respect for him. I WILL NOT be watching season 7.
God you suck at writing recaps.
Don’t criticize God like that.
What will happen to Jax with Tara, the love of his life and moral compass, gone? This show just went south and meaningless. KS opting more for shock value than character development. I am not going to see season seven because: 1. seeing Jax sleep around for meaningless sex or be cuddled by Collette is puke-worthy. I won’t watch Jax be reduced to such garbage; 2. Seeing Gemma get away with more BS is insulting my intelligence as a viewer; 3. There is no character left worthy to root for. Even after Jax redeemed himself this season finale, I know KS will turn that around and totally destroy him again; 4. It has become so hard to find sense in this mess of a TV show. So long SOA. You have one less viewer in me.
My sentiments exactly. I can’t believe we all hung on, watching this show, as long as we did. I don’t care what anyone says, but I think we all wanted a happy ending. Can’t see how that can be done now without Tara. I know that she was wishy-washy at times, but considering her position, I got that. And then to watch Jax fuck around every time there was the slightest issues between the two of them……..really? Perhaps if he had spent more time working on the relationship……….maybe he got what he deserved…..no Tara. Wonder if they’ll have him fucking everyone in sight now. This show turned to shit!
wow, reading the comments below i can see what you mean. some real haters out there. the truth is most of what you said is true. i, however, had a different reaction. to me, tonight’s episode, and the entire season really has felt like the mexican soap opera interpretation of shakespeare. horrible, but in a juicy, decadent, thank god we live in a country like this where we get to watch yummy, useless content on a tuesday night after the lakers game. the episode was a bore. and unser’s actions were stupid, but the tera/gemma showdown, i loved it. i mean, gemma killed her with a freaking serving fork. how low can you go. in sum, stupid and unexplainable and delicious. i hope you will continue to review next season, presumably the last, because frankly your reviews, especially this season, have been comedic gold. i’ve loved them. the first thing i do after an episode is read your shit. please, keep it up. just one more season to go.
Watching the show for trashy fun seems to be the only way to do it. I wish I could but it’s too frustrating. Appreciate the comment though, thanks!
How many years ago did Sutter say to do exactly that? This is TELEVISION people! It was called the “boob tube” long before HBO came around to actually put boobs on-screen. The Wire was an impressive medium-defying work, but come on! Now everyone comes in expecting literature and then get mad at the show when it turns out to be mere pulp. There is a place for that too. It’s just that some shows people seem to make allowances for, and others they do not. SoA seems to be one of the latter. If I want great writing, I’ll read a book. If I want great acting, I’ll watch a play. If I want a couple hours of fun, I’ll watch SoA or The Expendables or Star Wars Episode 3. If I want to watch some guy named David masturbate his pretensions onto a TV screen, I’ll put on an HBO drama. I’m very glad that there’s no confusion anymore which works are which.
Everyone calm down and take a deep breath.
It’s supposed to be campy, corny, unbelievable, shocking, etc. It’s a fun ride.
You have to take shows like this for what they are. Late night soap operas. Trying to find “Breaking Bad” while watching SOA is never going to be a rewarding experience.
Did I think that finale was great? No. Was it entertaining. Yes. I find it very hard to believe that none of you found any redeemable qualities.
I have always believed that Sutter was great at beginning and great at endings with everything in between ending up pretty muddled. I’m giving the school shooting storyline more time because it wasn’t wrapped up in this finale, nor did I expect it to be. Give it more than 13 episodes to play out. That heavy of a topic needs it.
Bringing up The Walking Dead in a review that slams another show for unbelievable plots and dumb characters is incredibly ironic. Someone want to run how they get gasoline for their cars by me? YAren’t we equally bothered by the fact that multiple characters had the opportunity to kill the Gov multiple times and didn’t because??? No one heard or saw a tank rolling up to the prison in the season finale? That show is equally as formulaic as SOA but still great entertainment.
Well, I don’t think it was fun or entertaining (never a good sign when rooting for the deaths of characters I dislike–which is basically the entire MC at this point–is the primary reason to watch), but that’s just me. It’s just a bad show. And it’s not even fun to hate watch like Dexter was in its last seasons. Ordinarily, I’d force myself through a final season, but I think I’m done. I’d rather spend those 13 (ok, more like 20) hours doing something else.
How can you compare walking dead to this shit, not even in the same catergory, SOA is an epic failure.
Is it supposed to be hilarious? I can’t stop laughing at most of the dialogue and plot-twists. But, I have to admit, that is entertaining for me.
That’s the point. Its good trashy TV.
It used to be fun and entertaining. This season was boring. The shock value has completely gone away. This show started great with so much potential with 2 fantastic seasons. It didn’t start as campy, corny, unbelievable & shocking. It became that because of lazy writing from writers chasing ratings rather than creating something beautiful and spectacular, which it could have been
It’s not good trashy TV, it’s just trashy. It has gone so far downhill it makes Rescue Me look like The Wire. I spent years defending it between the kidnapping and the CIA debacle, but this show keeps getting worse and worse. Plot twists that you expect are no longer shocking or entertaining. It’s just boring.
Spot on! Well written. Well said. SOA, R.I.P.
This show jumped the shark when Sutter contrived a reason for Clay not to die in season 4 (and then even moreso when he responded to all the hate he got for that by needlessly killing Opie early in season 5). I kept waiting for the show to redeem itself, but after tonight it’s obvious that isn’t going to happen.
I’m out for season 7.
I agree that not killing Clay had gotten so old that when he was killed, I didn’t even care anymore. But, the show could have come back from not killing Clay with clever plot lines and killing him in a spectacular manner that made us care again.
But, the show officially jumped the shark when the Cartel revealed they were CIA. There was no going back from there.
Ok, Unser kinda fucked up rly bad when talking to Gemma, but c’mon… He’s got CANCER and just got his dose of therapy all alone this morning – probably smoked some weed, too (I would). He simply fucked up without being able to think shit through -> didn’t behaved like a person with a clear mind tho. Since Gemma did alot for Juice (as for Gay-shit etc), he simply did what he felt to do. As for a human being they probably think different for their actions when they wake up next morning (like in real life). The one and only point that’s hitting my nerve is, when Tara’s just wouldn’t grab the fucking meat-stick herself BUT she took a huge head-bump, so… Bah I love this show! :)
awful, lame, and boring
It really is an absolutely atrocious season for an atrocious show. I see all kinds of comments from defenders stating “its not a deep show”, “sit back and enjoy the ride”, “its just dumb fun” but even as a pulpy soap opera SOA fails at being the only thing it needs to be: entertaining. For all of its supposed pretenses of being a “darkly adrenalised soap opera”, this show really does like to waste hours upon hours delivering trite monologues on morality (as if its depiction of morality as ever boiled down to anything other than equally unlikable criminals lying to each other for ultimately selfish short-sighted reasons OR umambiguous heroes taking down clearly psychotic/corrupt villains), wasting scenes on exposition and small talk regarding trivial minutiae or wasting whole storylines on needlessly complex gang war machinations or pointless one-note characters. There’s really no sympathetic character at all to be found now that Tara is dead and even that conflict was ridiculous: who in their sane minds would still recommend Abel stay with his father when the child’s life has been threatened several times in the past few seasons (including an abduction halfway across the world and a car accident involving his inebriated grandmother)??
Sigh. Even though my spidey-sense told me that Tara wasn’t going to make it until next season (kind of telegraphed that move when Ms. Siff announced her pregnancy), I’d still hoped for a better, clever ending.
But no, Gemma wins *again*.
I can’t for the life of me figure out what Unser sees in her. Or maybe I do get it. I am Unser and the show is my ‘Gemma’.
I thought every moment from when Gemma sees tara to juice killing Roosevelt was really good. Well acted, decently set up and it generated a legitimately strong emotional reaction. Theo Rossi has improbably become the best actor on the show. Having said all that, its all undermined by all the nonsense created to generate that situation
That’s it in a nutshell, to me. Those scenes were powerful. The look of rage/insanity on Gemma’s face and the sheer violence and speed of Tara’s death was powerful. I don’t think I took a breath during it. And then Juice’s cold-blooded shooting of Roosevelt before you had a chance to process what had just happened.
But it was undermined by what happened before. You can almost buy one dumb move but it was a constellation of idiocy by so many that got us there.
Wow…and I thought the S3 finale was redundant and ridiculous. It makes me glad I stopped watching this mess after that and just stuck to reading the reviews- and I’d like to thank this review and the one at the TV Club for reminding me why I did. Both of them give this episode and this season the savage verbal beating it deserves.
It’s just tragic that this is the same man who wrote some of the best episodes of The Shield, a much superior show.
And a final piece of advice for those who have not watched SOA…just watch the first two seasons. Once Jax utters the words “they took my son”, just shut it off. You’d be doing yourself a favor because it’s all downhill from there. So many ways it could have gone but it chose to make the laziest choices…
What was Juice’s play? Does he think he’s gonna get back in the club’s good graces by killing Roosevelt and protecting Gemma (which doesn’t make sense because Gemma’s killing Tara puts her on the wrong side of Jax and Juice on the even wronger side), or is he just going all screw it, I’ve got nothing left to live for. Really struggling with that one.
Gemma had been kind to him earlier in the episode and later on we see Jax Godfather him with the “you betrayed me” line. I think he just reacted to all that and helped Gemma out. I think she’s all he’s got left.
I think juice left the gun on purpose so the entire crime falls on him. He takes one for the team and that’s how he makes it up to JAX
You mean the gun on the floor next to the bodies? Wasn’t that Jax’s gun? (That he dropped after he saw Tara lying there.)
yes, that was Jax’s gun. He’ll be suspected of the murder, until the ballistics come back. I think Juice did it as a thank-you for Gemma saving his life, but I think he’ll tell Jax and leave Gemma for Jax or for a club vote – the same reason no one killed Clay in the heat of the moment. Someone also hinted that Juice could look to the Mayans now as his new family. I could see that as well!
Good review and in my opinion you are a bit light on the criticism of this show. This review and to my delight, most of the of the comments help to ease the pain of watching this crap. I watched Dexter circle the drain and end up in the sewer but SOA managed to make me shut off the TV as soon as Juice shot Roosevelt.
Since the end of season 4 and up until last night I have been mostly hate watching but also waiting to see if the show might redeem itself based on the first two seasons we saw. At this point, it’s gone beyond bad and I will no longer waste my time. Good luck to those to stick to it. I wish I would have cut my losses early like I did with The Killing.
I’m laughing at all you suckers who hung in there after the unforgivable CIA deus ex machina. This show turned to crap long ago. Glad I didn’t watch.
D’ohh, Mattnova got us again!
Yes, I did. But don’t feel too badly. You guys are finally coming around. ;)
I’m laughing at you coming to a blog for a show you don’t watch and taunting people. Congratulations on a well-lived life. If Paul Walker had known thrills like yours could be had on the Internet, he might be alive today.
I have many, many problems with the show, but I couldn’t imagine reading reviews of a show I stopped watching that long ago.
A guy at work told me Gemma murdered Tara. It piqued my curiosity, so I checked in here.
I really liked this show for a few seasons. I admit that part of the reason for my gleeful mockery of people who still watch stems partly from the fact that Sutter & Co. took an entertaining show with interesting possibilities and turned it into a steaming pile of dung — and apparently ratings have only gone up.
rcade, your comment is hilarious in context, but I think unintentionally so. We’re having this exchange in the comments section of a TV review blog. You want to talk about well-lived lives? The fact that we are here takes that discussion off the table for both of us. There is no way to successfully spin this.
I don’t have to spin anything.
I’m here because I watch the show. You’re here because you wanted to troll people about a show you don’t watch.
Very often in the comments section of negative TV recaps you’ll find someone complaining, “If you hate the show so much, hater, why don’t you stop watching?” It’s a silly argument, but the answer for me with “Sons of Anarchy” was always that I hoped it would get better. That it would validate the time I spent with it, as it has in the past.
But to end this season in this way? I’ve gotta side with Nero. I’m done…
PROMISE???
In my case I have no life and nothing better to do and my wife hates it so I get to get away from her for an hour and this season 90 minutes.
Wish I could “like” a comment to a post…
I agree. I came to this hitflix post because I loved Alan Sepinwall’s weekly reviews of Breaking Bad. As a fan of any show, it is very annoying to see relentlessness rants against shows we’re emotionally connected to.
I’d rather read the spam about how someone’s sister makes $1,000 a day working at home. why come to to a fan page only to complain? oh wait, i stand corrected. they want to be “heard”
The problem is when you try to view any of these characters as good or redeemable. That isn’t the point of the show. Your whole article is based on the absurd idea that any of these characters are good people…they aren’t.
Sutter said most shows like this last only seven seasons, well maybe it’s because the writers stop being creative and just try to be the most shocking. Was Breaking Bad getting too much attention Sutter? It’s really always been the Gemma show anyhow hasn’t it? Keep the wife in a job until the bitter end? The finale had so much filler in it I found myself looking at the clock wondering when it would get to something important. I mean the sidewalk conference stroll with the Myans? Yeah that would happen? The writing got sloppy when the characters started to behave uncharacteristically. Do you really think after Tara catches her cheating husband with a madam in a brothel and then pulls a gun on him on a sidewalk and then has an emotional meltdown because of all the crap she has endured for this guy that the very next episode she would jump up and do his bidding as mob doctor and carpool around with Gemma and Nero like it’s all good?? Not No, but HELL NO! Sutter is so blinded by his ego he doesn’t get it. Maybe season 7 will open with a tight close up of Jax waking from this nightmare and as the camera pulls back we see Tara in his arms blissfully sleeping as he realizes they have to leave Charming immediately before the nightmare becomes reality.
that would be actually a perfect move and a smart move. Nobody would see that coming.. I just don’t like where the show will go from here but like I said it affects you more if you are a parent and like Sutter said on the Stern show The school shooting did not bother him at all, and never sees himself as a parent which is a bad move. It’s cool to do it once but those scenes with Tara and the kids and now knowing those poor kids have no mom. I know it’s not real obviously but it’s off putting. Hopefully there is some backlash and he does make that into a dream. I would even like it if Jax went to prison for a season, I love shows that take place in prisons. They could always have Jax in prison and somehow get out on something..
Buy Tara is dead and is not coming back, she already did several interviews about it. Plus the cat or at least Peg Bundy or Sutter hater her cause Peg said on Stern they kill of everyone they don’t like
I’ve always hated Gemma’s character. She’s cold, manipulative, controlling, narcissistic and despicable. She convinced Clay to kill Jax’s father and has helped destroy every meaningful relationship Jax has ever had with a woman. Each season the violence for the sake of “shock value” has increased. Do we really need to see Otto bite off his tongue or be raped in prison? As an earlier commenter stated, I also hung around thinking there was hope for Jax; that Tara would help him find redemption. I, too, wish I had stopped watching when Abel was kidnapped. I’ll miss my Tuesday night fix, but I’m sure there will be something better that will come along soon.
Off topic, but I just have to ask someone to explain this to me… Are all of the guns that black, brown and yellow are constantly buying disposable? Why in the f*ck do they constantly need crates of automatic weapons? Seems like at some point ammo would be all they need. Someone help me….
I’ve often thought the same thing and the only conclusion I’ve come to is that they get rid of the guns after shooting someone . I know that’s a stretch but destroying evidence of a murder to protect themselves is all I could come up with. And they’d have to be doing a lot of killing to even justify the amount of guns they buy. The other question I’ve always had is how is Jax able to make all these behind the scenes deals with law enforcement? The fact that they even let him get near them is unbelievable , let alone have secret meetings in cemeteries or other shady places.
I’ve often thought the same thing and the only conclusion I’ve come to is that they get rid of the guns after shooting someone . I know that’s a stretch but destroying evidence of a murder to protect themselves is all I could come up with. And they’d have to be doing a lot of killing to even justify the amount of guns they buy. The other question I’ve always had is how is Jax able to make all these behind the scenes deals with law enforcement? The fact that they even let him get near them is unbelievable , let alone have secret meetings in cemeteries or other shady places.
The Sons are illegal arms dealers. It’s how the club earns its money. *sigh*
I just wanted to say THANK YOU for saying everything I was feeling after watching that last night.
Is it just me or has SOA’s finales gotten increasingly worse with each passing season?
That doesn’t bode well for the series finale…
I wish your review had focused some on how close this was to being an excellent season finale. If it had ended before Gemma murdered Tara, Jax would be going to prison and paying symbolically for everything that he and the SONS have done.
I thought we were going to get a seventh season set after his prison sentence had been served. I was really looking forward to that.
Instead, we had another ridiculous escape made possible by appalling violence against one of the last redeemable characters on the show.
Waiting for Gemma to be caught by Jax for murdering Tara is the least appealing final season storyline I can imagine. I think I’d rather watch another year of Otto being sexually assaulted by day players.
I think Jax was past that kind of redemption and had to pay for the sins of the last few seasons. That’s why I think Tara had to die because he cared about her the most. No happy ending for him.
I’m still a sucker and am going to hang in there for next season because I think it could really be interesting (hope springs eternal I guess.) I think Sutter gets to hit a restart button and frankly I was tired of the, “is Tara going to stay or go” routine.
Agree with all of it what a waste. Shock value and the Gemma show but Charlie and Maggie outstanding and Katey again such talent.China, Tig Bobby still rock even Smitt but I’ve watched since day one for this no creativity but again not the actors fault, Sutter’s ego is the show.
You actually like The Walking Dead? Well, that explains everything, then.
This show jumped the shark for me about a month ago. It got too bizarre and I took it off my DVR list. Sounds like a good call.
I found this article on twitter and I must say this “reviewer” sucks. This is what separates me from all of these smug losers. They pretend to like indie rom coms from some foreign country just because they want to show how smart they are.. Nobody is buying it.
Now I think this season of SOA has been terrific.. The one thing I do have a problem with Sutters writing is that he has no kids in his personal life. That’s why school shootings and killing off mothers is no biggie to him.. When they burned Trigs Daughter in front of him I thought that crossed the line but still love the show. I do believe killing Tara was a bad move though. It made me more sad than anything. If she was just a bitch running with the kids than fine but they threw in those scenes with the kids asking for “mommy” and her singing “you are my sunshine” Love the show, I hated Tara but it kind of ruined the season finale for me cause it was just plain sad.
Obviously I will watch it again when it comes back since it’s one of the top 10 shows of all time. The list is RIGHT NOW. 10: Lights out 9: Walking dead 8: Sopranos 7: Banshee 6: Justified 5: Damages 4: Prison break 3:The American 2: Breaking Bad 1: The Shield…I just signed a 2 year deal with SiriusXM so I have more credibility than this random blogger
LMAO @ your ridiculous list of the top 10 shows of all time.
Kurt Sutter has a young daughter with Katey and she has two older kids from a previous marriage so I’m not sure where you got the whole “no kids in his personal life” thing from.
This is bad parody, right?
I usually never comment on blogs or anything, but this is so well written and spot on that i had to leave one. Sons of Anarchy has gone off the rails with this particular season and has lost all its dignity.
It’s so sad what this show has become after the 1st two seasons. It’s even sadder that so many people think this is great TV. A show full of absurd plot twists and shock value is not a great show. Anyone I know that watches a good amount of TV can’t stand what this has become. There were some very good actors in this show a and their alen has been wasted. But, like a train wreck, I just can’t look away.
I stuck with Dexter too long and there was no pay off after a horrendous ending. I hope SOA doesn’t suffer from a similar fate, but I fear it will.
And then there was the whole Karmic Lubrication thing in Jax’s letter to his boys – geez, nice image there Jax
Doesn’t matter the horrible story line, the sad, acoustic music always makes everything ok.
SOA is garbage and we all know it.
This show, much like Dexter, was a 3-4 season show. They extended the story lines to a point of no return, nor common sense. Gotta milk that cow dry essay.