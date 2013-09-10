‘Sons of Anarchy’ Season 6 premiere recap: ‘Straw’

I stopped taking “Sons of Anarchy” seriously a couple of seasons ago. There’s just too much heartache — and too many headaches — to expect anything more than the “adrenalized soap opera” and “bloody pulp fiction” Kurt Sutter himself declared the show to be back in 2011. That worked fine for awhile. But now I’m worried that Sutter really needs us to take this show seriously again, and it could be too late to turn back.
Peppering a premiere with prison rape, literal torture porn and a man drowning in a bathtub full of piss are all in keeping with the blood-soaked and button-pushing fantasy world he’s created. A mentally unbalanced kid pulling out a gun, walking into a school and opening fire? That’s something else (even if we don’t actually see the shooting). Can we view it as just another chapter in this “bloody pulp fiction”? I’m not so sure.
That nightmarish act overshadowed the rest of the season premiere, which otherwise established a new status quo after last season’s finale turned everything upside down. Picking up only a week later, “Straw” used one of those patented “Sons” montages to quickly get us up to speed on the key players: Tara and Clay are adjusting to life in prison, Gemma is helping out Jax with the boys (as are various members of the club), Chibs has been appointed SAMCRO VP (with Happy taking over as Sgt.-at-Arms instead of Tig) and Nero is back in business as a gang leader.
He didn’t make the montage, but former US Marshal Lee Toric is still around and making life very miserable for Otto (also still around despite biting off his own tongue last season). Sutter, who plays Otto and also wrote this episode, reintroduces his character while he’s being raped by one of Toric’s goons in solitary. (I guess that’s what you call “adrenalized soap opera”?) Compared to that, the mind games Toric plays with both Clay and Tara seem tame. He’s hoping one, or both, of them will rat on SAMCRO and has better luck with nothing-to-lose Clay than the still defiant Tara. Clay doesn’t have much choice if he wants to avoid the certain death sentence he faces for Pope’s murder (as long as he cooperates with Toric, he can stay out of general population and away from the inmates eager to get their promised payday for avenging Pope’s death).
I don’t know if the plan is to make Toric a season-long Big Bad for Jax and company to defeat, or — if the show is truly nearing its grand finale next season — he actually has a shot at succeeding where others have failed with his by-any-means-necessary methods. Either way, Donal Logue’s performance was one of the episode’s strengths, so I’m glad he’s back on board for the season. Judging by the freaky naked drug trip he finished off with, there’s still a lot we don’t know about this guy.
Much of the episode dealt with the fallout from Lyla (yeah, she’s still around too) getting wrapped up in a “torture porn” (and not the kind Eli Roth makes). After she turns up at Nero’s brothel bloody and beaten, a crew composed of Jax, Chibs, Tig, Nero and his guys descend on a warehouse at “the port” where Persian pornographers have fashioned their scummy studio. The chain of events involves the introduction of crooked former cop Charlie Barosky (Peter Weller), who runs the area with an iron fist, and aspiring madam Colette Jane (Kim Dickens), who immediately latches on to Jax. It also leads to Tig’s bathtub drowning of one of the Persians. (“I hope you watch our movies and see your daughter raped” was a particularly poor choice of insult to direct at Tig, who watched his daughter get burned alive in last season’s premiere. Ah, memories.) Even though Tig disposed of the body, the fact that this wasn’t sanctioned by Barosky seems likely to become a problem. (Pope’s former right hand man August Marks already wants Tig for other reasons, how long can Jax possibly protect this loose canon from himself?)
And, finally, we got around to the queasy payoff for the mysterious blonde boy who kept popping up throughout the episode. In a handful of brief cryptic scenes, he was directly linked to Arcadio (Dave Navarro) — a member of Nero’s crew — and more loosely connected to Jax, Tig and Barosky. While we now understand his significance in the episode as the school shooter, we don’t yet know what the ramifications of the shooting will be on the club. Or why Sutter chose this specific storyline to include in his biker soap opera. Are we in for another season of tawdry melodrama, or is Sutter hoping to elevate the biker soap with grander social statements?
I’m equal parts curious and terrified to find out. How about you?
Odds and ends:
– Obviously this episode was filmed long before Charlie Hunnam landed the lead in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” movie, but ending on a scene of Jax vigorously bedding Colette seemed like a perfect nod to the news.
– Speaking of Colette, I certainly hope that Kim Dickens gets to share at least one scene this season with Robin Weigert (who plays SAMCRO’s attorney Ally Lowen) — Sutter can’t blow the chance to reunite “Deadwood’s” Joanie and Jane, can he? — and another with Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter on “Deadwood” and Unser on “Sons”).
– And speaking of Unser, he made it clear to Gemma that he’s still there for her no matter what. Her romance with Nero is going strong (for now), but how long can that last?
– Especially since Nero still seems to be the most level-headed character on the show, even if he did decide to get back into the business. When Gemma presents Nero’s disable son Lucius with the gift of a water pistol, Nero sarcastically observes, “Yep, a gun. Awesome.”
– I don’t really buy Wendy backing off from trying to get her son back, even though Jax is a monstrous adversary and Drea de Matteo is just a guest star.
– That was Samaire Armstrong (of “The OC,” “Entourage” and “Dirty Sexy Money”) in two dialogue-free scenes as the blonde boy’s mother (and possibly Primo’s Old Lady?). I’m guessing we’ll see more of her as this all unfolds.
It was bizarre to have that school shooting. I understand a shocking season opener but that was over the top. There has been enough killing in real schools to put that in a show. That crossed a serious line
kim dickens is so awesome at telling whores what to do
Chekhov’s piss tub!
I found this episode perilously close to unwatchable. Aside from the violence I expect, the sheer grossness was disgusting. It all seemed like Kurt Sutter just wanting to top anything that’s been done instead of being good storytelling. It reminded me of Miley Cyrus’s twerking. Over the top and almost enough to make me turn the station. Only because I have loved the show in the past, did I sit through the entire episode.
Yep. That was it for me. There is no “redeeming” value to this violence. It just is. There’s enough of that in real life.
I agree. Desperate and obvious.
I so agree- Cheap! I will not watch the show again- just bad news!
I think there are one of two ways to speculate about the shooting. It’s probably going to serve as the excuse to focus more legal heat on the club, in a typical “We must blame them and cause a fuss/Before somebody thinks of blaming us” ploy by society. I’ve heard that CCH Pounder is going to be the latest “The Shield” vet to appear, and an incident like this is the perfect casus belli for a sudden legal interest in targeting the club. Pounder would, of course, be perfect in that sort of role. After all, Sutter and company show no hesitation in having Logue repeat as a disgraced but competent, self-destructive ex-lawman who is very protective of his sister, and Karina Logue again play that sister. He’s had Rockmond Dunbar play another cop, and Kim Dickens repeat as a madam. No reason Pounder can’t be a law enforcement type who’s out to get the protagonist.
The other thing to think about, regarding the reason for using a school shooting is that Sutter might be deliberately trying to provoke exactly the kind of reaction exhibited by Geoff in his review and Scott in the first comment. He has in the past expressed an intention to strip certain obscene words of their “power” by not refraining from using them. I could see him justifying the use of a school shooting as a plot point in order to render it more mundane. After all, murder is murder, and arbitrarily labeling some of them worse than others is a bit objectively risible. Treating school shootings as something above and worse plays into fear mongerers and makes that type of crime more attractive to the sort of sick freak who wants attention.
On the Occam’s Razor hand, Hollywood loves demonizing guns and religion, so maybe it’s nothing more than an opportunity to do that. By using a kid as the perpetrator, there is the presumption of innocence on his part, and so it is more easy to put the blame on the weapons and god, rather than his obvious mental problems (notebook & a cutter), environment (chills in front of a criminal hang out) and poor guardians/role models (a mother who sleeps through his morning routine, and a Byz Lat gang banger).
And given the depressing amount of credence given on other shows to indirect responsibility (I’m looking at Breaking Bad, where Sepinwall keeps blaming Walt for the plane crash and Hank’s cousins shoot out), it looks like the incident is just going to be one more demonstration of how toxic and evil the MC is.
Just FYI, Sutter’s already said that Pounder will be playing a district attorney.
Guess you haven’t been watching Breaking Bad very closely: Walt *is* responsible for the cousins going after Hank and indirectly responsible for the plane crash.
As for the gun control paranoia in the comment, no reply is needed.
Walt is not remotely responsible for the plane crash. Maybe from a WWJD mindset, he is guilty of Jane’s death, but this was a low-life, self-destructive piece of trash who only lasted this long through the incessant helicopter parenting of her father, who had all but directly threatened to blackmail Walt, and introduced his addict friend to heroin. At what point do we finally allow him to refrain from taking measures to save her from the consequences of her own actions? A different show might not have had a problem with a more moral protagonist actively taking her life.
Her father’s own irresponsible behavior in going to work when his head was not in it, and his half-measures regarding Jane are far more to blame than anything Walt did. Jesse has more guilt in her death, and her father has a longer role in getting her to that place. And the jump from her death, to his screw-up crashing the planes is a huge one all on its own.
As for the cousins, Walt’s guilt is absurd. He killed Tuco, because Tuco had kidnapped him and was speaking of his intention to hold Walt and Jesse prisoner for the rest of their lives in a foreign country, all to make amends for Tuco’s own insanely violent behavior exposing his organization to the law. Hank was violating all sorts of procedures in his solo, off-the-books pursuit of Jesse for a personal matter. Hank WAS the one who shot Tuco, and it was Tuco’s insanity that escalated their confrontation leaving him no other recourse. Marco & Leonal were total monsters and the idea that they had any legitimate grievance is absurd. They would have come after Hank anyway, and Walt is a lot closer to the cause of Hank receiving the alert that probably made the difference in saving his life, than he is actually responsible for who those two entitled, arrogant psychopaths might have decided to kill. If Hank doesn’t want to get into gunfights with drug dealers, maybe he should not have JOINED THE DEA. If you are going to blame Walt for Hank being at Tuco’s shooting, than he gets credit for saving Hank’s life, because without the PTSD effect of the shooting making him flee the scene, Hank dies of the Tortuga bomb, and never lives to meet the cousins!
If Breaking Bad is a show about overreactions to emasculation, then Hank’s macho do-it-alone modus operandi is his own tragic flaw, that is directly or indirectly responsible for all his gunfight-related sufferings, up to and including his potential death last/next Sunday.
As for the arrogance in assuming only one’s own opinion on a specific issue is valid, no reply is needed, either, but why don’t you name me a mainstream drama film or TV show that actually makes a case for firearms rights? At best, guns are tolerated to further violent plots. If the issue of firearms availability or legality comes up, 100% of the time, the script is opposed, or puts the pro-gun arguments in the hands of the insane, the criminal or the amoral.
I’m sorry, but I have lost what little respect I had left for Jax. He thinks only of himself, sacrificing the safety and potential happiness of his wife and most of all his children to save his club.
Dave Navarro’s character name is Arcadio. He is Nero’s cousin(primo in spanish).
Great first episode. The school shooting will expedite Jax’s plans to get out of guns and permanently away from the Irish. I imagine it will also cause a rift between Jax and Nero. The gun used by the boy was most likely Arcadio’s.
Fixed that, thanks. Now, who is this hermano?
Hermano means brother in Spanish.
Ha ha quality Arrested shout out
Other MC stuff:
At what point do they cut Gemma out already? She’s just an “old lady”, she’s going increasingly off the rails and now she’s interfering in business with the lawyer. How has she not been tainted in the Clay-killed-JT thing? What the HELL does Nero see in her? People grumble at the level of tolerance the more sane and insightful characters have for the MC, but Gemma’s a “strong” woman, so no one questions her sufferance long past the point where her avenues to power should have been exhausted. Last year and tonight, she seems to have regained that horrific image she had in the first episodes of the show, before she was more humanized, and then turned sympathetic with her victimization by Zobelle et al. Now we’re back to the point where her meddling in club affairs seems obnoxious, rather than tenacious concern, and things like making Ratboy grope her, and giggling at Unser’s “pedophile” nickname come across as creepy. Her missing the call on Bobby & the Nomad charter undermines her illusion of competence as well.
– I wonder if Tara’s desperation to get out in her initial conversation with Lowen was because she anticipated that she would adapt to the necessities of prison as easily as she did the role of queen old lady.
– See above, re: Gemma’s hanging around and apply it to Tig. Yes, it is entirely credible how he would react to the Persian (bite me, Robocop – nobody had a problem with references to “Italians” and “Germans” for centuries after either country had ceased to be a thing; also IIRC, it was still Persia even under Ottoman and/or British rule) bringing up his daughter in the context of their abuses, in addition to Tig’s own sentimentality towards women. But that said, they just went through a season-long arc of getting hammered by Tig going off and acting on his own.
– And speaking of Tig, being “passed over” for Sergeant at Arms should not be surprising. Aside from the problems he has caused club in the past, and his connection to a disgraced leader, Happy has long seemed the most natural member for the position. Chibbs’ seniority in Charming makes his taking the post last year reasonable, but with him moving up and Bobby looking to reform the Nomads, Happy would seem the obvious choice.
– While I see the point of Jax’s position vis a vis Juice, especially since Chibbs has had the squeeze put on him by law enforcement himself, I can also see Chibbs’ point on the issue, and why the rest of the club need to know about what he did. It really isn’t right to conceal his past speaking out of turn from the guys who will be depending on him for their lives and freedom.
– I can’t decide if Tara’s going it alone is an effort to get some separation from the club and dodge any more blowback, to put distance between her charges and Jax for his sake, or a form of self-flagellation. I haven’t decided which of those choices is best supported by her throwing down with the blanket thief. It could be venting her frustration and expressing a determination to not be exploited any more. It could be her embracing her inner outlaw and the code which precludes snitching. It could be wallowing in her circumstances. I guess we’ll see.
– This was bothering me last season too, but what exactly is legitimate about prostitution, no matter how nice the brothel? Are some forms of it legal in California? And morally, how is the exploitation of desperate women, whether through prostitution or pornography a moral step up from gun running? I suppose the legal consequences would be lighter, but since they first got into business with Luanne & Cara Cara, people inside the club and out have spoken of it as a moral or aesthetic improvement. Even Nero seems to think being a pimp was somehow distinct from, and better than, gang-banging. What am I missing?
Thanks for mentioning Juice, I neglected to mention Chibs’ smackdown in the recap but I appreciated there was an extra layer to the garage confrontation given their history. And clearly Jax is making his own calls more and more and involving the club less and less. Chibs probably won’t be cool with that long term.
As to your last (very valid) point, sometimes it’s hard to tell if “Sons” is a misogynistic show or a show about misogynists, but I’d guess one of those has something to do with it.
Good point on the prostitution thing. I don’t really get it. Literally, I don’t get it. I thought Nero’s whole thing when they first met him was that he was out of criminal life. Wanted to be legit to take care of his son. And they seem to mention something about inspections and licenses? Are they running brothels or not? And brothels are illegal in California, right? Or are there some Reno-like areas? I don’t mean to be dumb, but I just don’t get it.
The school shooting (my guess) is to show how parents lifestyle directly affects their children. The mother was asleep as her son went to school and in the end you see Dave Navarro handing her a beer. You know he isn’t leading the best lifestyle and that is directly impacting the child. I do not believe Kurt Sutter was glorifying school shootings but to turn it back on the parents and say where are we to blame. Food for thought!
very good food for thought. I am guessing a lot more will come out about the boy, did you see cuts on his arm?
I will stop watching the show, Jax cheating Tara again? No, does not work for me. Sorry.
lol what a buffoon.
You were OK with all the other bad stuff inflicted on Tara because of her association with Jax, but infidelity was the last straw?
He has cheated on her once, in a deliberate attempt to drive her away when trying to get her to see reason did not work. As far as the near-thing with Trinity, they were legitimately on a break, IMO, and were not yet dating when he took up with the biker groupie in Indian Hills.
To a certain extent, you could say this is the very first time he HAS cheated on her, and this was after her attempts to thwart his wishes regarding the dispositions of their children, and refusing to see him in prison. SoA rules are pretty clear on the acceptability of sex when your spouse is in prison. Hell, Tara is in jail only because of her efforts to dissuade Otto from revenge for his wife’s infidelity while he was incarcerated.
Wait…
Alan, did Sutter mention you by name and call you a c*nt? Half-c*nt, whatever? If so: is that A) actually deeply offensive and he can go… do stuff, or B) is it actually kind of funny? And I’m really curious, because I know your writing enough to know you probably wouldn’t just tell him to eat a d*ck.
Haven’t seen this yet, but I have generally shared your frustrations with the show, even if I might have liked it a little more overall
You know Alan didn’t write this review, right??
No, sh*t, I missed that. Nevermind, then.
@ERNST2K: As can probably guess – no, I missed that. Sorry.
It seems pretty obvious how the school shooting will come into play and they hinted at it in the opening “Last Season on Sons of Anarchy” montage. The gun is one of the KG9’s that Jax gave to Nero’s crew.
So now the MC is indirectly responsible for arming a kid who commits a terrible act. That’s going to bring a ton of heat and media attention which is something the MC hasn’t dealt with before.
As for the scene itself…shootings like that are a fact of life in the US. I appreciate that it’s uncomfortable and disturbing but considering how little we actually saw of it I’m not sure there’s a better way to handle it.
I think the execution of the school shooting was done in the most understated way possible, as horrific as the act itself was.
But is this suppose to get us to think about the negative consequences of their business? For 5 seasons Samcro has been selling guns to the gangs of Oakland. It’s only a problem when it affects Main St. Americans?
The main/only problem I have with the show at this point is that the Toric character is completely ridiculous. I know he’s supposed to be sort of mysterious, and we don’t quite know everything about him, but the notion of a retired U.S. Marshall (not really a big deal job) having so much juice with officials from all different agencies, is silly. It was one thing when Pope could get done things in the prison- he had money. But Toric? Please. And he’s offering Clay and Tara deals, asking them to sign papers? He’s got no authority to do anything! He’s nobody. I don’t care how many friends in law enforcement he’s got, or how many favors he’s owed, it doesn’t quite work. And he does heroin and dances naked too? Wonderful.
They should have made the murdered nurse the sister of that weirdo U.S. Attorney who tried to build the RICO case against the Sons and the cartel and the Irish.
Am I the only one who saw the killer kid in the school blazer as Sutter attempting some of his typically ham-handed “symbolism”? In this case Sutter is attempting an awkward Magic Realism by positing a parallel between Jax and the kid, starting at the end of Jax’s turgid voiceover at the beginning of the episode where a shot of the kid dissolves to Jax writing his deep thoughts.
Hey Sutter, I get it. It’s just bad.
I was feeling the same things reflected in this review last night – SoA turned in a “guilty pleasure” years ago after it turned in to the TV version of radio shock jocks.
School shootings though? I think Sutter believes this is a very different show than his viewers do.
The school shooting — which I believe was portrayed as tastefully as possible, especially on a gore and violence-obsessed show like this — is going to the be catalyst for the season’s main story arc. In the “previously on” the gun the kids used is shown in a sack of firearms the MC had. This act is going to bring down severe heat from the authorities on Samcro, and CCH Pounder will no doubt be the driving force of that. I know there’s going to be another season after this one, but this could be the beginning of what ultimately brings down the MC.
“gun the kid used”
Piss drowning, wake-up prison rape, torture porn, Clay reading, Chibs beating down Juice, legal (?) whorehouses, Tig singing “Dock of the Bay” whilst sitting on the dock of the bay, naked mirror humping drug trips, prison girlfights, cartoony Gemma (ugh) and Unser, all topped off with a school shooting. “Pulpy”, I guess, but really it’s all so…gratuitous.
Having a school shooting is one thing. We’ve seen it before on screen, it’s not new. And as a means to propel Jax into thinking/acting on how running guns has degraded the soul of his country and club, sure. But as a means to simply set up another mess this crazy, kooky gang of bike-riding misfits has to wiggle out of…just seems off. At least they didn’t beat us over the head with setting up the adolescent McGuffin by having him show up in (almost) every scene and noticed by (almost) every character en route to executing his plot set-up device. Just..geez.
I’m surprised, Geoff, you thought Donal Logue’s performance was strong. After seeing him kill it as Steve, or Hank Dalworth, it’s hard to watch him in this strutting around spouting cliches and doing after school special interpretations of “Man 1 on PCP”. And I love Donal Logue.
I don’t know, maybe I’m just a little disappointed, which is weird, because I didn’t think I had any expectations for this show beyond dudes in beards fighting. I just need to chill out in a relaxing pissbath with a good read.
Thanks for the review, Geoff.
Thanks, Timm. I get where you’re coming from on Logue. He was the most compelling presence for me, but I’m not sure that means much in this case. The character is certainly cartoonish, like so much of the show now.
And apparently Clay might be able to recommend a good book if you’re looking.
The prison sex scene was the worst one LOL
I was a fan, but after the season 6 premiere, I’m done. Amidst all the violence and mayhem, there used to be some good and a little hope. There was Jax, trying to be a better man (from reading his fathers writings) and in love & loyal to Tara . There was Tara, something good doing noble work. All gone now… just nauseating violence, backstabbing, Jax turning his back on Tara and being unfaithful. As I said, I’m done. But I guess you’ll still have actual biker gangs as fans, they probably love this turn of events.